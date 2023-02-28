NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payoneer Global Inc. ("Payoneer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world's small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

($ in mm) 4Q 2021 1Q 2022 2Q 2022 3Q 2022 4Q 2022 YoY

Change 2021 2022 YoY

Change Revenue $139.2 $137.0 $148.2 $158.9 $183.6 32% $473.4 $627.6 33% Transaction costs as a % of revenue 20.2% 18.7% 17.7% 17.6% 16.6% (360 bps) 21.4% 17.6% (380 bps) Revenue less transaction costs $111.1 $111.4 $122.0 $130.9 $153.2 38% $371.9 $517.5 39% Net income (loss) (18.9) 20.2 4.4 (26.5) (10.2) N.M. (34.0) (12.0) N.M. Adjusted EBITDA 13.5 10.4 14.7 12.7 10.6 (22%) 28.2 48.5 72% Operational Metrics Volume ($bn) $16.2 $14.6 $14.6 $15.1 $16.9 5% $56.7 $61.3 8% Revenue as a % of volume ("Take Rate") 86 bps 94 bps 101 bps 105 bps 109 bps 23 bps 84 bps 102 bps 18 bps

"Payoneer reported record fourth quarter and full year revenue, generating more than 30% year-over-year growth for both periods," said Scott Galit, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. "The strength of our diversified, scaled business model, global infrastructure, and trusted brand is apparent in our results. Payoneer is serving SMBs of all sizes, across a diverse range of industries, from more than 190 countries and territories."

"Looking ahead, we expect to generate 28% revenue growth and significantly increase adjusted EBITDA based on the midpoint of our 2023 guidance," said John Caplan, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. "Payoneer is at a pivotal point in our evolution, and we are operating the business with a focus on long-term growth and operating efficiency. We are becoming the partner of choice for emerging market SMBs who need to manage their global financial activities in an increasingly digital world. I have every confidence in our team and in our ability to continue to execute and innovate in the quarters and years ahead."

Full Year 2022 Business Highlights

Strategic focus on diversifying geographically, resulted in nearly 35% of 2022 revenue coming from Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, compared to approximately 20% in 2018

B2B AP/AR volumes increased 39% year-over-year, representing 12% of total volume in 2022, up from 9% in 2021

Commercial Mastercard usage up 3-fold year-over-year and is at a run-rate of more than $1 billion in annual spend

Take rate of 102 basis points, up 18 basis points year-over-year driven by B2B AP/AR and Commercial Mastercard growth, as well as continued geographic diversification and higher interest income revenue

Transaction costs as a percentage of revenue decreased 380 basis points-over-year, highlighting our ability to leverage the benefits of scale

Strengthened executive team to drive profitable growth and deliver long-term value. This includes Co-CEO and incoming CEO John Caplan, Deputy and incoming CFO Bea Ordonez, Chief Growth Officer Adam Cohen, and Chief Platform Officer Assaf Ronen

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

$5.8 billion of customer funds as of December 31, 2022, up nearly $800 million sequentially

Received approval in principle for a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore. Additionally, in January 2023 Payoneer received its e-Money license in the UK

Established the Payoneer Foundation with initial Company support of $2.5 million. Giving will focus on international organizations that support small business development, female entrepreneurs, young people in business, financial education and entrepreneurship

2023 Guidance

"Payoneer's 2022 results demonstrated our ability to deliver strong revenue growth while significantly expanding adjusted EBITDA," said Michael Levine, Chief Financial Officer. "We intend to continue our balanced capital allocation approach for 2023 and remain focused on delivering long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders."

"In 2023, we will focus our customer acquisition strategy on larger, more profitable SMBs. We will also invest in our technology platform to accelerate our product delivery and serve more of customers' needs while driving increased operating efficiency," said Bea Ordonez, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and incoming CFO. "We expect our high value services, including B2B AP/AR, Commercial Mastercard, Working Capital, and Checkout, to continue growing faster than the overall business. And we intend to continue diversifying our geographic revenue mix to focus on high growth, high margin geographies.

"Our 2023 revenue guidance includes a $22 million impact in the second half of 2023 from lower revenues related to onboarding services provided to a large enterprise client, as well as the full year impact of the closure of payments into Russia. Adjusted EBITDA guidance also includes approximately $15 million of strategic investment linked to enhancing our technology platform, and $15 million of incentive payments related to a large enterprise client."

