Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results:

-- Net Sales of $942.0 Million --

-- GAAP Net Income of $120.4 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $357.5 Million; Includes $37.3 Million of Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expenses --

-- TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Net Sales of $493.5 Million --

-- KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Net Sales of $216.1 Million --

-- UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Net Sales of $41.8 Million --

Full-Year 2022 Results:

-- Record Net Sales of $3.63 Billion; Year-Over-Year Increase of 12% --

-- GAAP Net Income of $521.5 Million; Record Adjusted EBITDA of $1.37 Billion; Includes $56.3 Million of Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expenses--

Record TEPEZZA Net Sales of $1.97 Billion; Year-Over-Year Increase of 18% --

Record KRYSTEXXA Net Sales of $716.2 Million; Year-Over-Year Increase of 27% --

-- Record UPLIZNA Net Sales of $154.6 Million; Year-Over-Year Increase of 154% --

-- Record Operating Cash Flow of $1.26 Billion --

-- Cash Position of $2.35 Billion as of Dec. 31, 2022 --

Fourth-Quarter and Recent Company Highlights:

-- Entered into Agreement to Be Acquired by Amgen Inc.; Transaction Expected to Close in 1H23 --

-- Announced Positive Topline Data from the Second Population in Dazodalibep Sjögren's Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; First and Only Phase 2 Sjögren's Syndrome Trial to Meet the Primary Endpoint in Both Patient Populations; Phase 3 Clinical Program Expected to Initiate in 2023 --

-- Completed Enrollment in TEPEZZA Phase 3 Trial in Japan (OPTIC-J) in Active Thyroid Eye Disease (TED); Topline Results Expected in 3Q23 --

-- Expect Topline Results from U.S. TEPEZZA Chronic/Low Clinical Activity Score (CAS) TED Trial in 2Q23 --

-- Expect to Initiate TEPEZZA Phase 3 Trial in Japan in Chronic/Low CAS TED in 2023 --

-- Received Approval for UPLIZNA in Brazil for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder --

-- Initiated Daxdilimab Discoid Lupus Erythematosus Phase 2 Trial, HZN-457 Gout Phase 1 Trial and ADX-914 Atopic Dermatitis Phase 2 Trial in Collaboration with Q32 Bio --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced fourth-quarter and record full-year 2022 financial results.

"2022 marked another impressive year for Horizon, with double-digit net sales growth across our commercial portfolio and significant progress executing on our strategy to maximize the value of our growth medicines, expand our global presence and advance our pipeline, including generating positive topline results from our Phase 2 trial in Sjögren's syndrome across both patient populations," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished not only in the last year, but over the last decade. We have built a leading, innovation-driven, profitable biotechnology company that is well-positioned going forward as we prepare to become part of Amgen."

Financial Highlights

(in millions except for per share amounts and percentages) Q4 22 Q4 21 %

Change FY 22 FY 21 %

Change Net sales 942.0 1,014.5 (7 3,629.0 3,226.4 12 Net income 120.4 173.2 (30 521.5 534.5 (2 Non-GAAP net income 281.5 334.0 (16 1,144.3 1,089.7 5 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 357.5 416.0 (14 1,370.6 1,284.3 7 Earnings per share diluted 0.52 0.73 (29 2.22 2.27 (2 Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted 1.21 1.41 (14 4.86 4.62 5

(1) Fourth-quarter 2022 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA includes $37.3 million and $39.7 million, respectively, in acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) and milestones expenses. Full-year 2022 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA includes $56.3 million and $86.7 million, respectively, in acquired IPR&D and milestones expenses.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Results

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company started operating and reporting as a single reporting segment as a result of the wind-down of the Company's former inflammation business.

