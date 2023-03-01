The partnership will deliver new investments to Web3.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - VC firms Cryptomeria Capital and Axon Partners Group, operating in the Web3 and Web2 spaces respectively, announce a new corporate partnership.

With net assets totaling well over €500 million and an IPO on the Spanish stock exchange BME, Axon is one of the largest European VC fund managers. Through this initiative, Cryptomeria Capital seeks to attract new institutional investors to the burgeoning blockchain market.

Cryptomeria Capital

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8637/154176_c4150578d44eb85b_001full.jpg

"Axon is a reliable and stable partner with a solid background in traditional investing and an impressive Web2 portfolio. We're excited about this new chapter for Cryptomeria Capital and confident that the mutually beneficial collaboration will come with excellent scaling opportunities," says Vadim Krekotin, Cryptomeria Capital's founding partner.

"Our partnership with Cryptomeria Capital represents our continuous commitment to technology and venture capital investing. Having been focused on investing in technology for over 16 years, we have seen many waves of innovation, and Web3 is an exciting and highly complex one. Cryptomeria expertise in the space and our established institutional approach blend extremely well to enable web3 VC as an asset class to institutional grade investors," says Francisco Velazquez, Chairman and Managing Partner of Axon Partners Group.

Cryptomeria will focus on investing in emerging Web3 businesses, such as metaverse-related projects, NFT gaming, SocialFi, and TradeFi, among others, with the intention of attracting new users. For Axon, the cooperation offers exposure to new opportunities in a fast-growing and promising industry. Cryptomeria, on the other hand, will be able to gain access to Axon's valuable resources and European investor network expertise, that have been accumulated over time.

On February 22, Cryptomeria Capital and Axon, together with Metaverse Post (top-tier Web3 media with over 2M monthly visitors) and Chabaud (a French fragrance brand) co-hosted an evening at the iconic Fountain Views in Dubai to commemorate the new relationship. The event offered a unique opportunity to engage with representatives from renowned companies, brands, and organizations.

Axon Partners Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8637/154176_c4150578d44eb85b_002full.jpg

It was an insightful and open-minded event, that showed the relevance of Web3 topics in the UAE's market, while Chabaud created both a luxurious and cozy atmosphere that perfectly matched the feeling of the event.

About Cryptomeria Capital



Cryptomeria Capital is a web3-focused venture capital firm that is passionate about the future of decentralized technology. Their investments are focused on early-stage projects steeped in web3 innovations and decentralized scaling solutions. The company's founders believe that decentralized projects, cryptocurrencies, and web3 will dramatically reshape economic relations, which has the potential to bring about a positive impact on society as a whole.



Cryptomeria's stated mission is to support this transformation by providing early-stage financing to the most ambitious projects in this young and rapidly developing industry. These goals aim to be achieved by combining team experience, along with new and established networks, in an effort to actively support the most promising teams in the market.



About Axon Partners Group



Axon Partners Group ('Axon') is an international investment and consulting firm founded in 2006. Axon combines the flexibility and speed of a specialist firm with excellence in business advice and execution in all the sectors impacted by technology and innovation. Their multidisciplinary experts possess extensive track records and complementary expertise in the investment and advisory fields.



The firm offers services such as first-class specialty strategy consulting empowered by strong analytical skills, as well as investment strategies serving as a key partner to entrepreneurs and fund managers. Axon has a top-quartile track record in venture capital, including direct investment and Fund of Fund strategies.

Contact Information

Alex Mukhin

alex@cryptomeriacapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154176