2023 guidance is as follows:

Revenue $800 million - $810 million Transaction costs ~16.0% of revenue Adjusted EBITDA (1) $120 million to $130 million

Please refer to "Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Guidance for fiscal year, where adjusted, is provided on a non-GAAP basis, which Payoneer will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to expected net income under "2023 Guidance" without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, which unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world's small businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

TABLE - 1

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 183,558 $ 139,219 $ 627,623 $ 473,403 Transaction costs ($1,491 and $220 interest expense and fees associated with related party transaction in 2022 and 2021 respectively) 30,392 28,130 110,165 101,476 Other operating expenses 41,304 31,623 149,199 124,649 Research and development expenses 32,902 25,462 115,041 80,760 Sales and marketing expenses 52,194 33,901 164,564 114,331 General and administrative expenses 29,997 19,762 90,010 64,399 Depreciation and amortization 5,333 4,534 20,858 17,997 Total operating expenses 192,122 143,412 649,837 503,612 Operating loss (8,564) (4,193) (22,214) (30,209) Financial income (expense): Gain (loss) from change in fair value of Warrants 5,031 (11,573) 33,963 11,824 Other financial income (expense), net 1,005 11 (10,131) (6,854) Financial income, net 6,036 (11,562) 23,832 4,970 Income (loss) before taxes on income and share in losses of associated company (2,528) (15,755) 1,618 (25,239) Taxes on income 7,610 3,121 13,586 8,711 Share in losses of associated company 13 26 2 37 Net loss $ (10,151) $ (18,902) $ (11,970) $ (33,987) Per Share Data Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic and Diluted loss per share $ (0.03) $ (0.06) $ (0.03) $ (0.33) Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 352,756,697 340,580,941 348,044,831 202,881,911 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 2,087 (529) (2,429) (1,921) Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax 2,087 (529) (2,429) (1,921) Income tax expense related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,087 (529) (2,429) (1,921) Comprehensive loss $ (8,064) $ (19,431) $ (14,399) $ (35,908)

Disaggregation of revenue

The following table presents revenue recognized from contracts with customers as well as revenue from other sources, consisting of interest income:

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue recognized at a point in time $ 137,813 $ 128,383 $ 533,213 $ 440,582 Revenue recognized over time 9,851 9,948 39,118 30,119 Revenue from contracts with customers 147,664 138,331 572,331 470,701 Revenue from other sources 35,894 888 55,292 2,702 Total revenues $ 183,558 $ 139,219 $ 627,623 $ 473,403

TABLE - 2

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (10,151) $ (18,902) $ (11,970) $ (33,987) Depreciation and amortization 5,333 4,534 20,858 17,997 Taxes on income 7,610 3,121 13,586 8,711 Other financial income (expense), net (1,005) (11) 10,131 6,854 EBITDA 1,787 (11,258) 32,605 (425) Stock based compensation expenses(1) 13,827 13,455 52,150 37,012 Reorganization related expenses(2) - - - 5,087 Share in losses of associated company 13 26 2 37 M&A related expenses(3) - (257) (2,323) (1,721) Gain from change in fair value of Warrants(4) (5,031) 11,573 (33,963) (11,824) Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,596 $ 13,539 $ 48,471 $ 28,166

Three months ended, Dec. 31, 2021 Mar. 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (18,902) $ 20,211 $ 4,422 $ (26,452) $ (10,151) Depreciation & amortization 4,534 4,455 5,171 5,899 5,333 Taxes on income 3,121 1,967 1,374 2,635 7,610 Other financial expenses (income), net (11) 2,695 4,824 3,617 (1,005) EBITDA (11,258) 29,328 15,791 (14,301) 1,787 Stock based compensation expenses(1) 13,455 12,908 11,890 13,525 13,827 Reorganization related expenses(2) - - - - - Share in losses (gain) of associated company 26 (20) 7 2 13 M&A related income(3) (257) (619) (116) (1,588) - Gain from change in fair value of Warrants(4) 11,573 (31,196) (12,831) 15,095 (5,031) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,539 $ 10,401 $ 14,741 $ 12,733 $ 10,596

(1) Represents non-cash charges associated with stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

(2) Represents the non-recurring reorganizational costs that were not recorded as a reduction of additional paid in capital. The amounts relate to legal and professional services associated with our 2021 Reorganization with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp.

