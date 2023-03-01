Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results:
-- Net Sales of $942.0 Million --
-- GAAP Net Income of $120.4 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $357.5 Million; Includes $37.3 Million of Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expenses --
-- TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Net Sales of $493.5 Million --
-- KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Net Sales of $216.1 Million --
-- UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) Net Sales of $41.8 Million --
Full-Year 2022 Results:
-- Record Net Sales of $3.63 Billion; Year-Over-Year Increase of 12% --
-- GAAP Net Income of $521.5 Million; Record Adjusted EBITDA of $1.37 Billion; Includes $56.3 Million of Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expenses--
Record TEPEZZA Net Sales of $1.97 Billion; Year-Over-Year Increase of 18% --
Record KRYSTEXXA Net Sales of $716.2 Million; Year-Over-Year Increase of 27% --
-- Record UPLIZNA Net Sales of $154.6 Million; Year-Over-Year Increase of 154% --
-- Record Operating Cash Flow of $1.26 Billion --
-- Cash Position of $2.35 Billion as of Dec. 31, 2022 --
Fourth-Quarter and Recent Company Highlights:
-- Entered into Agreement to Be Acquired by Amgen Inc.; Transaction Expected to Close in 1H23 --
-- Announced Positive Topline Data from the Second Population in Dazodalibep Sjögren's Syndrome Phase 2 Trial; First and Only Phase 2 Sjögren's Syndrome Trial to Meet the Primary Endpoint in Both Patient Populations; Phase 3 Clinical Program Expected to Initiate in 2023 --
-- Completed Enrollment in TEPEZZA Phase 3 Trial in Japan (OPTIC-J) in Active Thyroid Eye Disease (TED); Topline Results Expected in 3Q23 --
-- Expect Topline Results from U.S. TEPEZZA Chronic/Low Clinical Activity Score (CAS) TED Trial in 2Q23 --
-- Expect to Initiate TEPEZZA Phase 3 Trial in Japan in Chronic/Low CAS TED in 2023 --
-- Received Approval for UPLIZNA in Brazil for the Treatment of Adult Patients with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder --
-- Initiated Daxdilimab Discoid Lupus Erythematosus Phase 2 Trial, HZN-457 Gout Phase 1 Trial and ADX-914 Atopic Dermatitis Phase 2 Trial in Collaboration with Q32 Bio --
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced fourth-quarter and record full-year 2022 financial results.
"2022 marked another impressive year for Horizon, with double-digit net sales growth across our commercial portfolio and significant progress executing on our strategy to maximize the value of our growth medicines, expand our global presence and advance our pipeline, including generating positive topline results from our Phase 2 trial in Sjögren's syndrome across both patient populations," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished not only in the last year, but over the last decade. We have built a leading, innovation-driven, profitable biotechnology company that is well-positioned going forward as we prepare to become part of Amgen."
Financial Highlights
|(in millions except for per share amounts and percentages)
|Q4 22
|Q4 21
|%
Change
|FY 22
|FY 21
|%
Change
|Net sales
942.0
1,014.5
(7
3,629.0
3,226.4
12
|Net income
120.4
173.2
(30
521.5
534.5
(2
|Non-GAAP net income
281.5
334.0
(16
1,144.3
1,089.7
5
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
357.5
416.0
(14
1,370.6
1,284.3
7
|Earnings per share diluted
0.52
0.73
(29
2.22
2.27
(2
|Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted
1.21
1.41
(14
4.86
4.62
5
|(1)
Fourth-quarter 2022 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA includes $37.3 million and $39.7 million, respectively, in acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) and milestones expenses. Full-year 2022 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA includes $56.3 million and $86.7 million, respectively, in acquired IPR&D and milestones expenses.
Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Results
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company started operating and reporting as a single reporting segment as a result of the wind-down of the Company's former inflammation business.
|(in millions except for percentages)
|Q4 22
|Q4 21
|%
Change
|FY 22
|FY 21
|%
Change
|TEPEZZA®(1)
493.5
589.6
(16
1,965.7
1,661.3
18
|KRYSTEXXA
216.1
170.3
27
716.2
565.5
27
|RAVICTI
87.5
74.4
18
325.6
291.9
12
|PROCYSBI
54.9
47.4
16
210.0
189.9
11
|UPLIZNA®(2)
41.8
25.8
62
154.6
60.8
|
154
|ACTIMMUNE
30.1
30.6
(1
126.1
117.2
8
|PENNSAID 2%®(3)
7.2
48.9
(85
73.8
191.6
(61
|RAYOS
6.7
13.3
(50
41.9
56.9
(26
|BUPHENYL
2.1
2.1
(0
7.3
7.9
(7
|DUEXIS®(4)
1.7
11.5
(85
4.9
74.0
(93
|QUINSAIRTM
0.2
0.3
(22
1.1
1.0
5
|VIMOVO
0.2
0.3
(40
1.8
8.4
(78
|Total Net Sales
942.0
1,014.5
(7
3,629.0
3,226.4
12
|(1)
TEPEZZA net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 accounted for a larger share of full-year 2021 net sales due to a supply disruption caused by the U.S. government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine orders.
|(2)
Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 UPLIZNA net sales included $1.3 million and $18.3 million, respectively, in international net sales, related primarily to revenue and milestone payments from the Company's international partners.
|(3)
On May 6, 2022, Apotex Inc. initiated an at-risk launch of generic PENNSAID 2% in the United States.
|(4)
On Aug. 4, 2021, Alkem Laboratories, Inc. initiated an at-risk launch of generic DUEXIS in the United States.
Conference Call
In light of the announced agreement to be acquired by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results. The earnings press release and SEC Form 10-K are publicly available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.horizontherapeutics.com.
About Horizon
Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Horizon provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense) and tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon's performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon's GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, acquisition and/or divestiture-related costs, costs associated with our pending transaction with Amgen Inc. as well as the process leading to the transaction, manufacturing facility start-up costs, restructuring and realignment costs, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, inventory step-up expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash interest expense, goodwill and long-lived assets impairment charges, gain (loss) on equity security investments and sales of assets and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon's financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the pending transaction with Amgen Inc., development, manufacturing and commercialization plans; expected timing of clinical trials and, availability of clinical data; expected future milestones, pipeline expansions and regulatory approvals; potential market opportunities for, and benefits of, Horizon's medicines and medicine candidates and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, whether the pending transaction with Amgen Inc. will be completed in a timely manner or at all; the parties' ability to satisfy (or willingness to waive) the conditions to the consummation of the pending transaction with Amgen Inc., including with respect to required regulatory approvals; the effect of the pending transaction with Amgen Inc. on Horizon's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that Horizon's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon's ability to grow net sales from existing medicines; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to slow its spread, including impacts on supplies and net sales of Horizon's medicines and potential delays in clinical trials; impacts of the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine; changes in inflation, interest rates and general economic conditions; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; Horizon's ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including the risks that its medicine growth and global expansion initiatives and strategies may not be successful and that new challenges to growth may arise in the future; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates and existing medicines for new indications; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
942,029
1,014,464
3,629,044
3,226,410
|Cost of goods sold
240,787
241,509
920,197
794,512
|Gross profit
701,242
772,955
2,708,847
2,431,898
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development (1)
117,526
101,242
437,962
345,318
|Acquired in-process research and development and milestones(1)
37,250
39,672
56,250
86,672
|Selling, general and administrative
372,534
398,954
1,541,052
1,446,410
|Impairment of goodwill
56,171
|Impairment of long-lived asset
12,371
|Gain on sale of asset
(2,000
|Total operating expenses
527,310
539,868
2,091,435
1,888,771
|Operating income
173,932
233,087
617,412
543,127
|OTHER EXPENSE, NET:
|Interest expense, net
(18,562
(22,045
(83,707
(81,063
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(882
335
(1,202
(1,028
|Other (expense) income, net
(159
(322
(5,567
1,791
|Total other expense, net
(19,603
(22,032
(90,476
(80,300
|Income before expense (benefit) for income taxes
154,329
211,055
526,936
462,827
|Expense (benefit) for income taxes
33,921
37,873
5,454
(71,664
|Net income
120,408
173,182
521,482
534,491
|Net income per ordinary share basic
0.53
0.76
2.28
2.37
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic
226,997,506
227,028,298
229,108,881
225,551,410
|Net income per ordinary share diluted
0.52
0.73
2.22
2.27
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding diluted
233,014,974
236,806,923
235,239,651
235,680,483
(1)
|Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, the Company is separately presenting upfront, milestone, and similar payments pursuant to collaborations, licenses of third-party technologies, and asset acquisitions as "Acquired in-process research and development and milestones" expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Amounts recorded in this line item for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, would have historically been recorded to research and development ("R&D") expenses. The Company believes the new classification assists users of the financial statements in better understanding the payments incurred to acquire in-process research and development ("IPR&D"). Prior period condensed consolidated statements of operations have been reclassified to conform with the new classification.
