Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $5,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware; Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Large Cash Contribution from Casino

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented the Food Bank of Delaware with a check in the amount of $5,000 today. Since August 2022, Delaware Park has given various local community organizations over $86,000, under President and General Manager Ron Baumann's leadership. Mr. Baumann said, "We pledge to continue Delaware Park's commitment to the community financially, as well as involving team members in many of the programs." Today, a group of Delaware Park team members spent some time at the Food Bank's facility packaging food items to be distributed throughout New Castle County.

The Food Bank of Delaware inspires hope in our communities by providing food to nourish Delawareans, while collaborating on long-term solutions to hunger and poverty.

About Delaware Park

Delaware Park Casino & Racing, currently undergoing a $10 million main Casino refresh, offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines, live table games, a Poker Room, full college and professional sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year round simulcasting. Delaware Park is located minutes south of Wilmington and the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just north of the Maryland state line on I-95 at exit 4B. For more information, visit www.delawarepark.com.

