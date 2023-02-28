Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Tony Di Benedetto as Executive Chairman and Director.

"I was approached by NuGen's new CEO, Richard Buzbuzian, who I had tremendous success with having built Drone Delivery Canada together from inception to then being named in 2021 the Best 50 top-preforming companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. So, when Richard asked me to join NuGen, I immediately looked deeper into the Company and quickly saw that all pieces were in place for success; they just need to be re-organized. This fits perfectly with my past business expertise. Opportunity accepted!" commented Tony Di Benedetto.

"Tony and I have worked very successfully together for over 10 years now," commented Richard Buzbuzian, President and CEO. "Tony's tech savvy business acumen is the perfect addition as we look to help millions of diabetic's better mange their care. Help millions, make millions, a philosophy both Tony and I share which has led us to great success. On behalf of NuGen and team, I welcome Tony as the Company's new Executive Chairman."

Tony Di Benedetto, Executive Chairman, Director

Tony Di Benedetto is a Canadian technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of hands-on experience in building, operating, and divesting technology companies. Most recently, Mr. Di Benedetto was the co-founder of Drone Delivery Canada Corp., which he took public and successfully raised over $120M in equity financing. Mr. Di Benedetto has also co-founded several technology companies including Data Centers Canada - a colocation data center facility in Vaughan, Ontario - which he later sold to Terago Networks. Other technology enterprises Mr. Di Benedetto developed include system integration/managed services businesses, hosting, and one of southern Ontario's largest fixed wireless broadband networks, all of which he successfully divested. Mr. Di Benedetto holds a degree from York University.

Stock Option Grant

The Company's board of directors has granted 5,925,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.20 per common share and expiring on February 28, 2028 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

Agreement with bullVestor Medien GmbH

The Company announces that it has engaged bullVestor Medien GmBH ("bullVestor") and its general manager, Helmut Pollinger, both arm's-length parties to the Company, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a term ending in June 2023. The services will include the creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns. In consideration for providing the services, the Company has agreed to pay bullVestor $500,000. Consideration offered to bullVestor does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with bullVestor.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

