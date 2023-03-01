EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Update on Collimate Capital acquisition



01-March-2023 / 00:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 1 March 2023 Update on Collimate Capital acquisition Dexus today provides an update on its agreement to acquire Collimate Capital's real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business (the "Transaction") from AMP Limited ("AMP"). Dexus and AMP have agreed to extend the date for satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent for the Transaction to 20 March 2023. Dexus and AMP are also in the process of finalising binding documentation for an alternative Transaction structure under a two-stage completion process. This would allow first completion of the Transaction without satisfaction of the condition precedent relating to the transfer of AMP's ownership interest in China Life AMP Asset Management ("CLAMP") out of entities being acquired by Dexus under the Transaction. Under the alternative Transaction structure, the staff and effective day to day management of the majority of the platform would transfer to Dexus at first completion. First completion is expected to occur on or before 20 March 2023. Final completion will remain dependent on the ownership of CLAMP being transferred out of the relevant entities that Dexus has agreed to purchase. The maximum total consideration payable by Dexus has been reduced to a base purchase price of $225 million, in accordance with the update provided to ASX on 9 January 2023. The alternative transaction approach will be pursued alongside completion requirements for the existing Transaction. Dexus will keep the market informed of any material updates relating to the Transaction. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Jim Kelly

Domestique

+61 412 549 083

jim@domestiqueconsulting.com.au

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