(in millions except for percentages) Q4 22 Q4 21 %

Change FY 22 FY 21 %

Change TEPEZZA®(1) 493.5 589.6 (16 1,965.7 1,661.3 18 KRYSTEXXA 216.1 170.3 27 716.2 565.5 27 RAVICTI 87.5 74.4 18 325.6 291.9 12 PROCYSBI 54.9 47.4 16 210.0 189.9 11 UPLIZNA®(2) 41.8 25.8 62 154.6 60.8 154 ACTIMMUNE 30.1 30.6 (1 126.1 117.2 8 PENNSAID 2%®(3) 7.2 48.9 (85 73.8 191.6 (61 RAYOS 6.7 13.3 (50 41.9 56.9 (26 BUPHENYL 2.1 2.1 (0 7.3 7.9 (7 DUEXIS®(4) 1.7 11.5 (85 4.9 74.0 (93 QUINSAIRTM 0.2 0.3 (22 1.1 1.0 5 VIMOVO 0.2 0.3 (40 1.8 8.4 (78 Total Net Sales 942.0 1,014.5 (7 3,629.0 3,226.4 12

(1) TEPEZZA net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 accounted for a larger share of full-year 2021 net sales due to a supply disruption caused by the U.S. government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine orders. (2) Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 UPLIZNA net sales included $1.3 million and $18.3 million, respectively, in international net sales, related primarily to revenue and milestone payments from the Company's international partners. (3) On May 6, 2022, Apotex Inc. initiated an at-risk launch of generic PENNSAID 2% in the United States. (4) On Aug. 4, 2021, Alkem Laboratories, Inc. initiated an at-risk launch of generic DUEXIS in the United States.

Conference Call

In light of the announced agreement to be acquired by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results. The earnings press release and SEC Form 10-K are publicly available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.horizontherapeutics.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Horizon provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense) and tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon's performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon's GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, acquisition and/or divestiture-related costs, costs associated with our pending transaction with Amgen Inc. as well as the process leading to the transaction, manufacturing facility start-up costs, restructuring and realignment costs, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, inventory step-up expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash interest expense, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, gain (loss) on equity security investments and sales of assets and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon's financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the pending transaction with Amgen Inc., development, manufacturing and commercialization plans; expected timing of clinical trials and, availability of clinical data; expected future milestones, pipeline expansions and regulatory approvals; potential market opportunities for, and benefits of, Horizon's medicines and medicine candidates and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, whether the pending transaction with Amgen Inc. will be completed in a timely manner or at all; the parties' ability to satisfy (or willingness to waive) the conditions to the consummation of the pending transaction with Amgen Inc., including with respect to required regulatory approvals; the effect of the pending transaction with Amgen Inc. on Horizon's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that Horizon's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon's ability to grow net sales from existing medicines; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to slow its spread, including impacts on supplies and net sales of Horizon's medicines and potential delays in clinical trials; impacts of the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine; changes in inflation, interest rates and general economic conditions; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; Horizon's ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including the risks that its medicine growth and global expansion initiatives and strategies may not be successful and that new challenges to growth may arise in the future; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates and existing medicines for new indications; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Net sales 942,029 1,014,464 3,629,044 3,226,410 Cost of goods sold 240,787 241,509 920,197 794,512 Gross profit 701,242 772,955 2,708,847 2,431,898 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (1) 117,526 101,242 437,962 345,318 Acquired in-process research and development and milestones(1) 37,250 39,672 56,250 86,672 Selling, general and administrative 372,534 398,954 1,541,052 1,446,410 Impairment of goodwill 56,171 Impairment of long-lived asset 12,371 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 Total operating expenses 527,310 539,868 2,091,435 1,888,771 Operating income 173,932 233,087 617,412 543,127 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (18,562 (22,045 (83,707 (81,063 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (882 335 (1,202 (1,028 Other (expense) income, net (159 (322 (5,567 1,791 Total other expense, net (19,603 (22,032 (90,476 (80,300 Income before expense (benefit) for income taxes 154,329 211,055 526,936 462,827 Expense (benefit) for income taxes 33,921 37,873 5,454 (71,664 Net income 120,408 173,182 521,482 534,491 Net income per ordinary share basic 0.53 0.76 2.28 2.37 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic 226,997,506 227,028,298 229,108,881 225,551,410 Net income per ordinary share diluted 0.52 0.73 2.22 2.27 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding diluted 233,014,974 236,806,923 235,239,651 235,680,483 (1) Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, the Company is separately presenting upfront, milestone, and similar payments pursuant to collaborations, licenses of third-party technologies, and asset acquisitions as "Acquired in-process research and development and milestones" expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Amounts recorded in this line item for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, would have historically been recorded to research and development ("R&D") expenses. The Company believes the new classification assists users of the financial statements in better understanding the payments incurred to acquire in-process research and development ("IPR&D"). Prior period condensed consolidated statements of operations have been reclassified to conform with the new classification.

