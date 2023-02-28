Aristotle Expands Comprehensive Advocacy Tools and Services

Company Hires Top Industry Professionals

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Aristotle, a global provider of political technology, compliance, consulting, data services and analytics, today announced three new appointments to accelerate the expansion of comprehensive advocacy and grassroots tools and services.

The company welcomes Austin O'Boyle as Director of Advocacy, Madison Hall as Business Development Associate, and Ashley Barrett as Compliance Attorney.

"This year is Aristotle's 40-year anniversary, and I could not be prouder of the team that makes this company thrive and innovate year after year, for the advancement of democracy," said Aristotle CEO John Aristotle Phillips. "I continue to be humbled by the caliber of professionals who join our family, and I welcome each of them."

O'Boyle will focus on building, growing and delivering advocacy technology and service offerings. Previously working with the National Apartment Association, he was instrumental in developing key contact programs and mobilizing more than 100,000 members to support legislative efforts.

O'Boyle is a proven innovator in the field of advocacy and was named a "Top 20 in 2022" award winner by the Advocacy Association and a "2022 Top Grassroots Professional" by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (as part of their 2022 Top Lobbyist list). He was named a Top Lobbyist two years in a row by The Hill in 2021 and 2022.

Hall joins the sales team focusing on business development in advocacy. She has previously worked in various business development roles, concentrating on sales and marketing, and spearheading large-scale growth efforts. Madison is a graduate of James Madison University.

Barrett is joining Aristotle's Compliance Outsourcing team as a political compliance attorney, where she will focus on providing top-notch compliance services to Aristotle clients. Prior to joining Aristotle, Barrett was an election law attorney for a Michigan-based law firm where she served as legal counsel to PACs, SuperPACs, candidates, county parties and election law litigation clients. She is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Law, a wife and a mom to four young children.

"We are pleased to have Austin, Madison and Ashley join our team. They bring experience, fresh perspectives, and unique initiatives to continue advancing our comprehensive advocacy and compliance products and services," said Rob Christ, EVP of Professional Services.

