Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Frankfurt
01.03.23
08:13 Uhr
10,090 Euro
+0,025
+0,25 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,23510,66511:35
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 10:30
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 9-28 February, 2023

VALETTA, Malta, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 9 February 2023 to 28 February 2023, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 1,050,000 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 1 August 2022. The buy-back programme was introduced by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the month of February have been made at an average price of 109.63 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions above and the vesting of 362,200 share awards under the 2021 long-term incentive plan on 1 March 2023, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 13,209,479. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm:
http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

or

Kindred Group:
http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-03-202310:00 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
ir@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3725615/1883737.pdf

Press release - Repurchase of shares 9 - 28 February 2023

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/kindred-,c3150216

Kindred

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchase-of-sharessdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-during-9-28-february-2023-301759309.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.