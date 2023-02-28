Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.02.2023
MultiversX Labs launches xPortal, the first Super App to reimagine digital finance, AI avatars, chat, opening Web3 and Metaverse experiences to everyone

SIBIU, Romania, Feb. 28, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology company MultiversX Labs announces a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital finance and the Metaverse: the launch of the xPortal Super App, offering a new perspective in the way we experience the digital world.

Image via MultiversX

The novelty of the xPortal Super App is in offering, for the first time, a suite of incredible features designed to seamlessly integrate digital finance, money, and crypto, with social features such as end-to-end encrypted messaging and AI avatars, along with a portal for Web3 apps and Metaverse experiences. While a true Super App, xPortal is an example of simplicity, ease of use, and beautiful user experience.

With just a few taps or the simple sending of a message, you can easily send and receive money, crypto, and NFTs, make payments, use a debit card, track investments, and explore the financial, crypto, and NFTs ecosystems. But it's not just about the numbers. With xPortal, you can personalize and unlock new experiences by creating cool AI avatars and enabling interactions and messaging with friends, all within a secure and private environment.

"The xPortal Super App is an instrumental step on our mission to build the backbone for a new digital financial system that spans across the physical and the metaverse world. Our ambition is that everyone, no matter where they are or what their background is, should have easy access to secure and efficient financial services that can help them achieve their goals and live their best lives. All this becomes available today." said Beniamin Mincu, MultiversX Labs CEO.

The xPortal Super App is also a gateway to a vast array of apps and metaverse experiences. With a digital App Store at your fingertips, you can explore the latest and greatest Web3 apps and visit new Metaverse events and worlds, each with their own unique and exciting benefits and experiences.

"xPortal's ability to make Web3 and the Metaverse accessible to any smartphone user in the world shifts the entire conversation around all-accessible digital experiences from a distant vision of the future into a reality today," said Sergiu Biris, MultiversX Labs Head of Product.

Built on top of its first iteration, which gained over 1.1 million users in just over a year, and first demoed last November at xDay in Paris, xPortal's mission is to onboard 1 billion users to a new set of fun and useful services, experiences, and applications, making digital finance, Web3, and the Metaverse accessible and easy to use by anyone, anywhere.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain network built from first principles to solve the two fundamental problems critical for widespread, global adoption: a transition from dialup to broadband and a significant UX paradigm shift.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012222/MultiversX.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiversx-labs-launches-xportal-the-first-super-app-to-reimagine-digital-finance-ai-avatars-chat-opening-web3-and-metaverse-experiences-to-everyone-301758535.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
