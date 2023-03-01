CARBOTRACE, Proppant Conveyed Inflow Production Tracers Are Being Launched Globally

CARBO Ceramics Inc. partners with GEOSPLIT Middle East FZE

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / CARBO and GEOSPLIT announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable energy operators to improve their reservoir performance by optimizing drilling & completions designs through understanding the production inflow profiling. The use of the technology reduces the overall cost of the well's ownership, improves the carbon footprint for the well's lifecycle, and boosts the decision-making of the E&Ps for their offset wells.

CARBOTRACE

The agreement combines CARBO's manufacturing, sales, and marketing expertise with the inflow production profiling capabilities of GEOSPLIT. CARBO is the market leader in proppant and proppant-delivered technologies, and GEOSPLIT is a developer of a proven long-term dynamic zonal inflow tracer technology evaluation service.

"CARBO's portfolio of proppant delivered technologies continues to expand and provide customers with added value, enabling the most efficient completion and production strategies. CARBO has proven once more to be a technology leader in the space by creating an alliance with this Middle Eastern start-up for further geographical expansion," said Max Nikolaev, Senior Vice President

Customers of CARBO will now be able to understand their reservoir performance through production monitoring better, marker/tracer monitoring of production inflow profiles, reservoir management, and digital oilfield services based on dynamic zonal inflow production profiling.

"Tracer-embedded coating for propping materials is one of the key solutions in our technological portfolio. Strategic partnership with Carbo Ceramics is a high recognition of technology capabilities and will allow the technology to reach out to more operators worldwide," said Anna Belova, VP Global Business Development for GEOSPLIT.

About CARBO Ceramics Inc

CARBO® is a global technology company that provides products and services to several markets, including oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, and environmental markets, to enhance client value.

CARBO Energy - is a leading provider of market-leading technologies to create engineered production enhancements solutions that help E&P operators to design, build and optimize the frac - increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery and lower finding and development cost per barrel of oil equivalent.

For more information, please visit www.carboceramics.com or contact Joshua Leasure, Director Technology Sales Joshua.Leasure@carboceramics.com

About GEOSPLIT

GeoSplit Middle East FZE is an international digital oilfield service company offering a tracer-based production profile surveillance technology for oil and gas wells. The GeoSplit technology portfolio provides a stream of data on the oil and gas well production pattern for years without well intervention. The data becomes a decision-making support tool and gives recommendations on addressing specific objectives of field operators and customers in such segments as hydrocarbon development, production, reservoir management, and optimization.

For more information, please visit www.geosplit.org or contact Anna Belova, VP Global Business Development a.belova@geosplit.org

