Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces new appointments to its senior management team. James Cross will assume the roles of President and CEO. Jamie Lavigne will become the Vice-President of Exploration and remain a Director of the company while vacating the role of President.

James Cross is a management consultant with capital markets experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. He is a co-founder of E-Power Resources. He served as President and CEO of Canadian Gold Resources, Ltd. from 2012-2017. In 2017, Canadian Gold Resources was sold to Colibri Resources on a share transaction basis valued at $4,000,000. He also served as Director and Vice-president of Corporate Development for Adroit Resources from 2010 - 2011, then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has also acted as a consultant to a number of resource companies. In 1989, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University.

Jamie Lavigne is an economic geologist with over 30 years of experience who has participated in several successful exploration and mine development projects. He has held senior positions with major Canadian and Australian mining companies, exploration and management roles with several junior exploration companies, and operates a geological services and consulting company. Lavigne holds a Bachelor of Science from Memorial University of Newfoundland, and a Master of Science from the University of Ottawa and is a member of L'Ordre des Géologues du Quebec and the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau.

