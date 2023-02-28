North America's first center offers organizations across industries the opportunity to create innovative use cases for 5G-based solutions powered by cutting-edge technologies.

Capgemini announced today the opening of a '5G Solutions Center' in North America to help organizations innovate with 5G and Edge technologies. Located in San Francisco at Capgemini's Applied Innovation Exchange (AIE), the center provides an environment for creating innovative use cases for 5G-based solutions through focused workshops with clients and partners, to put 5G at the heart of their business.

The San Francisco center's capabilities focus on the creation of high value use cases and personalized solutions to answer each specific client need. It draws on an innovation ecosystem of technology partners to experience all the new possibilities available to organizations, and Capgemini's expertise in building robust end-to-end 5G solutions within a cutting edge 5G connectivity environment. The center will support Network Equipment Providers (NEPs), Communication Services Providers (CSPs), enterprises, and industrial players to accelerate their deployment of next-generation services and solutions and monetize what 5G can bring to their business.

"5G and Edge computing are the technologies that inspire data-driven transformation, providing significant value to operational modernization and helping clients succeed in the Intelligent Industry," said Brian Bronson, President of Americas and APAC at Capgemini Engineering. "Our new 5G Solutions Center in San Francisco provides early access to state-of-the-art technology infrastructure and use cases for 5G-based solutions and demonstrates Capgemini's unique ability to help clients accelerate their 5G journey."

Capgemini and its partners are developing innovative use cases tailored to answer their specific client requirements and connectivity challenges with best return on investment. The '5G Solutions Center' is presenting use cases covering different industrial market segments, such as: Augmented Assistance to improve safety and performance, reduce downtime, minimize errors; Smart Surveillance to reinforce security and safety; Smart Health to increase speed of diagnostic, contributing to saving lives, improve user experience and offer on-remote access to specialists with remote consultation from any location.

The San Francisco center complements Capgemini's 5G Labs located in Europe (in Paris, France; and in Fundão, Portugal) and in India (Mumbai), which are designed to help organizations across every industry pivot their business to be ready to take advantage of the 5G and Edge revolution, enabling data-driven transformation to achieve Intelligent Industry1

Arleen Cauchi, Director Partner Co-Innovation at Verizon Business Group said: "At Verizon we are engaged in providing early access to state-of-the-art technology and believe in the value of an ecosystem of partners to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry. The success of the Verizon Business Connected Healthcare Center in the UK, built in collaboration with Visionable, Capgemini and Juniper, demonstrates the benefits of such co-innovation hubs to ideate and co-create new models and 5G applications that will benefit customers and society. We're excited for the opportunity to also demonstrate co-innovated solutions at the new Capgemini 5G Solutions Center as part of our ongoing collaboration with Capgemini and our shared dedication to collaborative 5G innovation across industries."

____________________________ 1 'Intelligent Industry' is the new era of digital transformation: characterized by a growing convergence of the physical and virtual worlds product, software, data, and services across all industries; and fueled by the rapid development of technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), edge computing and 5G.

