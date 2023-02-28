Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
Tradegate
28.02.23
12:15 Uhr
9,470 Euro
-0,510
-5,11 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5559,56517:10
9,5559,56517:10
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2023 | 16:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $5,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware; Includes Donated Monies from Guests and a Large Cash Contribution from Casino

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented the Food Bank of Delaware with a check in the amount of $5,000 today. Since August 2022, Delaware Park has given various local community organizations over $86,000, under President and General Manager Ron Baumann's leadership. Mr. Baumann said, "We pledge to continue Delaware Park's commitment to the community financially, as well as involving team members in many of the programs." Today, a group of Delaware Park team members spent some time at the Food Bank's facility packaging food items to be distributed throughout New Castle County.

Delaware Park Casino & Racing, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

The Food Bank of Delaware inspires hope in our communities by providing food to nourish Delawareans, while collaborating on long-term solutions to hunger and poverty.

About Delaware Park

Delaware Park Casino & Racing, currently undergoing a $10 million main Casino refresh, offers exciting gaming action with the most in-demand slot machines, live table games, a Poker Room, full college and professional sports betting, many dining options, seasonal live Thoroughbred horse racing and year round simulcasting. Delaware Park is located minutes south of Wilmington and the Delaware Memorial Bridge and just north of the Maryland state line on I-95 at exit 4B. For more information, visit www.delawarepark.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Oberle-Howard (302) 355-1053 • jennifer.oberle@delawarepark.com
777 Delaware Park Boulevard, Wilmington, Delaware 19804 • www.delawarepark.com

SOURCE: Delaware Park Casino & Racing

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740677/Delaware-Park-Casino-Racing-Donates-5000-to-the-Food-Bank-of-Delaware-Includes-Donated-Monies-from-Guests-and-a-Large-Cash-Contribution-from-Casino

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.