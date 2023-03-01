Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 10:24
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best HR 30 Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular HR Leaders in the Middle East

Hozpitality's Best is a list of 30 Most Popular HR Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the vital link between owners and teams, HR Leaders play a critical role in balancing increased revenue and profitability with cost-effectiveness. These skilled leaders exhibit exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills and serve as captains of their respective hotels or restaurants.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural list and congratulated the winners: "We extend our warmest congratulations to the most popular 30 HR Leaders in the Middle East. Their dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved spot on our prestigious list."

The second edition of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' also pays tribute to an additional 10 commendable HR leaders within the Middle East. According to Vandana Bhatt, MD of Hozpitality Group, "This list showcases the 30 highly regarded HR Leaders and highlights 10 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East."

Nominations for 'Hozpitality's Best 30' were received from major hospitality establishments, and after a 30-day voting period, the winners have been officially recognized in this digital publication. Hozpitality Group is proud to showcase the profiles of all the winners, which can be seen in full on their website.

Congratulations to all the winners of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' and thank you to everyone who participated in the voting process. Hozpitality Group looks forward to continuing their mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent within the hospitality industry.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at:- https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-039-s-best-30-recognizing-most-popular-human-resource-leaders-in-the-middle-east-8558.html

Here is the list of 30 Best Most Popular HR Winners (in alphabetical order):

Ahmed Lasheen, Regional Director of HR - Arabian Peninsula - Hilton Worldwide

Antia Odero, Senior HR Administrator - Human Resources, Dubai Golf

Aseem Kapoor, CEO, Ark People Solutions

Aseema Fernandes, HR Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Cherry Santos Cruz, Director of HR, Sofitel JBR

Elie Abi Samra, Director of Talent & Culture, Rixos hotels, Gulf

Ellaine Siruelo, Sr HR Leader, IHG - Kuwait & Bahrain and Director of Human Resources,

IHG - InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & SPA

George Mathew, Cluster Director of HR, Grand Hyatt Dubai

Ina Lorenz, Director of L&D, Accor Academy India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey

Jane Fernandes, Cluster Director of Human Resources, (Multi-Country): Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel

Dubai, Aloft City Centre Deira & The Westin and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain

Kieth Walter Ayuso, Director of HR, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Madhav Kumar, Human Resources Manager, Seven Holding SPC, Bahrain

Mohamed Ribayathulla, Talent & Culture Manager, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Paarth Mathur, Cluster Dir. of HR, Valor Hospitality - Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek,

Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham

Payal Kulkarni, Area Director of Human Resources - Abu Dhabi and Jordan - Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Rajashree Purandare Vichare, HR Director, Kitopi

Rania Roufael - Chief People Officer, Sunset Hospitality Group

Razvi Raza, Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai

and Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai

Roni Masri, Regional Director of HR and Talent Development Golden Tulip MENA/ Louvre Hotels

Salima Hussaini, Director of Human Resources at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Sameer Aboobacker, Cluster Talent & Culture Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel,

Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeira

Santhosh Gopinathan, Director of Human Resources, Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi

Sergio Snyder, Area Director of HR, Marriott International

Shamsa Alwardi, Director of Human Resources, Kempinski Hotel Muscat

Stefan Geyser, Group Director of People & Culture at Minor Hotels

Sunny Mehta, Director of Human Resources, Millennium Place Barsha Heights

Susan Abdullah Crone, Director of Human Resources, at Caesars Palace Dubai

Tarek Jarrouje, Director of HR, Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Uzma Noor, HR Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton - Dubai Jumeirah Beach

Vivek Srinivasan, Director of Human Resources, Shangri-La and Traders Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended HR Leaders in the Middle East," said Raj.

Commended HR Leaders in Middle East (in alphabetical order):

Aileen Biscocho, Human Resources Manager, TIME Grand Plaza Hotel

Ayesha Aldhafri, Director- HR & Administration, D&B Properties UAE

Deepak Kunnath, HR Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel

Dinesh Chaudhari, Head of HR and Talent Development at Palazzo Versace Dubai

Eugene Bosman, Cluster Director of Human Resources - Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Kamran Aslam, Human Resource Manager, Ramada Suites by Wyndham , Dubai , JBR

Renukrishna, Asst. HR manager, Al Jawhara Gardens Hotel

Sonam Lhanzom, HR Executive, voco Bonnington Dubai

Victor Thomas, HR Manager, Ajman Hotel

Zamir Abbasi, Cluster Director Human Resources, Millennium Hotels Doha

It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. Hozpitality Group wishes these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights. The digital edition of the magazine will be available for all to access.

"Called Hozpitality's Best, the list recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list celebrates some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," Raj said.

For more details about Hozpitality Groups Awards and initiatives, Please visit: https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to: www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:

Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78
Email:- email@hozpitality.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitalitycom-announces-hozpitalitys-best-hr-30-power-list-in-dubai-recognizing-30-most-popular-hr-leaders-in-the-middle-east-301759300.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
