National Diversity Council: The Ohio Diversity Council To Host 2023 Southwest Ohio Women In Leadership Symposium

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / The Ohio Diversity Council will host its annual Southwest Ohio Women in Leadership Symposium (WILS) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1699 Deerfield Road, Lebanon, OH 45036. The 2023 Women in Leadership Symposium theme, "Rising in Resilience: Achieving Empowerment through Advancement & Adaptability," will focus on topics such as adaptation and flexibility to changing tides in work structure, pay equity and interpersonal relationships.

"As we embark on two decades of progress, the Women in Leadership Symposium highlights the legacy of excellence and advocacy for women's equality in workplaces and communities," said TyKiah Wright, Senior Director of the Ohio Diversity Council. "We invite you to join us for the Southwest Ohio WILS as we rise in resilience!"

The conference will feature moderator, Sharon Howard, System Director, Community & Government Relations and Site Communications, Premier Health and panelists, Karla Boldery, Cincinnati Market General Manager, La Mega Media, Inc; Dawn Conway, CEO, Boost Engagement; Jeanetta Darno, VP & Chief Diversity Officer, UC Health; Pushpa Manukonda, Independent Tech Leader, Manukonda; Tiana Rollinson Henry, Senior Manager of Community Partnerships, WCPO 9. Iranetta Rayborn Wright, Superintendent and CEO of Cincinnati Public Schools will also be recognized as the 2023 Woman of the Year awardee.

The Ohio Diversity Council will also partner with Dress for Success Cincinnati and attendees are encouraged to donate gently used or new blazers, pantsuits and jewelry at the event. The event is sponsored by Great Parks, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and Public Media Connect. To learn more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact laura.grajczyk@nationaldiversitycouncil.org .

About the National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org .

About the Ohio Diversity Council

The Ohio Diversity Council (OHDC) is committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Through a variety of events and programs, the OHDC serves as the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in the state of Ohio. It is currently comprised of five advisory boards: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo. For more information about the Ohio Diversity Council, please visit https://www.ohiodiversitycouncil.org/ .

