Del Mar Boutique: Vacation Rental in Mexico, a Revolution in the Tourism Industry that Threatens the Hotel Offer in Riviera Nayarit

RIVIERA NAYARIT, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / The rental of luxury villas, houses with swimming pools, and exclusive apartments is the fear of hotels in Mexico: vacation rentals are an alternative that is growing at a fast pace as demand increases and the sector becomes more professional.

The figures speak for themselves and in the middle of the high season in Mexico, the demand for vacation rentals is consolidating. More and more tourists are opting for the advantages of staying in a vacation rental in Riviera Nayarit Mexico and, in general, in most tourist destinations in the Mexican country.

The tourist expenditure in these lodgings has increased after the pandemic in all Latin America from 20% to almost 25% according to the latest data of the World Tourism Organization (WTO). This increase in demand in Latin America goes hand in hand with the professionalization of the vacation rental sector, which has improved by almost 10 percentage points to reach the current 20%.

In countries such as Mexico, the figures are even higher and confirm a revolution in the tourism sector that poses a real threat to the hotel supply. The Association of Vacation Rental Professionals in Mexico (APAR) in alliance with Transparent, the leading vacation rental data measurement company, has analyzed the situation of the tourism sector in Mexico.

The data reveals a 38% increase in the supply of vacation rentals in the country between 2019 and the end of 2022. Mexico consolidates its position as the second most important market in Latin America after Brazil, although Mexico has an Average Daily Rate of US$106, much higher than Brazil's US$66. In addition, the occupancy rate in Mexico was 46% compared to 31% in Brazil.

An alternative to all-inclusive hotels in Riviera Nayarit Mexico

If in the pandemic the factor of health safety and tranquility has played an important role when choosing this type of tourist accommodations, in recent years the trend is being consolidated by those seeking greater interaction with the local culture and avoid feeling like "just another tourist," according to Transparent.

Formats such as Airbnb have fostered in recent years a greater demand and an increase in spending on vacation rentals, especially in destinations that have gained popularity such as Riviera Nayarit where occupancy rates have reached nearly 50% in tourist rentals.

In fact, this vacation option is on the rise in areas such as Nuevo Vallarta that have registered a 43% occupancy rate, being the new alternative to hotels and all-inclusive packages since tourists who have chosen them have not had to give up comfort and luxury and have been able to see the advantages they offer.

The advantages of vacation rentals: Del Mar Boutique, an example of experience and quality

Users who opt for vacation rentals value the benefit of privacy and comfort as opposed to crowds, in addition to the flexibility in the entrances and exits to the accommodations and the quick management of reservations without intermediaries, in most cases with more competitive prices.

The location is another factor that makes them a perfect option to spend a vacation. In the case of Nuevo Vallarta it allows the tourist to stay in privileged areas, close to the beaches and with spectacular views. On the other hand, there is the freedom of having all the equipment, with a good kitchen to be able to cook to your liking, and at the same time try typical local restaurants of the region.

Undoubtedly, being able to live the authentic experience and sensation of being in a second home but in a city to be discovered is what has most attracted the attention of tourists who choose to rent apartments for vacation rentals in Nuevo Vallarta Mexico.

The best example of this is Del Mar Boutique, one of the most interesting options of lodging and condominiums for rent in Nuevo Vallarta. Its expansion has skyrocketed, mainly due to the quality of its accommodations and its efforts to make its clients feel at home and have an experience of the highest possible quality. They currently have 50 high-end properties distributed throughout Bahía de Banderas and continue to expand at great speed.

Contact Details

David de la Mora Hernandez

+521332998815

d.delamora@delmarboutique.com

SOURCE: Del Mar Boutique

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741203/Vacation-Rental-in-Mexico-a-Revolution-in-the-Tourism-Industry-that-Threatens-the-Hotel-Offer-in-Riviera-Nayarit