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) As of December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 2,352,833 1,580,317 Restricted cash 4,755 3,839 Accounts receivable, net 676,347 632,775 Inventories, net 169,559 225,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 449,349 357,106 Total current assets 3,652,843 2,799,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 340,509 292,298 Developed technology and other intangible assets, net 2,664,777 2,960,118 In-process research and development 810,000 880,000 Goodwill 1,010,538 1,066,709 Deferred tax assets, net 431,814 538,098 Other long-term assets 204,135 140,738 Total assets 9,114,616 8,677,728 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 155,800 30,125 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 457,557 523,015 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 319,780 317,431 Long-term debt-current portion 16,000 16,000 Total current liabilities 949,137 886,571 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net 2,546,837 2,555,233 Deferred tax liabilities, net 342,017 390,455 Other long-term liabilities 204,451 173,076 Total long-term liabilities 3,093,305 3,118,764 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 600,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 227,625,913 and 227,760,936 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and 227,241,547 and 227,376,570 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 23 23 Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (4,585 (4,585 Additional paid-in capital 4,474,199 4,373,337 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,528 (14,987 Retained earnings 590,009 318,605 Total shareholders' equity 5,072,174 4,672,393 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,114,616 8,677,728

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income 120,408 173,182 521,482 534,491 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 98,774 96,535 390,393 353,751 Equity-settled share-based compensation 44,585 48,692 182,100 219,086 Acquired IPR&D and milestones 37,250 30,072 52,250 70,072 Impairment of goodwill 56,171 Impairment of long-lived asset 12,371 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,776 1,449 7,912 5,189 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 Deferred income taxes 41,160 46,918 49,814 (101,016 Foreign exchange and other adjustments 2,004 61 9,700 5,067 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,776 142,572 (43,457 34,796 Inventories 20,713 11,761 56,122 1,267 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,588 (27,403 (79,245 (88,193 Accounts payable 123,087 (19,837 122,232 (12,197 Accrued trade discounts and rebates (35,890 13,909 2,399 (36,929 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,887 16,242 (59,101 50,622 Other non-current assets and liabilities 1,001 4,404 (10,930 (11,106 Net cash provided by operating activities 426,391 538,557 1,257,842 1,035,271 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,122 (2,843,275 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (24,858 (16,901 (64,026 (76,596 Payments for long-term investments (2,180 (14,871 (9,236 (28,256 Receipts from long-term investments 217 4,633 3,588 Proceeds from sale of asset 2,000 Payments related to license and collaboration agreements (22,250 (5,072 (62,250 (51,572 Net cash used in investing activities (49,071 (36,844 (134,001 (2,994,111 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from term loans 1,574,993 Repayment of term loans (4,000 (4,000 (16,000 (12,000 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in conjunction with ESPP program 11,167 11,046 25,051 22,528 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises 7,036 10,553 30,316 50,566 Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards (13,300 (7,887 (137,247 (165,964 Repurchase of ordinary shares (161,869 (250,078 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (160,966 9,712 (347,958 1,470,123 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,964 345 (2,451 (10,606 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 222,318 511,770 773,432 (499,323 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period(1) 2,135,270 1,072,386 1,584,156 2,083,479 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period(1) 2,357,588 1,584,156 2,357,588 1,584,156 (1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet.