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|As of
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
2,352,833
1,580,317
|Restricted cash
4,755
3,839
|Accounts receivable, net
676,347
632,775
|Inventories, net
169,559
225,730
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
449,349
357,106
|Total current assets
3,652,843
2,799,767
|Property, plant and equipment, net
340,509
292,298
|Developed technology and other intangible assets, net
2,664,777
2,960,118
|In-process research and development
810,000
880,000
|Goodwill
1,010,538
1,066,709
|Deferred tax assets, net
431,814
538,098
|Other long-term assets
204,135
140,738
|Total assets
9,114,616
8,677,728
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
155,800
30,125
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
457,557
523,015
|Accrued trade discounts and rebates
319,780
317,431
|Long-term debt-current portion
16,000
16,000
|Total current liabilities
949,137
886,571
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, net
2,546,837
2,555,233
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
342,017
390,455
|Other long-term liabilities
204,451
173,076
|Total long-term liabilities
3,093,305
3,118,764
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 600,000,000 shares
|authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021;
|227,625,913 and 227,760,936 shares issued at December 31, 2022
|and December 31, 2021, respectively; and 227,241,547 and 227,376,570 shares
|outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
23
23
|Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(4,585
(4,585
|Additional paid-in capital
4,474,199
4,373,337
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
12,528
(14,987
|Retained earnings
590,009
318,605
|Total shareholders' equity
5,072,174
4,672,393
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
9,114,616
8,677,728
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|(Unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
120,408
173,182
521,482
534,491
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
98,774
96,535
390,393
353,751
|Equity-settled share-based compensation
44,585
48,692
182,100
219,086
|Acquired IPR&D and milestones
37,250
30,072
52,250
70,072
|Impairment of goodwill
56,171
|Impairment of long-lived asset
12,371
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
1,776
1,449
7,912
5,189
|Gain on sale of asset
(2,000
|Deferred income taxes
41,160
46,918
49,814
(101,016
|Foreign exchange and other adjustments
2,004
61
9,700
5,067
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
(29,776
142,572
(43,457
34,796
|Inventories
20,713
11,761
56,122
1,267
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(4,588
(27,403
(79,245
(88,193
|Accounts payable
123,087
(19,837
122,232
(12,197
|Accrued trade discounts and rebates
(35,890
13,909
2,399
(36,929
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
5,887
16,242
(59,101
50,622
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
1,001
4,404
(10,930
(11,106
|Net cash provided by operating activities
426,391
538,557
1,257,842
1,035,271
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(3,122
(2,843,275
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(24,858
(16,901
(64,026
(76,596
|Payments for long-term investments
(2,180
(14,871
(9,236
(28,256
|Receipts from long-term investments
217
4,633
3,588
|Proceeds from sale of asset
2,000
|Payments related to license and collaboration agreements
(22,250
(5,072
(62,250
(51,572
|Net cash used in investing activities
(49,071
(36,844
(134,001
(2,994,111
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Net proceeds from term loans
1,574,993
|Repayment of term loans
(4,000
(4,000
(16,000
(12,000
|Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in conjunction with ESPP program
11,167
11,046
25,051
22,528
|Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises
7,036
10,553
30,316
50,566
|Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards
(13,300
(7,887
(137,247
(165,964
|Repurchase of ordinary shares
(161,869
(250,078
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(160,966
9,712
(347,958
1,470,123
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
5,964
345
(2,451
(10,606
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
222,318
511,770
773,432
(499,323
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period(1)
2,135,270
1,072,386
1,584,156
2,083,479
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period(1)
2,357,588
1,584,156
2,357,588
1,584,156
|(1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet.
