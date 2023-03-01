Get Spiffy, Inc.: Spiffy Introduces $3 Odor Elimination Treatment and a New and Improved Smart Tumbler Device

Customer feedback driving light treatment options, cost-effective pricing, and enhanced engineering

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), a leading on-demand complete car care company, is pleased to announce the latest iteration of its popular odor elimination device, the Smart Tumbler. The new solution features a cost-effective Light treatment option for customers with treatments as low as $3, as well as significant improvements in device longevity and user experience.

Spiffy launched the Smart Tumbler in 2022 after clients presented the challenge of declining customer satisfaction scores due to lingering odors in vehicles.

"Turo hosts love the positive impact of the Smart Tumbler on their guest satisfaction scores and had two big requests, a lighter treatment option for fast turnarounds and a lower treatment price," said Sam Walker, Turo Program Manager, Marketplace Support. "We are thrilled the new solution offers both of those features in addition to a Heavy-Duty treatment option."

Spiffy's fleet customers adopted the Smart Tumbler solution because it delivers on the promise of being safe, effective, and easy to use. As a result, they have seen their customer satisfaction scores rise and provided valuable feedback over thousands of treatments that the Spiffy Engineering team integrated into the new treatment options and upgraded device.

Given a surge in odor complaints from vehicle riders and renters, fleet customers were looking for a solution they could use much more frequently. By introducing the Light treatment at $3 with a monthly subscription, Spiffy has made it economically viable to treat vehicles between every passenger.

"Everything we do at Spiffy starts with the customer," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo. "When our fleet clients needed a safe, reliable odor elimination solution that they could implement themselves, we jumped in and developed the Smart Tumbler. As we received customer feedback, we evolved the product. I'm excited to introduce the new and improved Smart Tumbler with the most affordable price point on the market."

The new Smart Tumbler device lasts up to 3x longer with proper use and care. The solution offers both Light and Heavy-Duty treatment levels, and delivers the most affordable odor elimination on the market with treatments as low as $3 with a monthly subscription.

The Smart Tumbler is available for purchase by fleets nationwide at smarttumbler.com.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company on a mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Available in over 45 markets, Spiffy offers complete car care services including wash & detail, oil change, tires, brakes, and other maintenance solutions. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green system.



