In challenging conditions, The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has reported robust 2022 results. IPS delivered its fifth consecutive year of growth, in line with its mid-to-high single-digit target. The extreme polarisation of equity market performance, with only a handful of large companies generating positive returns worked against the investment managers' consistent, diversified, value-driven approach in 2022. Nonetheless, LWDB's track record of outperformance over three, five and 10 years remains. The share price return was positive while DPS, held or increased for 44 years, rose 5.2% to 30.5p.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...