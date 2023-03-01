The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated underArticle 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

1 March 2023

Everest Global PLC

Temporary Suspension of Trading in Ordinary Shares

Further to the Company's announcement of 21st February 2023, regarding the delayed publication of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 October 2023 ("FY22 Results"), the Company applied for and has been granted a temporary suspension of the listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") of its ordinary shares of 2p each ("Ordinary Shares") from 7.30 this morning until publication of its FY22 Results.

The Company expects to publish its FY22 Results during June 2023 and, until then, the listing on the Official List of the FCA of its Ordinary Shares will continue to be suspended temporarily.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

