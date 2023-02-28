Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC) is pleased to announce its partnership with Pathea Games for the worldwide publishing of the PC edition of 'My Time at Sandrock' (excluding Asia), effective since January 17th. 'My Time at Sandrock' is the spiritual successor to 'My Time at Portia', which was praised by both the press and gamers upon its release in 2019. Still in development, 'My Time at Sandrock' is currently in Early Access on Steam, allowing players around the world to enjoy the game and help it grow before its release. We've already gathered a solid community of dedicated fans, as well as new players as we've opened the franchise towards new horizons.

In addition to the PC edition of 'My Time at Sandrock', Focus Entertainment is now publishing 'My Time at Portia' on PC worldwide, as well as for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch1 editions starting in April 2024.

"The 'My Time' series holds profound significance to us, and we ardently aspire to share its captivating narrative and attain universal recognition. We are brimming with fascinating stories and ideas that we are eager to convey with a broader audience" says Aaron Deng, the Vice President of Pathea Games. "Partnering with the preeminent publisher Focus Entertainment presents an extraordinary prospect to unveil the 'My Time' series to a diverse array of mediums and invite an ever-growing multitude of enthusiasts into this captivating post-apocalyptic realm."

"It is an honor to be able to work with the talented teams at Pathea Game on such a renowned franchise" said Julien Ramette, Chief of Business Development at Focus Entertainment. "My Time at Portia was a resounding success in the industry, and we are proud to be able to bring all of Focus' expertise to its spiritual sequel, My Time at Sandrock."

PATHEA GAMES is one of China's leading development studios that makes video games for the international audience. Its aspiration is to bring Memorable Moments to players that stay with them for a lifetime, through building fun and immersive experiences. Pathea's most popular IP: "My Time at Portia" and "My Time at Sandrock" has combined to generate more than 3.5 million copies in sales. Visit Pathea.net to find out more.

1 International publishing rights on all platforms, except China for Nintendo Switch.

