Fourth Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

Net sales of $116.7 million increased $18.0 million from $98.7 million in the prior year period, including a $13.0 million benefit from cost pass-through to cover rising material inflation and a $9.0 million positive contribution from volume and mix, partially offset by a foreign exchange impact of $4.0 million.

GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $6.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income measured $8.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million decreased $0.6 million, or 4.1%, from $14.6 million in the prior year period. Foreign exchange reduced net sales by $4.0 million but contributed $0.5 million to Adjusted EBITDA. Supply chain constraints continued to limit volumes in some areas and inflationary pressures impacted costs.

"Our fourth quarter capped a year of strong execution by our team, successfully navigating supply chain disruption and passing through unprecedented levels of cost inflation," said Andy Butcher, Chief Executive Officer. "Both Gas Cylinders and Elektron realized the largest sales volume increases of the year during the fourth quarter, complemented by an excellent free cash flow result. We are especially pleased with our revenue performance which increases visibility on long-term growth, while remaining conscious of short-term weakness in certain industrial and consumer markets."

Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results

Net sales of $423.4 million increased $49.3 million from $371.4 million in the prior year, including a $48.7 million benefit from cost pass-through to cover rising material inflation, a $7.4 million positive contribution from volume and mix, and a $7.1 million benefit from the SCI acquisition, partially offset by a foreign exchange impact of $13.9 million.

GAAP net income from continuing operations increased to $32.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to $30.0 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income measured $37.4 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $63.1 million decreased $0.3 million, or 0.5%, from $63.4 million in the prior year. Foreign exchange reduced reported net sales by $13.9 million but contributed $1.7 million to Adjusted EBITDA.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Results (all historical comparisons year-over-year; results exclude discontinued operations)

Elektron Segment

Net sales of $64.9 million increased $16.2 million, or 33.3%, from $48.7 million, driven by favorable price impact to address material inflation as well as volume/mix

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million increased $2.4 million, or 27.9%, from $8.6 million

Gas Cylinders Segment

Net sales of $51.8 million increased $1.8 million, or 3.6%, from $50.0 million, with increased volume/mix and cost pass-through partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds of $2.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million decreased $3.0 million, or 50.0%, from $6.0 million due to material inflation

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Free cash flow measured $15.9 million in the fourth quarter and $7.5 million for the full year 2022, compared to $16.9 million for the full year 2021. During the quarter, the Company made $0.3 million in cash restructuring payments. The Company also paid $3.6 million in dividends, or $0.13 per ordinary share, and returned $4.2 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases during the quarter.

On December 31, 2022, net debt totaled $68.6 million, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1x.

2023 Guidance

Based on the current outlook for our end markets and supply chain conditions, as well as anticipated increases in legal, interest, and tax expense, Luxfer currently expects full year 2023 revenue growth of 6% to 10% and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.35.

Pursuing a strategy of profitable growth, as well as margin improvement, Luxfer's goal remains to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.00+ in 2025.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Years ended In millions, except share and per-share data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 116.7 $ 98.7 $ 423.4 $ 374.1 Cost of sales (94.8 ) (74.9 ) (328.4 ) (278.1 ) Gross profit 21.9 23.8 95.0 96.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10.6 ) (13.4 ) (43.1 ) (47.3 ) Research and development (1.4 ) (1.0 ) (4.9 ) (3.9 ) Restructuring charges 0.1 (4.1 ) (1.9 ) (6.2 ) Acquisitions and disposals costs - - (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Other income - 0.2 - 0.2 Other charges - - - (1.1 ) Operating income 10.0 5.5 44.8 36.2 Interest expense (1.2 ) (0.7 ) (3.9 ) (3.1 ) Defined benefit pension credit (0.8 ) 0.5 0.1 2.3 Income before income taxes and equity in net income of affiliates 8.0 5.3 41.0 35.4 Provision for income taxes (1.8 ) (1.8 ) (9.0 ) (5.4 ) Net income from continuing operations 6.2 3.5 32.0 30.0 Net gain on disposition of discontinued operations - - - 6.6 Net loss from discontinued operations (4.2 ) (3.9 ) (5.1 ) (6.7 ) Net income $ 2.0 $ (0.4 ) $ 26.9 $ 29.9 Earnings / (loss) per share(1) Basic from continuing operations 0.23 0.13 1.17 1.08 Basic from discontinued operations (0.16 ) (0.14 ) (0.19 ) - Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.99 $ 1.08 Diluted from continuing operations 0.23 0.13 1.16 1.07 Diluted from discontinued operations (0.15 ) (0.14 ) (0.19 ) - Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.98 $ 1.07 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 27,030,516 27,644,105 27,304,847 27,698,691 Diluted 27,482,347 27,929,690 27,541,202 28,032,506

(1) The calculation of earnings per share is performed separately for continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, the sum of the two in any particular period may not equal the earnings-per-share amount in total.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, In millions, except share and per-share data 2022 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12.6 $ 6.2 Restricted cash 0.3 0.2 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $0.4 and $0.8, respectively 67.8 57.8 Inventories 111.1 90.5 Current assets held-for-sale 9.3 8.5 Total current assets 201.1 163.2 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 77.7 87.5 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 19.8 12.6 Goodwill 65.6 69.7 Intangibles, net 12.5 13.7 Deferred tax assets 3.0 8.0 Pensions and other retirement benefits 27.0 13.7 Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates 0.4 0.4 Total assets $ 407.1 $ 368.8 Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings $ 25.0 $ - Accounts payable 37.8 31.7 Accrued liabilities 29.4 28.2 Taxes on income 1.8 3.0 Current liabilities held-for-sale 5.0 1.4 Other current liabilities 11.2 19.6 Total current liabilities 110.2 83.9 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 56.2 59.6 Pensions and other retirement benefits 4.5 1.9 Deferred tax liabilities 9.9 2.7 Other non-current liabilities 19.0 11.6 Total liabilities $ 199.8 $ 159.7 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2022 and 2021; issued and outstanding 28,944,000 shares for 2022 and 2021 $ 26.5 $ 26.5 Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized, issued and outstanding 761,835,318,444 shares for 2021 - 149.9 Additional paid-in capital 221.4 70.9 Treasury shares (20.4 ) (9.6 ) Company shares held by ESOP (1.0 ) (1.1 ) Retained earnings 120.2 107.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (139.4 ) (135.0 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 207.3 $ 209.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 407.1 $ 368.8

