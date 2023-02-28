Science Applications International Corp.: Our 2023 Beya Winners Work on the Cutting Edge

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp.

BORIS BATES SR

.At SAIC, we value our people for their unique perspectives, life experiences, values and skills. We empower our employees to succeed by developing their potential, so they may bring their authentic selves to work and consistently deliver innovative solutions for our customers.

We are proud to highlight our 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) winners in the "Modern Day Technology Leader" and "Science Spectrum Trailblazer" categories for their outstanding achievements in a STEM profession. They exemplify all of our talented people, who bring their expertise and determination to our customers' missions, solving the most difficult challenges and succeeding together.

BORIS BATES SR.

Cyber Governance, Risk and Compliance Principal Analyst BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader

Boris Bates Sr. is a cyber governance, risk and compliance analyst with over a decade of experience in information technology support to the Department of Defense. He currently leads network security operations for a U.S. Army customer. With the technical expertise and leadership skills he gained as an officer and non-commissioned officer in the Army, Boris grew his career through a wide range of network management and security roles. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and love of technology with the next generation, actively coaching and mentoring colleagues and local youth. He holds an MBA from Troy University and a master's degree in IT management from Webster University, as well as numerous IT certifications.

CALVIN COKER

Chief Digital Engineer BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader

A chief digital engineer in SAIC's Engineering Innovation Factory, Calvin Coker is pivotal to rapidly deploying our digital engineering ecosystem to our customers for their systems engineering projects. His technical expertise and contributions led to game-changing capabilities for a Department of Defense customer, transforming how it manages its engineering digitally with integrated tool chains and collaborative data environments that are secure and scalable. Calvin gives back to his community as a Christian counselor and an ordained minister, and he serves as a volunteer for Feed the Children, the NAACP and Doctors Without Borders. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in general studies with concentrations in math, computer science and American Black history.

ALANZO GRANVILLE

Chief Digital Engineer BEYA Modern Day Technology Leader

Alanzo Granville is a chief digital engineer leading a team responsible for immersive technologies within SAIC. Alanzo has built up expertise in several interdisciplinary concepts and in multiple fields of engineering, along with virtual/augmented/mixed realities, game development and simulation - all of which he leverages for cutting-edge projects in government, academia and commercial industry. He received his Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Alabama State University, and then at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he earned his Master of Science in mechanical engineering and Ph.D. in interdisciplinary engineering with a specialization in utilizing computational engineering visualization, simulation and VR/AR to solve interdisciplinary challenges.

RICHARD TRUESDALE

Program Management Senior Manager BEYA Science Spectrum Trailblazer

Richard Truesdale is an SAIC program manager and seasoned professional in executing large-scale data migrations and multifaceted systems and projects. He currently manages the staffing of project leads, senior engineers and cybersecurity managers and supports company executive leadership with reporting and program-level tracking while monitoring contract and performance metrics. Richard has been a guest speaker at the Maryland Collegiate STEM Conference, mentors community youth in mathematics, and is actively engaged with engineering programs at a number of universities to create opportunities for recent graduates. He connects with industry partners to foster a pipeline of new engineering talent.

THOMAS WILSON

Principal Test Engineer BEYA Science Spectrum Trailblazer

Thomas Wilson is a principal electronic warfare (EW) helpdesk engineer, responding to critical support issues and requirements for the laboratories and development teams that produce EW deployments. He is a pioneer in the test and evaluation engineering field and has blazed a trail of innovative concepts supporting the worldwide deployed network of EW fleet users. His STEM experience and engineering expertise come from a 45-year career in servicing an array of U.S. Navy and Army combat systems.