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|GAAP net income
120,408
173,182
521,482
534,491
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
(3,676
7,763
(239
95,929
|Transaction-related costs
11,086
11,086
|(Gain) loss on equity security investments
(143
(1,257
6,188
(1,257
|Restructuring and realignment costs
7,456
18,606
16,977
26,309
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs
1,139
1,910
5,552
3,622
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense
92,916
91,017
366,462
336,277
|Inventory step-up expense
25,367
10,658
91,709
27,572
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs
1,776
1,449
7,912
5,189
|Impairment of long-lived asset
12,371
|Impairment of goodwill
56,171
|Gain on sale of asset
(2,000
|Share-based compensation
44,585
48,692
182,100
219,086
|Depreciation
5,858
5,519
23,931
17,475
|Litigation settlement
5,000
|Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments
186,364
184,357
767,849
745,573
|Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments
(26,619
(27,889
(148,373
(169,554
|Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments
1,308
4,326
3,387
(20,800
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
161,053
160,794
622,863
555,219
|Non-GAAP net income
281,461
333,976
1,144,345
1,089,710
|Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:
|Weighted average ordinary shares Basic
226,997,506
227,028,298
229,108,881
225,551,410
|Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic:
|GAAP earnings per share Basic
0.53
0.76
2.28
2.37
|Non-GAAP adjustments
0.71
0.71
2.71
2.46
|Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic
1.24
1.47
4.99
4.83
|Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted
|Weighted average ordinary shares Basic
226,997,506
227,028,298
229,108,881
225,551,410
|Ordinary share equivalents
6,017,468
9,778,625
6,130,771
10,129,073
|Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted
233,014,974
236,806,923
235,239,652
235,680,483
|Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted
|GAAP earnings per share Diluted
0.52
0.73
2.22
2.27
|Non-GAAP adjustments
0.69
0.68
2.64
2.35
|Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted
1.21
1.41
4.86
4.62
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|GAAP net income
120,408
173,182
521,482
534,491
|Depreciation
5,858
5,519
23,931
17,475
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense
92,916
91,017
366,462
336,277
|Inventory step-up expense
25,367
10,658
91,709
27,572
|Interest expense, net (including amortization of
|debt discount and deferred financing costs)
18,562
22,045
83,707
81,063
|Expense (benefit) for income taxes
33,921
37,873
5,454
(71,664
|EBITDA
297,032
340,294
1,092,745
925,214
|Other non-GAAP adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
44,585
48,692
182,100
219,086
|(Gain) loss on equity security investments
(143
(1,257
6,188
(1,257
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
(3,676
7,763
(239
95,929
|Transaction-related costs
11,086
11,086
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs
1,139
1,910
5,552
3,622
|Restructuring and realignment costs
7,456
18,606
16,977
26,309
|Impairment of goodwill
56,171
|Impairment of long-lived asset
12,371
|Gain on sale of asset
(2,000
|Litigation settlement
5,000
|Total of other non-GAAP adjustments
60,447
75,714
277,835
359,060
|Adjusted EBITDA
357,479
416,008
1,370,580
1,284,274
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Operating Income (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|GAAP operating income
173,932
233,087
617,412
543,127
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
(3,676
7,762
(239
97,003
|Transaction-related costs
11,086
11,086
|Restructuring and realignment costs
7,456
18,606
16,977
26,309
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs
1,139
1,910
5,552
3,622
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense
92,916
91,017
366,462
336,277
|Inventory step-up expense
25,367
10,658
91,709
27,572
|Impairment of long-lived asset
12,371
|Impairment of goodwill
56,171
|Gain on sale of asset
(2,000
|Share-based compensation
44,585
48,692
182,100
219,086
|Depreciation
5,858
5,520
23,931
17,475
|Litigation settlement
5,000
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
184,731
184,165
753,749
742,715
|Non-GAAP operating income
358,663
417,252
1,371,161
1,285,842
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(882
335
(1,202
(1,028
|Other (expense) income, net
