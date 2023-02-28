Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.02.2023
28.02.2023
Interview: How CNH Industrial Is Rebuilding the Farm Virtually

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / CNH Industrial is committed to growing its tech stack to keep bringing groundbreaking solutions to market. The company knows that with each strategic acquisition, its Research & Development capabilities grow. And better R&D means better results for customers.

One of CNH Industrial's latest additions is ShiVa Technologies - an exciting innovator who deliver market-leading advanced graphics engine technology.

ShiVa's software boosts efficiency to bring more innovation inside the farmer's cab. In this interview, Jason Shildt, Director of Core Technologies at CNH Industrial, discusses how the company is leveraging it to rebuild the farm virtually.

For him, CNH Industrial is effecting change. A meaningful change that drives the company - and agriculture - forward.

Read the full article here.

And visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to discover more highlights of CNH Industrial living its purpose every day.

About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

CNH Industrial, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741317/Interview-How-CNH-Industrial-Is-Rebuilding-the-Farm-Virtually

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