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income 120,408 173,182 521,482 534,491 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (3,676 7,763 (239 95,929 Transaction-related costs 11,086 11,086 (Gain) loss on equity security investments (143 (1,257 6,188 (1,257 Restructuring and realignment costs 7,456 18,606 16,977 26,309 Manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,139 1,910 5,552 3,622 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 92,916 91,017 366,462 336,277 Inventory step-up expense 25,367 10,658 91,709 27,572 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,776 1,449 7,912 5,189 Impairment of long-lived asset 12,371 Impairment of goodwill 56,171 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 Share-based compensation 44,585 48,692 182,100 219,086 Depreciation 5,858 5,519 23,931 17,475 Litigation settlement 5,000 Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments 186,364 184,357 767,849 745,573 Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (26,619 (27,889 (148,373 (169,554 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments 1,308 4,326 3,387 (20,800 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 161,053 160,794 622,863 555,219 Non-GAAP net income 281,461 333,976 1,144,345 1,089,710 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 226,997,506 227,028,298 229,108,881 225,551,410 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic: GAAP earnings per share Basic 0.53 0.76 2.28 2.37 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.71 0.71 2.71 2.46 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic 1.24 1.47 4.99 4.83 Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 226,997,506 227,028,298 229,108,881 225,551,410 Ordinary share equivalents 6,017,468 9,778,625 6,130,771 10,129,073 Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted 233,014,974 236,806,923 235,239,652 235,680,483 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted GAAP earnings per share Diluted 0.52 0.73 2.22 2.27 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.69 0.68 2.64 2.35 Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted 1.21 1.41 4.86 4.62

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income 120,408 173,182 521,482 534,491 Depreciation 5,858 5,519 23,931 17,475 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 92,916 91,017 366,462 336,277 Inventory step-up expense 25,367 10,658 91,709 27,572 Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 18,562 22,045 83,707 81,063 Expense (benefit) for income taxes 33,921 37,873 5,454 (71,664 EBITDA 297,032 340,294 1,092,745 925,214 Other non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 44,585 48,692 182,100 219,086 (Gain) loss on equity security investments (143 (1,257 6,188 (1,257 Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (3,676 7,763 (239 95,929 Transaction-related costs 11,086 11,086 Manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,139 1,910 5,552 3,622 Restructuring and realignment costs 7,456 18,606 16,977 26,309 Impairment of goodwill 56,171 Impairment of long-lived asset 12,371 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 Litigation settlement 5,000 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments 60,447 75,714 277,835 359,060 Adjusted EBITDA 357,479 416,008 1,370,580 1,284,274

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP operating income 173,932 233,087 617,412 543,127 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (3,676 7,762 (239 97,003 Transaction-related costs 11,086 11,086 Restructuring and realignment costs 7,456 18,606 16,977 26,309 Manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,139 1,910 5,552 3,622 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 92,916 91,017 366,462 336,277 Inventory step-up expense 25,367 10,658 91,709 27,572 Impairment of long-lived asset 12,371 Impairment of goodwill 56,171 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 Share-based compensation 44,585 48,692 182,100 219,086 Depreciation 5,858 5,520 23,931 17,475 Litigation settlement 5,000 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 184,731 184,165 753,749 742,715 Non-GAAP operating income 358,663 417,252 1,371,161 1,285,842 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (882 335 (1,202 (1,028 Other (expense) income, net (302 (1,579 621 (540 Adjusted EBITDA 357,479 416,008 1,370,580 1,284,274

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit 701,242 772,955 2,708,847 2,431,898 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (3,885 1,600 (5,035 1,525 Intangible amortization expense 91,868 90,466 362,900 334,848 Inventory step-up expense 25,367 10,658 91,709 27,572 Share-based compensation 2,274 1,824 8,912 8,699 Depreciation 58 55 225 282 Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 115,682 104,603 458,711 372,926 Non-GAAP gross profit 816,924 877,558 3,167,558 2,804,824 GAAP gross profit % 74.4 76.2 74.6 75.4 Non-GAAP gross profit % 86.7 86.5 87.3 86.9 GAAP cash provided by operating activities 426,391 538,557 1,257,842 1,035,271 Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs 197 8,376 5,560 144,449 Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs 11,205 579 13,984 2,382 Cash payments for manufacturing facility start-up costs 1,290 1,857 4,067 2,726 Cash payments for transaction-related costs 17,034 17,034 Cash payments for litigation settlements 5,000 5,000 Non-GAAP operating cash flow 456,117 554,369 1,298,487 1,189,828

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q4 2022 Pre-tax Net

Income Income Tax

Expense Tax Rate Net Income Diluted Earnings

Per Share As reported GAAP 154.3 33.9 22.0 120.4 0.52 Non-GAAP adjustments 186.4 25.3 161.1 Non-GAAP 340.7 59.2 17.4 281.5 1.21 Q4 2021 Pre-tax Net

