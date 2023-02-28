The Power of Omega-3: An In-Depth Look at Juice Plus+ Omega Blend and its Health Benefits

COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / In the U.S., the month of February is American Heart Month - a time to collectively raise awareness for, and prioritize, heart health. Increased education and lifestyle changes that benefit heart health can lead to longer, fuller, healthier lives. The health and wellness company Juice Plus+ has a mission to Inspire Healthy Living Around the World by encouraging healthy behaviors and lifestyle choices that have a lasting impact on long-term health and wellness.

Juice Plus+ Omega Blend is a plant-based product that specifically supports vision, brain, and heart function. It contains a full spectrum of important omega fatty acids such as omega-3, 5, 6, 7, and 9. This blend is derived from a variety of plant sources, including algae, pomegranate seeds, sea buckthorn berries, raspberry seeds, tomato seeds, and safflower seeds.

Heart Health, Brain Function, and Vision Support

Omega 3s: Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are two omega-3 fatty acids that have been clinically shown to support cardiovascular health. Including EPA and DHA in a daily diet can help maintain triglyceride, blood pressure, HDL cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels already within a healthy range, thereby contributing to the maintenance of normal heart function. Juice Plus+ Omega Blend provides 275 mg of EPA and DHA per serving from algae instead of fish - the same place fish get their omegas.

Omegas 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9: Juice Plus+ has rounded out Omega Blend with 500 mg per serving of additional healthy omega fatty acids. These include omegas 5, 6, 7 and 9, plus the omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

The Omega-3 Index

The Omega-3 Index measures the levels of DHA and EPA omega-3 fatty acids in red blood cells. Maintaining a higher Omega-3 Index of 8-12% is important for overall health, as Omega 3s play vital roles in various physiological processes such as cardiovascular health, eye health, and brain health. A controlled clinical study conducted on healthy adults found that taking plant-based Juice Plus+ Essentials Omega Blend Capsules for 8 weeks significantly increased the Omega-3 Index among the study participants.

Juice Plus+ also offers additional heart-friendly nutritional options

Juice Plus+ Essentials Fruit, Vegetable and Berry Blend capsules provide added nutrition from 30 different fruits, vegetables, and berries. Over the last 20 years, 7 scientific research papers have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals showing the cardiovascular benefits of these capsules. The research findings indicate that Juice Plus+ can assist in maintaining healthy blood pressure, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and homocysteine levels. Furthermore, one of the studies demonstrated that the Juice Plus+ Essentials Fruit, Vegetable and Berry Blend capsules can promote healthy arterial elasticity and mitigate the negative effects of a high-fat meal.

Along with Juice Plus+ Fruit, Vegetable, and Berry Blends, Juice Plus+ Omega Blend can benefit heart health in a clean, vegan, and eco-friendly way. Unlike most omega supplements that come in soft gel form, it is enclosed in a special vegan capsule sealed without heat, which helps protect the oils inside from degradation. Further, each capsule features a nitrogen bubble that replaces oxygen, providing an added layer of protection against nutritional degradation.

And Juice Plus+ Omega oils are harvested from the original algae source, cold-pressed from other berries and seeds to maintain their purity, and placed inside a capsule made from plants.

About Juice Plus+

The Juice Plus+ Company is a global health and wellness company with a mission to inspire healthy living around the world. It operates in 27 markets globally and is supported by a mission-driven community of over 200,000 independent sales Partners and over one million customers.

