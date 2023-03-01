Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best HR 30 Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular HR Leaders in the Middle East

Hozpitality's Best is a list of 30 Most Popular HR Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the vital link between owners and teams, HR Leaders play a critical role in balancing increased revenue and profitability with cost-effectiveness. These skilled leaders exhibit exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills and serve as captains of their respective hotels or restaurants.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural list and congratulated the winners: "We extend our warmest congratulations to the most popular 30 HR Leaders in the Middle East. Their dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved spot on our prestigious list."

The second edition of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' also pays tribute to an additional 10 commendable HR leaders within the Middle East. According to Vandana Bhatt, MD of Hozpitality Group, "This list showcases the 30 highly regarded HR Leaders and highlights 10 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East."

Nominations for 'Hozpitality's Best 30' were received from major hospitality establishments, and after a 30-day voting period, the winners have been officially recognized in this digital publication. Hozpitality Group is proud to showcase the profiles of all the winners, which can be seen in full on their website.

Congratulations to all the winners of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' and thank you to everyone who participated in the voting process. Hozpitality Group looks forward to continuing their mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent within the hospitality industry.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at:- https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-039-s-best-30-recognizing-most-popular-human-resource-leaders-in-the-middle-east-8558.html

Here is the list of 30 Best Most Popular HR Winners (in alphabetical order):

Ahmed Lasheen, Regional Director of HR - Arabian Peninsula - Hilton Worldwide Antia Odero, Senior HR Administrator - Human Resources, Dubai Golf Aseem Kapoor, CEO, Ark People Solutions Aseema Fernandes, HR Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Cherry Santos Cruz, Director of HR, Sofitel JBR Elie Abi Samra, Director of Talent & Culture, Rixos hotels, Gulf Ellaine Siruelo, Sr HR Leader, IHG - Kuwait & Bahrain and Director of Human Resources, IHG - InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & SPA George Mathew, Cluster Director of HR, Grand Hyatt Dubai Ina Lorenz, Director of L&D, Accor Academy India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey Jane Fernandes, Cluster Director of Human Resources, (Multi-Country): Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel Dubai, Aloft City Centre Deira & The Westin and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain Kieth Walter Ayuso, Director of HR, Jannah Hotels & Resorts Madhav Kumar, Human Resources Manager, Seven Holding SPC, Bahrain Mohamed Ribayathulla, Talent & Culture Manager, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman Paarth Mathur, Cluster Dir. of HR, Valor Hospitality - Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek, Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham Payal Kulkarni, Area Director of Human Resources - Abu Dhabi and Jordan - Hyatt Hotels Corporation Rajashree Purandare Vichare, HR Director, Kitopi Rania Roufael - Chief People Officer, Sunset Hospitality Group Razvi Raza, Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai Roni Masri, Regional Director of HR and Talent Development Golden Tulip MENA/ Louvre Hotels Salima Hussaini, Director of Human Resources at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm, Dubai Sameer Aboobacker, Cluster Talent & Culture Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel, Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeira Santhosh Gopinathan, Director of Human Resources, Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi Sergio Snyder, Area Director of HR, Marriott International Shamsa Alwardi, Director of Human Resources, Kempinski Hotel Muscat Stefan Geyser, Group Director of People & Culture at Minor Hotels Sunny Mehta, Director of Human Resources, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Susan Abdullah Crone, Director of Human Resources, at Caesars Palace Dubai Tarek Jarrouje, Director of HR, Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers Uzma Noor, HR Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton - Dubai Jumeirah Beach Vivek Srinivasan, Director of Human Resources, Shangri-La and Traders Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended HR Leaders in the Middle East," said Raj.

Commended HR Leaders in Middle East (in alphabetical order):

Aileen Biscocho, Human Resources Manager, TIME Grand Plaza Hotel Ayesha Aldhafri, Director- HR & Administration, D&B Properties UAE Deepak Kunnath, HR Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dinesh Chaudhari, Head of HR and Talent Development at Palazzo Versace Dubai Eugene Bosman, Cluster Director of Human Resources - Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Kamran Aslam, Human Resource Manager, Ramada Suites by Wyndham , Dubai , JBR Renukrishna, Asst. HR manager, Al Jawhara Gardens Hotel Sonam Lhanzom, HR Executive, voco Bonnington Dubai Victor Thomas, HR Manager, Ajman Hotel Zamir Abbasi, Cluster Director Human Resources, Millennium Hotels Doha

It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. Hozpitality Group wishes these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights. The digital edition of the magazine will be available for all to access.

"Called Hozpitality's Best, the list recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list celebrates some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," Raj said.

For more details about Hozpitality Groups Awards and initiatives, Please visit: https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

