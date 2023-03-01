Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Frankfurt
01.03.23
08:08 Uhr
16,200 Euro
-0,410
-2,47 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,04016,18011:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.03.2023 | 11:34
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Completion of share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 13/2023

Copenhagen, 1 March 2023


Completion of share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has now completed its share buyback programme which was initiated on 9 March 2022, and which was increased on 19 May 2022 to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. As of 28 February 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has purchased a total of 6,114,093 shares with an aggregated transaction value of DKK 775 million.

The purpose of the programme has been to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme. At the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2023, the Board of Directors intends to propose a reduction of the company's share capital as result of the share buy-back.

Part of the buy-back programme has been executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Har-bour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme has been executed as a pro-rata participation by Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S, respectively. Reference is made to company announcement no. 35 of 19 May 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 February to 28 February 2023:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,071,011770,065,372
27-Feb-239,820123.801,215,739
28-Feb-2316,245122.491,989,912
Total, 27 February - 28 February 202326,065122.993,205,650
Bought from CAF, 28 February 2023*11,632122.991,430,582
Bought from CWO, 28 February 2023*5,385122.99662,284
Accumulated under the programme6,114,093 775,363,888

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 February - 28 February 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,560,155 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.05% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 13 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b36fb355-1bce-43e8-8a7a-74b45c27309d)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce56b516-4481-40fa-96ab-eb5b513ba619)
  • PDMR notification CAF 28 Feb 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0742e3f9-eb17-446d-975d-08326792ef96)
  • PDMR notification CWO 28 Feb 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc69cd24-f638-41db-827d-c6aa6178276a)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.