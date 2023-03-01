Seenity, a cutting-edge AI-driven data platform, showcasing unique MLOps technology designed for the Insurance industry at Insurtech London 2023

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seenity, an Israel-based AI data platform, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's Insurtech Conference in London, Europe's largest Insurtech conference, which will take place on March 1-2, 2023, at the InterContinental London. The company will showcase its cutting-edge AI platform, which is specifically designed to help insurance companies streamline their risk assessment and management processes.

Seenity's AI platform is powered by advanced Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) technology, which enables real-time risk assessment models for insurance companies. The platform leverages data from multiple sources, including internal and external data sets, to provide insurers with a comprehensive view of their risk exposure. This data is then analyzed using AI and machine learning algorithms to generate actionable insights that can help insurers make better decisions and reduce their risk exposure.

One of the key benefits of Seenity's platform is its ability to provide real-time risk assessment, which is crucial for insurers looking to stay ahead of emerging risks and market trends. The platform uses advanced predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms to identify potential risks before they become a problem, allowing insurers to take proactive measures to mitigate these risks.

Seenity's platform also stands out from other solutions on the market due to its advanced MLOps process. This process ensures that the platform is always up-to-date and delivering the most accurate risk assessments possible. By continuously monitoring and updating its machine learning models, Seenity's platform is able to adapt to changing market conditions and emerging risks, ensuring that insurers always have the most reliable and accurate risk assessments available.

"We are excited to be exhibiting at Insurtech London and showcasing our powerful AI platform for insurance companies," said Elad Palensia, the CTO of the company. "Our unique MLOps process for insurance companies involves presenting specialized metrics during the model-building stage. These are well-known risk metrics in the insurance industry, not just technical metrics related to model performance. This provides decision-makers with more confidence when deciding to use our model for accurate risk assessments."

Seenity will be exhibiting at booth S45 at Insurtech London. Attendees are invited to stop by and learn more about the company's AI platform and its unique capabilities for insurance companies. For more information, visit Seenity's website at www.seenity.com