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, In millions 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 26.9 $ 29.9 Net loss from discontinued operations 5.1 0.1 Net income from continuing operations 32.0 30.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 12.9 14.7 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.7 0.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.5 0.5 Share-based compensation charge 2.5 2.8 Deferred income taxes 8.7 (1.6 ) Loss on disposal of business 1.0 - Defined benefit pension expense / (credit) 0.1 (1.9 ) Defined benefit pension contributions (0.4 ) (18.2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (27.2 ) (9.8 ) Inventories (25.0 ) (15.3 ) Current assets held-for-sale (3.3 ) (2.9 ) Other current assets - 1.3 Accounts payable 21.3 11.4 Accrued liabilities 2.4 7.5 Current liabilities held-for-sale 0.9 (1.8 ) Other current liabilities (8.8 ) 8.4 Other non-current assets and liabilities (2.5 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing 15.8 26.0 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued 0.1 0.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 15.9 26.1 Investing activities Capital expenditures (8.3 ) (9.1 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3.7 - Proceeds from sale of businesses - 23.4 Settlements from sale of businesses (1.0 ) - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (19.3 ) Net cash used for investing activities - continuing (5.6 ) (5.0 ) Net cash used for investing activities - discontinued (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net cash used for investing activities (5.7 ) (5.1 ) Financing activities Net drawdowns / (repayments) of long-term borrowings 24.8 6.4 Debt issuance costs - (1.0 ) Dividends paid (14.2 ) (13.6 ) Share-based compensation cash paid (1.4 ) (1.5 ) Repurchase of deferred shares (0.1 ) - Repurchase of ordinary shares (11.1 ) (6.4 ) Net cash used for financing activities (2.0 ) (16.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.7 ) - Net increase / (decrease) 6.5 4.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; beginning of year 6.4 1.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; end of year $ 12.9 $ 6.4 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest payments $ 4.0 $ 3.2 Income tax payments 0.6 5.3

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Fourth Quarter Year-to-date Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gas Cylinders segment $ 51.8 $ 50.0 $ 183.7 $ 178.3 $ 3.0 $ 6.0 $ 12.8 $ 22.7 Elektron segment 64.9 48.7 239.7 195.8 11.0 8.6 50.3 40.7 Consolidated $ 116.7 $ 98.7 $ 423.4 $ 374.1 $ 14.0 $ 14.6 $ 63.1 $ 63.4

Depreciation and amortization Restructuring charges Fourth Quarter Year-to-date Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gas Cylinders segment $ 1.0 $ 1.9 $ 4.8 $ 5.8 $ (0.1 ) $ 4.2 $ 1.7 $ 5.3 Elektron segment 2.2 2.5 8.8 9.8 - (0.1 ) 0.2 0.9 Consolidated $ 3.2 $ 4.4 $ 13.6 $ 15.6 $ (0.1 ) $ 4.1 $ 1.9 $ 6.2

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions except per share data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income from continuing operations $ 6.2 $ 3.5 $ 32.0 $ 30.0 Accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses: Amortization on acquired intangibles 0.1 0.2 0.7 0.9 Acquisition and disposal related (gains) / costs - - 0.3 1.5 Defined benefit pension credit 0.8 (0.5 ) (0.1 ) (2.3 ) Restructuring charges (0.1 ) 4.1 1.9 6.2 Other charges - - - 1.1 Share-based compensation charges 0.7 0.6 2.5 2.8 Other non-recurring tax items - 0.3 - (1.9 ) Income tax on adjusted items 0.8 (0.3 ) 0.1 (2.1 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 8.5 $ 7.9 $ 37.4 $ 36.2 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations(1) Diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 1.16 $ 1.07 Impact of adjusted items 0.08 0.15 0.20 0.22 Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 1.36 $ 1.29

(1) For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year has been adjusted for the dilutive effects of all potential ordinary shares and share options granted to employees.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 8.5 $ 7.9 37.4 36.2 Add back: Other non-recurring tax items - (0.3 ) - 1.9 Income tax on adjusted items (0.8 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) 2.1 Income tax expense 1.8 1.8 9.0 5.4 Net finance costs 1.2 0.7 3.9 3.1 Adjusted EBITA $ 10.7 $ 10.4 $ 50.2 $ 48.7 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 - - - Depreciation 3.1 4.2 12.9 14.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.0 $ 14.6 $ 63.1 $ 63.4

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 8.5 $ 7.9 37.4 36.2 Add back: Other non-recurring tax items - (0.3 ) - 1.9 Income tax on adjusted items (0.8 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) 2.1 Provision for income taxes 1.8 1.8 9.0 5.4 Adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 9.5 $ 9.7 $ 46.3 $ 45.6 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.2 - - - Adjusted provision for income taxes 1.0 1.8 8.9 9.4 Adjusted effective tax rate from continuing operations 10.5 % 18.6 % 19.2 % 20.6 %

