EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend Increase for the 30th Consecutive Year
Woking, UK, February 28, 2023 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 9% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.275 per share. This marks the 30th consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable on March 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2023.
About Linde
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
28.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1570649
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1570649 28.02.2023 CET/CEST