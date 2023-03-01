GameSquare Esports Inc.: Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Company, Signs Exclusive Sponsorship Agreement with H-E-B, a Leading Texas-Based Multi-Format Retailer and Supermarket Chain

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / GameSquare (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Complexity Gaming has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with

H-E-B, a leading Texas-based multi-format retailer. With a growing footprint of more than 420 stores throughout Texas and Mexico, and 117 years in business, H-E-B is committed to serving its local communities. Like Complexity, H-E-B values heart, drive, and innovation making it a perfect partnership. Complexity, in collaboration with Spark Foundry, a global media agency brand within Publicis Media, will promote these shared values to GameSquare's content creator network, social channels, and various Twitch content streams, that have an aggregated following of more than 175 million.

"We are thrilled to partner with H-E-B, the largest privately held employer in the state of Texas with more than 145,000 employee partners, and $38 billion in annual sales," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Leading companies such as H-E-B, are increasingly turning to GameSquare's platform to deliver outstanding outcomes and partnerships. The depth of our product offering and the creative approach that GameSquare's vertically integrated platform can provide to brands seeking to connect with gaming and esports fans continues to grow and attract outstanding partners like H-E-B. Our commitment to our clients, and deep understanding of the gaming landscape, perfectly positions us to meet the needs of innovative and leading brands."

Complexity Gaming was acquired by GameSquare in June of 2021. Since then, GameSquare has invested in Complexity's platform by signing leading streamers and content creators including TimTheTatman, Cloakzy, and the Baka Bros, and has strived to continue to add female content creators which are now at parity with male creators. The organization has launched Complexity Stars, the world's first gaming division for celebrities and professional athletes, and a female and non-binary Valorant team, GX3, that competes in the VCT Game Changers program. As a result of these investments, the aggregate following for Complexity has grown from approximately ten million to more than 105 million and continues to expand with the addition of new talent, teams, and Complexity Stars members. The rapid growth of the audience has provided scale and amplified brand awareness including a multi-year sponsorship between Complexity Gaming and Lenovo. The sponsorship with Lenovo made it the exclusive desktop and laptop PC provider and Complexity's Frisco-based headquarters, named the Lenovo Legion Esports Center.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare is a vertically integrated, international digital media and entertainment company enabling global brands to connect and interact with gaming and esports fans. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA., Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization operating in the United States, Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio, and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Spark Foundry

Spark Foundry is a global media agency brand within Publicis Media, a key division of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]. Spark Foundry's bold vision harnesses a startup spirit with a powerhouse soul, combining an entrepreneurial, innovative business approach with the resources, capabilities, and marketplace clout of Publicis Media. The agency leverages the best industry talent with offices in over 50 countries across the world, including the USA, UK, MENA, Poland, Australia, and China. Spark Foundry has received numerous industry accolades, including Ad Age's 2022 "Media Agency of the Year" and Adweek's 2022 "U.S. Media Agency of the Year."

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

