Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a provider of scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, announced today that the current Chief Revenue Officer, Josh Bruni, will take over as Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors, effective March 1st, 2023. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dimitry Serov will transition to a newly created role of Chief Product Officer and will continue his work as President and a director of the Company.

Mr. Bruni currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing Aires' vision, strategy, and market expansion. Since joining Aires in late 2021, Mr. Bruni has led Aires to record growth. Additionally, Bruni has assembled a talented supporting team, including a strong partnership with VaynerCommerce, to assist in executing his vision. Under Mr. Bruni's lead, Aires expanded its global reach outside of North America, shipping products to customers in over 60 countries.

Mr. Serov has built a solid operational foundation that has supported the rapid growth of Aires in 2022. In addition, Mr. Serov led the development and launch of Aires' latest product, the Flex. It is the 5th product in the Aires Lifetune lineup that utilizes Aires patented EMF wave modulation technology.

With this move, Mr. Serov will focus on full-time product development and supply chain management. Mr. Serov will continue to make efforts to reduce production time and costs, and build relationships with new suppliers.

"Building Aires with such a talented, creative, and kind team has been the gift of a lifetime," said Mr. Serov. "It is amazing to think that Aires' message now reaches millions of people every month and our products are showing up in nearly every corner of the globe. The growth of the Company and our team has been a special experience to be a part of and we are just getting started."

Mr. Serov continued, "Since Josh joined the company nearly 18 months ago we have partnered on every major decision and worked together to set the strategic vision for the company. During this time our natural strengths and interests emerged. This move will align these strengths and interests directly with the part of the business where each of us will have the most impact. Josh is a natural leader and builder who deeply understands commerce and brand. He has a remarkable vision for the company and shares my passion for Aires. I'm confident he's going to be an outstanding CEO and director."

"On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to see Josh step into the CEO and director roles at Aires," said Drew Green, Aires' Chairman. "Josh has had such a positive impact on the organization since the day he got here. Nobody has a bigger vision for Aires than he does. His vision and leadership combined with his already-proven track record of scaling the brand will uniquely position Aires to move into the next phase of growth. It is a testament to the remarkable leadership, dedication to success, and humility of Dimitry that this change is being made. The Board and I look forward to working with them both to accelerate Aires' growth now and in the years to come."

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

