Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Massive Turnaroundchance: 3,00-€-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 21,00€-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 06:06
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edgescan Illuminates and Eliminates Public Cloud Risk with the Release of Cloudhook

New cloud native integration provides unprecedented risk visibility with the ability to monitor cloud assets and their security posture in one unified platform.

DUBLIN, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan, the first-fully integrated cybersecurity platform, announced today the release of Cloudhook for cloud native environments. The Cloudhook integration feeds location data (IPs and hostnames) into the Edgescan platform and leverages both the external attack surface management (EASM) and vulnerability management components to illuminate and eliminate risk. As a cloud endpoint changes, Edgescan keeps pace with the evolving environment.

Edgescan is the first integrated full- stack cybersecurity platform that unifies all required security solutions into one single combative platform.

The modern cloud attack surface is ephemeral and in constant flux to support business critical infrastructure. The Edgescan platform keeps pace with these changes by ensuring complete visibility across an organization's global attack surface to eliminate security blind spots. This ensures all IT assets are inventoried and included in security monitoring and testing to build a resilient business posture.

"Security tools that dynamically inventory and monitor your assets as your global attack surface expands into the cloud are no longer a nice to have, they are a requirement for robust security programs," said Eoin Keary, Founder and CEO of Edgescan.

About Edgescan

Edgescan is the first fully integrated cybersecurity platform that unifies all required security solutions into a single combative platform. These solutions include pen testing as a service (PTaaS), vulnerability management, dynamic application security testing (DAST), external attack surface management (EASM), and API security testing. It allows companies to view and map assets across their entire global attack surface and delivers validated vulnerability data eliminating false positives. The platform reduces the complexity and overhead associated with tool proliferation, speeds up remediation, cuts operational costs, while reducing risk associated with digital transformation and cloud deployments.

Media Contact:
Christine Carrig
SVP Global Marketing
Edgescan
pr@edgescan.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012649/Edgescan_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edgescan-illuminates-and-eliminates-public-cloud-risk-with-the-release-of-cloudhook-301759094.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.