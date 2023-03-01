New strategic partnership enhances Vircom's email security portfolio with Red Sift's market-leading DMARC solution to meet high demand from MSPs and their clients looking to stop domain impersonation attacks and improve email delivery

Red Sift, the leading Digital Resilience Platform enabling organizations to see, solve, and secure vulnerabilities in their attack surface, today announced a new strategic partnership with Vircom, the global email security leader focused on ensuring peace of mind for organizations of all sizes and the protection of their people, systems, and data. Through this partnership, Vircom customers and partners now have access to Red Sift's all-in-one OnDMARC solution to accelerate Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting Conformance (DMARC) and BIMI adoption. Vircom is now distributing OnDMARC to its customers and through its channel partners (MSPs and VARs). Vircom has created unique added-value tools to make implementing and managing DMARC easier for customers and partners.

Email-based attacks are rising in scale and severity amidst an ever-expanding digital attack surface and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. Research shows that companies expect business email compromise attacks to increase by 33% in 2023. The types of email attacks are also growing as threat actors find increasingly savvy attack tactics and techniques. An email gateway is necessary to stop phishing and spoofing, but more is required. Companies also need DMARC to stop domain impersonation attacks and improve email delivery. Red Sift's award-winning OnDMARC platform simplifies the complexities of email security protocol DMARC by automating processes and providing clear instructions on how to block unauthorized use of your domain.

"Email security is a vulnerability gap for companies of all sizes and a mounting concern for the MSP community as attacks escalate," said Nadav Shenker, GM at Vircom. "DMARC is a critical component of effective email security, and Red Sift provides the most automated and effective solution to get customers' domains to DMARC enforcement. OnDMARC from Red Sift perfectly complements our existing suite of email security technology and shows our continued commitment to providing our end users and partners with best-of-breed email security solutions. By leveraging OnDMARC's robust APIs, Vircom was able to create unique added-value tools for customers and partners directly in the Vircom Portal. The ability to easily implement and manage DMARC for many different customers will reduce the management overhead for Managed Services Partners, allowing them to stop impersonation of their customers' domains."

The powerful Red Sift and Vircom partnership is designed to enable MSPs to provide more value to their clients through enhanced email security services, including an easy-to-use solution that empowers companies to quickly implement a DMARC policy and improve authorized email delivery. In addition, joint customers and partners can leverage Vircom's premium sales and support services to minimize operational issues and accelerate the deployment of OnDMARC while ensuring a seamless user experience. Deploying SPF, DKIM, and DMARC can be challenging, and Vircom's support team sees many organizations struggle to implement them successfully. OnDMARC streamlines the configuration of these authentication protocols to effectively prevent spoofing.

"Email security is tremendously important for MSPs, yet many lack proper email security controls," said Chuck Swenberg, SVP Strategy at Red Sift. "OnDMARC is a zero trust solution that supports Vircom's focus on email security and provides companies with an all-in-one solution to quickly implement and manage DMARC and BIMI across their email domains. Vircom's extensive network of partners and customers will be key to helping scale OnDMARC to meet high demand from MSPs and end users looking to increase email security and strengthen their brand protection."

About Red Sift

Red Sift's Digital Resilience Platform solves for the greatest vulnerabilities across the complete attack surface. By providing comprehensive coverage of an organization's digital footprint through best-in-class discovery and monitoring, Red Sift enables users to proactively uncover threats within email, domains, brand, and the network perimeter. Paired with sophisticated remediation capabilities, Red Sift provides organizations with the tools to shut down phishing and ensure ongoing compliance with email and web security protocols.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts an impressive client base across all industries, including Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, Pipedrive, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Entrust, Microsoft, and Validity, among others. Find out more at redsift.com.

About Vircom

Vircom has, for more than two decades, been providing cutting-edge solutions that keep IT Teams and Service Providers serene and effective. Vircom's solutions offer MSPs and SMBs some of the most powerful email protection on the market by always monitoring, analyzing and responding at the edge of the latest threats and attacks.

Vircom leverages its deep expertise to create added-value for customers and partners. By analyzing tens of millions of monthly transactions in O365 and other cloud services, Vircom provides over 500,000 actionable alerts to customers and partners every month, enabling teams to cut through the noise and respond proactively to potential threats.

Vircom protects thousands of customers and millions of mailboxes, enabling organizations of all sizes to meet their advanced cyber security needs as they transition to Office 365 and other cloud systems all while maintaining a standard of development, support and customer experience that is second-to-none in the industry.