(3) Represents non-recurring fair value adjustment of a liability related to our 2020 acquisition of optile.

(4) Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as gain or loss on the statements of operations. The impact is removed from EBITDA as it represents market conditions that are not in control of the Company.

TABLE - 3

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

LOSS PER SHARE

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) Three months ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator: Net loss $ (10,151) $ (18,902) $ (11,970) $ (33,987) Less dividends and revaluation attributable to redeemable and redeemable convertible preferred stock - - 33,632 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (10,151) $ (18,902) $ (11,970) $ (67,619) Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 352,756,697 340,580,941 348,044,831 202,881,911 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.06) $ (0.03) $ (0.33)

TABLE - 4

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 543,299 $ 465,926 Restricted cash 2,882 3,000 Customer funds 5,838,612 4,401,254 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $246 in 2022 and $119 in 2021) 12,878 13,844 Capital advance receivables (net of allowance of $5,311 in 2022 and $2,426 in 2021) 37,155 53,675 Other current assets 36,278 25,024 Total current assets 6,471,104 4,962,723 Non-current assets: Property, equipment and software, net 14,392 12,140 Goodwill 19,889 21,127 Intangible assets, net 45,444 37,529 Restricted cash 4,848 5,113 Deferred taxes 4,169 4,900 Investment in associated company 6,429 7,013 Severance pay fund 1,095 1,723 Operating lease right of use assets 15,260 12,943 Other assets 12,021 13,541 Total assets $ 6,594,651 $ 5,078,752 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 41,566 $ 17,200 Outstanding operating balances 5,838,612 4,401,254 Other payables 97,334 79,374 Total current liabilities 5,977,512 4,497,828 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt from related party 16,138 13,665 Warrant liability 25,914 59,877 Other long-term liabilities 29,831 20,309 Total liabilities 6,049,395 4,591,679 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized; no shares were issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 3,800,000,000 and 3,800,000,000 shares authorized; 352,842,025 and 340,384,157 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3,528 3,404 Additional paid-in capital 650,433 575,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (176) 2,253 Accumulated deficit (108,529) (94,054) Total shareholders' equity 545,256 487,073 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,594,651 $ 5,078,752

TABLE - 5

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (11,970) $ (33,987) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,858 17,997 Deferred taxes 731 (1,216) Stock-based compensation expenses 52,149 37,012 Share in losses of associated company 2 37 Gain from change in fair value of Warrants (33,963) (11,824) Transaction costs allocated to Warrants - 5,087 Foreign currency re-measurement (gain) loss 2,752 1,103 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of business combinations: Other current assets (11,421) (14,694) Trade payables 24,284 469 Deferred revenue 224 (432) Accounts receivable, net 964 3,933 Capital advance extended to customers (223,819) (330,510) Capital advance collected from customers 237,834 342,930 Other payables 16,608 691 Other long-term liabilities (3,480) (4,775) Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,686 9,525 Other assets 1,521 (1,331) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,960 $ 20,015 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property, equipment and software (10,504) (6,891) Capitalization of internal use software (18,329) (14,008) Severance pay fund (contributions) distributions, net 628 (99) Customer funds in transit, net 33,939 31,154 Acquisition of Optile, net of cash acquired - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 5,734 $ 10,156 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares in connect with stock based compensation plan 21,346 19,000 Outstanding operating balances, net 1,437,358 1,054,530 Borrowings under related party facility 29,363 17,431 Repayments under related party facility (26,755) (3,766) Repayments under loan and security agreement - (40,025) Issuance of redeemable preferred stock and warrants, net - - Redemption of redeemable preferred stock - (39,803) Proceeds from Reverse Recapitalization, net - 108,643 Proceeds from PIPE financing, net - 280,185 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,461,312 $ 1,396,195 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ (2,719) $ (1,222) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds 1,548,287 1,425,144 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at beginning of the year 4,838,433 3,413,289 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and customer funds at end of the year $ 6,386,720 $ 4,838,433

