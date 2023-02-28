Meticulous Market Research Pvt Ltd.: Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market to be Worth $9 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market by Type (Batch Blenders, Extrusion Controllers, Chillers, Granulators, Robots), Molding Technique (Injection, Blow), Sector (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Packaging, Construction)-Global Forecast to 2030,' the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is expected to reach $9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5475

In the plastics processing industries, auxiliary equipment is peripheral equipment used to improve and optimize the plastic process efficiency and ease of operation. Auxiliary equipment are used for various processes such as extrusion, injection molding, drying, heat transfer, size reduction, and blending. It is an integral part of plastic processing as the quality of the product depends on the automation and rationalization of plastic process auxiliary equipment. Plastic products are widely used in various industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, healthcare, and food industry, among others.

The increasing demand for plastics in healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, and packaging industries is the main parameter supporting the market's growth. The high consumption of packaged foods is increasing the requirement for plastics, boosting the demand for plastic processing auxiliary equipment.

The growth of this market is driven by the high demand for plastics across industries and economic growth and improving living standards. In addition, the proliferation of advanced plastic recycling techniques is expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged from Wuhan, China, in the last quarter of 2019 and was declared a global pandemic by the WHO as the SARS-CoV-2 virus spread across numerous countries, adversely impacting the global economy. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had significant impacts on various sectors. Many industries struggled due to disrupted supply chains, workforce scarcity, and employee safety challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on various industries. The use of plastics significantly increased in the healthcare sector due to the high adoption of face masks and other personal protective equipment. The healthcare and e-commerce industries increased the utilization of plastics for personal protective equipment and packaging, respectively, whereas the use of plastics in the automotive and construction industries declined due to operational challenges and diminished demand for the final products. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market due to low demand for plastic among end-use industries.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5475

Proliferation of Advanced Plastic Recycling Techniques is Expected to Provide Growth Opportunities During the Forecast Period

The plastics industry is focusing on research and innovation to explore alternative materials and bioplastics, which will help reduce plastic waste and pollution. Recycling is a major new end market opportunity (NEMO). Advanced plastics recycling, or chemical recycling, refers to various technologies that convert post-use plastics into their original building blocks, specialty polymers, and feedstocks for new plastics, chemical products, waxes, and other non-fuel products. Advanced recycling methods complement the mechanical recycling used by most companies. Mechanical recycling is the most effective method, providing high-quality, relatively clean sorted waste.

However, structural limitations, such as limited pools of appropriate feedstock and changes in material properties, limit the plastics' end-market applications. However, advanced recycling can expand the types of recyclable plastics and produce plastics that have tailored molecular weight distributions and comonomers suited for high-value applications, such as flexible packaging for food. However, the recycling capacities are limited, as many of these technologies are still developing and scaling. Developing advanced recycling techniques is expected to drive the demand for plastic processing equipment, including auxiliary equipment, creating growth opportunities for the players in this market.

Based on type, the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into blending equipment, extrusion equipment, conveying equipment, drying equipment, heat transfer equipment, material storage equipment, size reduction equipment, and other equipment. In 2023, the conveying equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. The conveying system offers various benefits to companies, such as automatic material transfer, labor savings, reduced spillage/wastage, consistent material feeding, and a modular system. However, plastic processors highly use blenders as it requires lower-cost materials and consumes regrind more efficiently, due to which there is a growing demand for blending equipment. As a result, the blending equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy - Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/14382222

Based on molding technique, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into injection technique, blow technique, extrusion technique, compression technique, and other molding techniques. In 2023, the injection technique segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. Injection molding offers a wide range of material selections, minimal scrap losses, low labor costs, and minimal requirements for post-molding finishing operations. These factors are increasing the use of injection molding by plastic processors. However, the blow technique segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sector, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is broadly segmented into automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, plastic packaging, opticals, electricals, white goods, construction, healthcare and other industries. Plastic packaging allows companies to protect, preserve, store, and transport products over long distances as they move from several hands. In 2023, the plastic packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. However, the construction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global plastic processing auxiliary equipment market. The largest share of Asia-Pacific The growth of sectors such as automotive, healthcare, construction, food & beverage is driving the demand for plastic products used in these sectors.

The key players operating in the plastic processing auxiliary equipment market are Piovan Group (Italy), Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Woywod Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH & Co. Vertriebs-KG (Germany), Moretto S.p.A. (Italy), WITTMANN Technology GmbH (WITTMANN Group) (Austria), Werner Koch Maschinentechnik GmbH (Germany), Absolute Haitian Corporation (U.S.), AIC Acquisition Company, LLC (U.S.), Milacron LLC (U.S.), Reynold India Private Limited (India), Guanxin Plastic Machinery Co., LTD (China), Vector Injection Ltd. (Canada), Maillefer (Finland), Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH (Austria), MATSUI MFG. CO., LTD. (Japan), Kawata Mfg. Co., Ltd., and motan holding GmbH (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plastic-processing-auxiliary-equipment-market-5475

Scope of the Report:

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Type

Conveying Equipment

Loaders



Receivers



Hoppers



Control Systems



Other Conveying Equipment

Extrusion Equipment

Extrusion Controllers



Film Trim Reclaim Systems



Vacuum Sizing Equipment



Other Extrusion Equipment

Blending Equipment

Batch Blenders



Continuous Blenders



Other Blending Equipment

Drying Equipment

Dryers



Filtration Equipment



Other Drying Equipment

Heat Transfer Equipment

Chillers



Temperature Control Units



Cooling Tower Systems



Other Heat Transfer Equipment

Plastic Processing Robots

Size Reduction Equipment

Granulators



Shredders



Other Size Reduction Equipment

Material Storage Equipment

Silos



Tilters



Other Material Storage Equipment

Other Equipment

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Molding Technique

Injection Technique

Blow Technique

Extrusion Technique

Compression Technique

Other Molding Technique

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Sector

Plastic Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Electricals

White Goods

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Opticals

Other Sectors

Plastic Processing Auxiliary Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East

Africa

Nigeria



South Africa



Rest of Africa

Request Free Customization of Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5475

Related Report:

Flexible Packaging Market By Material (Plastics, Paper, Aluminum Foil, Bioplastics), Design Type (Stand-Up Pouch, Spouted Pouch, Gusseted Bags, Rollstocks, Blisters, Wraps) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/flexible-packaging-market-4220

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Type (Bottle, Vial, Blister Pack, Ampoule, Pre-filled Syringe), Material (Plastic [PE, Polyvinyl chloride, PP, PET], Paper, Glass, Metal), Dosage Form (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), End User-Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-5298

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market by Service (Primary Packaging {Bottle, Vial, Ampoules, Blister Packs}, Secondary Packaging), Material (Plastic, Polymer, Paper, Glass, Aluminum Foil), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-contract-packaging-market-5354

Bioplastics Market by Type (Starch-based, PLA, PHA, Polyester, Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio-PTT, Bio-PA), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Construction, Agriculture, Textile), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/bioplastics-market-5250

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email: sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/704/plastic-processing-auxiliary-equipment-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plastic-processing-auxiliary-equipment-market-to-be-worth-9-billion-by-2030---market-size-share-forecasts--trends-analysis-report-with-covid-19-impact-by-meticulous-research-301758095.html