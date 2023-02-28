BMW has launched its iX5 Hydrogen vehicle pilot fleet, with plans to start production by the end of the decade. Everfuel and Hy24, meanwhile, have launch a joint venture to accelerate hydrogen development in Scandinavia.BMW has finally put its iX5 Hydrogen on the road, after four years of development. "In the course of the year, the pilot fleet will be used worldwide by various target groups for trial and demonstration purposes," said the German automaker. BMW uses fuel cells sourced from Toyota Motor. The vehicle's powertrain has a maximum output of 295 kW/401 hp. The gaseous hydrogen needed ...