Income Income Tax

Expense Tax Rate Net Income Diluted Earnings

Per Share As reported GAAP 211.1 37.9 17.9 173.2 0.73 Non-GAAP adjustments 184.4 23.6 160.8 Non-GAAP 395.4 61.4 15.5 334.0 1.41 FY 2022 Pre-tax Net

Income Income Tax

Expense Tax Rate Net Income Diluted Earnings Per

Share As reported GAAP 526.9 5.5 1.0 521.5 2.22 Non-GAAP adjustments 767.8 145.0 622.9 Non-GAAP 1,294.8 150.4 11.6 1,144.3 4.86 FY 2021 Pre-tax Net

Income Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income Diluted Earnings

Per Share As reported GAAP 462.8 (71.7 (15.5 534.5 2.27 Non-GAAP adjustments 745.6 190.4 555.2 Non-GAAP 1,208.4 118.7 9.8 1,089.7 4.62

Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Cost of Goods Research & Acquired IPR&D Selling, General Interest Other (Expense) Expense Sold Development(17) and milestones(17) & Administrative Expense, net Income, net (Benefit) GAAP as reported (240,787 (117,526 (37,250 (372,534 (18,562 (159 (33,921 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) (3,885 209 Transaction-related costs(2) 11,086 Gain on equity security investments(3) (143 Restructuring and realignment costs(4) 39 7,417 Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5) 1,139 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(6) 91,868 1,048 Inventory step-up expense(7) 25,367 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8) 1,776 Share-based compensation(9) 2,274 6,522 35,789 Depreciation(10) 58 364 5,436 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11) (26,619 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12) 1,308 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 115,682 6,925 62,124 1,776 (143 (25,311 Non-GAAP (125,105 (110,601 (37,250 (310,410 (16,786 (302 (59,232 Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Cost of Goods Research & Acquired IPR&D Selling, General Interest Other (Expense) Expense Sold Development (17) and milestones (17) & Administrative Expense, net Income, net (Benefit) GAAP as reported (241,509 (101,242 (39,672 (398,954 (22,045 (322 (37,873 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 1,600 2,000 4,163 Gain on equity security investments(3) (1,257 Restructuring and realignment costs(4) 16,647 1,959 Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5) 1,910 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(6) 90,466 551 Inventory step-up expense(7) 10,658 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8) 1,449 Share-based compensation(9) 1,824 6,693 40,175 Depreciation(10) 55 150 5,314 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11) (27,889 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12) 4,326 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 104,603 25,490 54,072 1,449 (1,257 (23,563 Non-GAAP (136,906 (75,752 (39,672 (344,882 (20,596 (1,579 (61,436

Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Cost of Goods Research & Acquired IPR&D Selling, General Impairment of Interest Other (Expense) Expense Sold Development (17) and milestones (17) & Administrative goodwill Expense, net Income, net (Benefit) GAAP as reported (920,197 (437,962 (56,250 (1,541,052 (56,171 (83,707 (5,567 (5,454 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) (5,035 2,000 2,796 Transaction-related costs(2) 11,086 Loss on equity security investments(3) 6,188 Restructuring and realignment costs(4) 577 16,400 Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5) 5,552 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(6) 362,900 3,562 Inventory step-up expense(7) 91,709 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8) 7,912 Share-based compensation(9) 8,912 27,830 145,358 Depreciation(10) 225 1,166 22,540 Impairment of goodwill(13) 56,171 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11) (148,373 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12) 3,387 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 458,711 31,573 207,294 56,171 7,912 6,188 (144,986 Non-GAAP (461,486 (406,389 (56,250 (1,333,758 (75,795 621 (150,440 Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Cost of Goods Research & Acquired IPR&D Selling, General Impairment of Gain on Interest Other (Expense) Expense Sold Development (17) and milestones (17) & Administrative Long-lived asset Sale of Asset Expense, net Income, net (Benefit) GAAP as reported (794,512 (345,318 (86,672 (1,446,410 (12,371 2,000 (81,063 1,791 71,664 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 1,525 2,018 93,463 (1,077 Gain on equity security investments(3) (1,257 Restructuring and realignment costs(4) 16,647 9,662 Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5) 3,622 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(6) 334,848 1,429 Inventory step-up expense(7) 27,572 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8) 5,189 Impairment of long lived asset(14) 12,371 Gain on sale of asset(15) (2,000 Share-based compensation(9) 8,699 39,544 170,843 Depreciation(10) 282 442 16,751 Litigation settlement(16) 5,000 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11) (169,554 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12) (20,800 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 372,926 58,651 300,770 12,371 (2,000 5,189 (2,334 (190,354 Non-GAAP (421,586 (286,667 (86,672 (1,145,640 (75,874 (543 (118,690

NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS NON-GAAP 1. Primarily represents transaction and integration costs, including, advisory, legal, consulting and certain employee-related costs, incurred in connection with our acquisitions and divestitures. 2. Primarily represents transaction-related costs, including, advisory, legal and consulting costs, incurred in connection with the transaction with Amgen, as well as the process leading to the transaction. 3. We held investments in equity securities with readily determinable fair values of $7.0 million and $13.2 million as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which are included in other long-term assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized net unrealized losses of $6.2 million due to the change in fair value of these securities. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recognized net unrealized gains of $1.3 million due to the change in fair value of these securities. 4. Primarily represents severance and consulting costs related to the wind down of our former inflammation business during 2022 and rent and maintenance charges as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2021, we ended TEPEZZA drug substance manufacturing development activities in the Seattle facility of a contract manufacturer and recorded a charge of $16.6 million to R&D expense related to manufacturing development activities in this facility. 5. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded $5.6 million of manufacturing facility start-up costs related to our drug product biologics manufacturing facility in Waterford, Ireland. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded $3.6 million of manufacturing facility start-up costs related to the purchase of our drug product biologics manufacturing facility in Waterford, Ireland from EirGen in July 2021. 6. Intangible amortization expenses are primarily associated with our developed technology related to TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, UPLIZNA, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL and RAYOS. 7. During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we recognized in cost of goods sold $91.7 million and $27.6 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense related to UPLIZNA inventory revalued in connection with the Viela acquisition. Because inventory step-up expense is related to an acquisition, will not continue indefinitely and has a significant effect on our gross profit, gross margin percentage and net income for all affected periods, we exclude inventory step-up expense from our non-GAAP financial measures. 8. Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with our debt. 9. Represents share-based compensation expense associated with our restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to our employees and non-employee directors, and our employee share purchase plan. 10. Represents depreciation expense related to our property, plant, equipment, software and leasehold improvements. 11. Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment. 12. During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized tax expense attributable to state tax legislation enacted during the period, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $3.4 million. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recognized a U.S. federal and state tax liability on U.S. taxable income generated from an intercompany transfer and license of intellectual property from a U.S. subsidiary to an Irish subsidiary which was partially offset by the recognition of a deferred tax asset in the Irish subsidiary, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $28.3 million. We also recognized a reduction in the state tax rate expected to apply to the reversal of temporary differences between the book values and tax bases of certain assets acquired through the Viela acquisition. The reduction in state tax rate resulted in a reduction in the deferred tax liability relating to these assets and a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $49.1 million. 13. Our interim goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2022 indicated an impairment which represented the difference between the estimated fair value of our former inflammation business segment and its carrying value. As a result, we recognized an impairment charge of $56.2 million in June 2022 representing the full amount of goodwill for the former business segment. 14. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a right-of-use asset impairment charge of $12.4 million as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office. 15. We recorded $5.0 million of expense during the year ended December 31, 2021 for litigation settlements. 16. Gain on sale of asset during the year ended December 31, 2021, represents a $2.0 million contingent consideration payment related to the sale of MIGERGOT in 2019. 17. Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, the Company is separately presenting upfront, milestone and similar payments pursuant to collaborations, licenses of third-party technologies, and asset acquisitions as "Acquired in-process research and development and milestones" ("IPR&D") expenses in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. Amounts recorded in this line item for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, would have historically been recorded to R&D expenses. The Company believes the new classification assists users of the financial statements in better understanding the payments incurred to IPR&D. Prior period condensed consolidated statement of operations have been reclassified to conform with the new classification. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to IPR&D and milestones expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005744/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tina Ventura

Senior Vice President,

Chief Investor Relations Officer

investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com

Erin Linnihan

Executive Director,

Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com

U.S. Media:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President,

Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com

Ireland Media:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie