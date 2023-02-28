BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the "Company", "our" or "we") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the first quarter of 2023.

" BCSF delivered strong fourth quarter earnings and full year 2022 financial results including attractive levels of interest income and net asset value growth driven by solid credit performance across our largely senior secured portfolio," said Michael Ewald, Chief Executive Officer of BCSF. " For the second consecutive quarter, we are raising our regular quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.38 per share which represents a 9% annualized yield on book value, reflecting our view of the Company's higher earnings power."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income (NII) per share was $0.37, equating to an annualized NII yield on book value of 8.7% and 9.3% for 2022 (1)(2) ;

; Net income per share was $0.67, equating to an annualized return on book value of 15.7% and 9.8% for 2022 (2) ;

; Net asset value per share as of December 31, 2022 was $17.29, as compared to $16.98 as of September 30, 2022;

Gross and net investment fundings were $220.7 million and $58.7 million, respectively; Ending debt-to-equity (net of cash) was 1.14x, as compared to 1.20x as of September 30, 2022;

The Company increased the amount of commitments to its Sumitomo Credit Facility to $665.0 million, up from $635.0 million;

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company's Board of Directors increased its quarterly regular dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.38 per share for the first quarter to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023 (3) ; and

; and In February 2023, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) assigned the Company an investment grade rating of BBB and Stable outlook.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Net investment income per share $0.37 $0.47 Net investment income $24.2 $30.1 Earnings per share $0.67 $0.17 Dividends per share declared and payable $0.36 $0.34 ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) As of

December 31, 2022 As of

September 30, 2022 Total fair value of investments $2,387.0 $2,293.5 Total assets $2,592.4 $2,521.4 Total net assets $1,116.4 $1,096.1 Net asset value per share $17.29 $16.98

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company invested $220.7 million in 44 portfolio companies, including $101.0 million in five new companies, $101.5 million in 38 existing companies and $18.2 million in International Senior Loan Program, LLC ("ISLP"). The Company had $162.0 million of principal repayments and sales in the quarter, resulting in net investment fundings of $58.7 million.

Investment Activity for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

($ in millions) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Investment Fundings $220.7 $433.0 Sales and Repayments $162.0 $396.5 Net Investment Activity $58.7 $36.5

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a fair value of $2,387.0 million, comprised of investments in 132 portfolio companies operating across 31 different industries.

Investment Portfolio at Fair Value as of December 31, 2022:

Investment Type $ in Millions % of Total First Lien Senior Secured Loans $1,630.9 68.3% Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 94.0 3.9 Subordinated Debt 43.9 1.8 Structured Products 22.8 1.0 Preferred Equity 80.9 3.4 Equity Interests 210.7 8.8 Warrants 0.5 0.0 Investment Vehicles 303.3 12.8 Subordinated Note in ISLP 187.0 7.8 Equity Interest in ISLP 62.6 2.6 Subordinated Note in SLP 51.0 2.2 Preferred and Equity Interest in SLP 2.7 0.2 Total $2,387.0 100.0%

As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average yield on the investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value were 11.4% and 11.6%, respectively, as compared to 10.2% and 10.6%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.(4) 94.5% of the Company's debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of December 31, 2022, three portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, representing 3.0% and 1.6% of the total investment portfolio at amortized cost and fair value, respectively.

As of December 31, 2022, ISLP's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $707.7 million, comprised of investments in 38 portfolio companies operating across 17 different industries. The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 95.7% first lien senior secured loans, 2.8% second lien senior secured loans and 1.5% equity interests. 98.3% of ISLP's debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

As of December 31, 2022, SLP's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of $546.7 million, comprised of investments in 48 portfolio companies operating across 21 different industries.(5) The investment portfolio on a fair value basis was comprised of 96.0% first lien senior secured loans and 4.0% second lien senior secured loans. 98.2% of SLP's debt investments at fair value were in floating rate securities.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, total investment income was $62.4 million and $58.8 million, respectively. The increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in interest income as a result of higher base rates.

Total expenses (before taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 were $37.3 million and $28.7 million, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in incentive fees due to a higher Cumulative Net Return under the Company's incentive fee structure that has a total return three-year look back feature.(6)

Net investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 was $24.2 million or $0.37 per share and $30.1 million or $0.47 per share, respectively.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company had net realized and unrealized gains (losses) of $19.3 million.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $43.5 million, or $0.67 per share.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total principal debt outstanding of $1,395.5 million, including $443.0 million outstanding in the Company's Sumitomo Credit Facility, $352.5 million outstanding of the debt issued through BCC Middle Market CLO 2019-1 LLC, $300.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due March 2026 and $300.0 million outstanding in the Company's senior unsecured notes due October 2026.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 4.3%, as compared to 3.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including foreign cash) of $59.8 million, $207.3 million of capacity under its Sumitomo Credit Facility and $50.0 million of capacity under the Revolving Advisor Loan. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had $303.7 million of undrawn investment commitments.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company's debt-to-equity and debt-to-equity (net of cash) ratios were 1.25x and 1.14x, respectively, as compared to 1.25x and 1.20x, respectively, as of September 30, 2022.

Endnotes

(1) The accounting classification of certain earnings as reported in the Company's financial statements on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were reclassified. The reclassification is related to an earnings revision from dividend income to realized gain on investments. The revisions do not have any impact on the Company's net asset value per share as of September 30, 2022 as previously reported. (2) Net investment income yields and net income returns are calculated on average net assets, or book value, for the respective periods shown. Please refer to Note 12 in the Company's Form 10-K for additional information regarding the 2022 return calculations. (3) The first quarter dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to holders of record as of March 31, 2023. (4) The weighted average yield is computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield earned on the relevant accruing debt and other income producing securities plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments, divided by (b) the total relevant investments at amortized cost. The weighted average yield does not represent the total return to our stockholders. (5) SLP acquired 70% of the member equity interests of the Company's 2018-1 portfolio ("2018-1"). The Company retained 30% of the 2018-1 membership interests as a non-controlling equity interest. (6) The incentive fee based on income is subject to a cap of 17.5% of Cumulative Net Return during the relevant Trailing Twelve Quarters, which is defined as (x) pre-incentive fee net investment income of the relevant Trailing Twelve Quarters less (y) any Net Capital loss, if any, in respect of the relevant trailing twelve quarters. "Net Capital Loss" in respect of a particular period means the difference, if positive, between (i) aggregate capital losses, whether realized or unrealized, in respect of such period and (ii) aggregate capital gains, whether realized or unrealized, in respect of such period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $1,846,172 and $1,921,970, respectively) $ 1,774,947 $ 1,901,054 Non-controlled/affiliate investment (amortized cost of $133,808 and $100,888 respectively) 173,400 113,290 Controlled affiliate investment (amortized cost of $439,958 and $288,526, respectively) 438,630 274,761 Cash and cash equivalents 30,205 87,443 Foreign cash (cost of $34,528 and $30,877, respectively) 29,575 29,979 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 65,950 86,159 Collateral on forward currency exchange contracts 9,612 2,815 Deferred financing costs 3,742 2,178 Interest receivable on investments 34,270 19,269 Receivable for sales and paydowns of investments 18,166 30,334 Prepaid Insurance 194 193 Unrealized appreciation on forward currency exchange contracts 62 5,321 Dividend receivable 13,681 18,397 Total Assets $ 2,592,434 $ 2,571,193 Liabilities Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $10,197 and $15,718, respectively) $ 1,385,303 $ 1,414,982 Interest payable 12,130 7,058 Payable for investments purchased 34,292 7,594 Base management fee payable 8,906 8,792 Incentive fee payable 9,216 4,727 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,954 6,083 Distributions payable 23,242 21,951 Total Liabilities 1,476,043 1,471,187 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 10) Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000,000 and 100,000,000,000 shares authorized, 64,562,265 and 64,562,265 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 65 65 Paid in capital in excess of par value 1,168,384 1,168,384 Total distributable earnings (loss) (52,058 ) (68,443 ) Total Net Assets 1,116,391 1,100,006 Total Liabilities and Total Net assets $ 2,592,434 $ 2,571,193 Net asset value per share $ 17.29 $ 17.04 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Income Investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest from investments $ 138,984 $ 153,703 $ 170,914 Dividend income 634 514 787 PIK income 13,495 4,475 7,272 Other income 15,091 6,173 1,955 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate investments 168,204 164,865 180,928 Investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments: Interest from investments 7,470 1,818 639 Dividend income 4,109 - - PIK income 1,542 5,622 1,227 Other Income - - 202 Total investment income from non-controlled/affiliate investments 13,121 7,440 2,068 Investment income from controlled affiliate investments: Interest from investments 19,819 11,822 2,644 Dividend income 18,401 12,601 8,537 PIK income - 666 279 Other income - - 4 Total investment income from controlled affiliate investments 38,220 25,089 11,464 Total investment income 219,545 197,394 194,460 Expenses Interest and debt financing expenses 52,318 51,345 63,309 Base management fee 34,669 34,888 35,215 Incentive fee 19,572 24,028 4,473 Professional fees 2,959 2,854 2,626 Directors fees 707 725 726 Other general and administrative expenses 5,777 5,038 5,398 Total expenses before fee waivers 116,002 118,878 111,747 Base management fee waiver - (4,837 ) (2,676 ) Incentive fee waiver - (4,519 ) (674 ) Total expenses, net of fee waivers 116,002 109,522 108,397 Net investment income before taxes 103,543 87,872 86,063 Excise tax expense 837 134 232 Net investment income 102,706 87,738 85,831 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (1,725 ) 25,084 (33,824 ) Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/affiliate investments (1,355 ) - - Net realized loss on controlled affiliate investments - (3,858 ) - Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency transactions 5,292 (3,496 ) 130 Net realized gain (loss) on forward currency exchange contracts 20,894 (23,773 ) 6,472 Net realized loss on extinguishment of debt (747 ) (4,859 ) - Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation (3,644 ) (936 ) 108 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on forward currency exchange contracts (5,259 ) 27,935 (22,396 ) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (50,309 ) (568 ) (6,744 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled/affiliate investments 27,190 12,576 (174 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled affiliate investments 12,437 3,964 (21,125 ) Total net gains (losses) 2,774 32,069 (77,553 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 105,480 $ 119,807 $ 8,278 Basic and diluted net investment income per common share $ 1.59 $ 1.36 $ 1.46 Basic and diluted increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 1.63 $ 1.86 $ 0.14 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 64,562,265 64,562,265 58,670,518 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, LP. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through December 31, 2022, BCSF has invested approximately $6.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This letter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this letter may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this letter.