(302
(1,579
621
(540
|Adjusted EBITDA
357,479
416,008
1,370,580
1,284,274
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|GAAP gross profit
701,242
772,955
2,708,847
2,431,898
|Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs
(3,885
1,600
(5,035
1,525
|Intangible amortization expense
91,868
90,466
362,900
334,848
|Inventory step-up expense
25,367
10,658
91,709
27,572
|Share-based compensation
2,274
1,824
8,912
8,699
|Depreciation
58
55
225
282
|Total of Non-GAAP adjustments
115,682
104,603
458,711
372,926
|Non-GAAP gross profit
816,924
877,558
3,167,558
2,804,824
|GAAP gross profit %
74.4
76.2
74.6
75.4
|Non-GAAP gross profit %
86.7
86.5
87.3
86.9
|GAAP cash provided by operating activities
426,391
538,557
1,257,842
1,035,271
|Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs
197
8,376
5,560
144,449
|Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs
11,205
579
13,984
2,382
|Cash payments for manufacturing facility start-up costs
1,290
1,857
4,067
2,726
|Cash payments for transaction-related costs
17,034
17,034
|Cash payments for litigation settlements
5,000
5,000
|Non-GAAP operating cash flow
456,117
554,369
1,298,487
1,189,828
Horizon Therapeutics plc
GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts)
|Q4 2022
|Pre-tax Net
Income
|Income Tax
Expense
|Tax Rate
|Net Income
|Diluted Earnings
Per Share
|As reported GAAP
154.3
33.9
22.0
120.4
0.52
|Non-GAAP adjustments
186.4
25.3
161.1
|Non-GAAP
340.7
59.2
17.4
281.5
1.21
|Q4 2021
|Pre-tax Net
Income
|Income Tax
Expense
|Tax Rate
|Net Income
|Diluted Earnings
Per Share
|As reported GAAP
211.1
37.9
17.9
173.2
0.73
|Non-GAAP adjustments
184.4
23.6
160.8
|Non-GAAP
395.4
61.4
15.5
334.0
1.41
|FY 2022
|Pre-tax Net
Income
|Income Tax
Expense
|Tax Rate
|Net Income
|Diluted Earnings Per
Share
|As reported GAAP
526.9
5.5
1.0
521.5
2.22
|Non-GAAP adjustments
767.8
145.0
622.9
|Non-GAAP
1,294.8
150.4
11.6
1,144.3
4.86
|FY 2021
|Pre-tax Net
Income
|Income Tax
(Benefit) Expense
|Tax Rate
|Net Income
|Diluted Earnings
Per Share
|As reported GAAP
462.8
(71.7
(15.5
534.5
2.27
|Non-GAAP adjustments
745.6
190.4
555.2
|Non-GAAP
1,208.4
118.7
9.8
1,089.7
4.62
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Income Tax
|Cost of Goods
|Research &
|Acquired IPR&D
|Selling, General
|Interest
|Other (Expense)
|Expense
|Sold
|Development(17)
|and milestones(17)
|& Administrative
|Expense, net
|Income, net
|(Benefit)
|GAAP as reported
(240,787
(117,526
(37,250
(372,534
(18,562
(159
(33,921
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1)
(3,885
209
|Transaction-related costs(2)
11,086
|Gain on equity security investments(3)
(143
|Restructuring and realignment costs(4)
39
7,417
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5)
1,139
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense(6)
91,868
1,048
|Inventory step-up expense(7)
25,367
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8)
1,776
|Share-based compensation(9)
2,274
6,522
35,789
|Depreciation(10)
58
364
5,436
|Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11)
(26,619
|Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12)
1,308
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
115,682
6,925
62,124
1,776
(143
(25,311
|Non-GAAP
(125,105
(110,601
(37,250
(310,410
(16,786
(302
(59,232
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted
|For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Income Tax
|Cost of Goods
|Research &
|Acquired IPR&D
|Selling, General
|Interest
|Other (Expense)
|Expense
|Sold
|Development (17)
|and milestones (17)
|& Administrative
|Expense, net
|Income, net
|(Benefit)
|GAAP as reported
(241,509
(101,242
(39,672
(398,954
(22,045
(322
(37,873
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1)
1,600
2,000
4,163
|Gain on equity security investments(3)
(1,257
|Restructuring and realignment costs(4)
16,647
1,959
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5)
1,910
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense(6)
90,466
551
|Inventory step-up expense(7)
10,658
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8)
1,449
|Share-based compensation(9)
1,824
6,693
40,175
|Depreciation(10)
55
150
5,314
|Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11)
(27,889
|Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12)
4,326
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
104,603
25,490
54,072
1,449
(1,257
(23,563
|Non-GAAP
(136,906
(75,752
(39,672
(344,882
(20,596
(1,579
(61,436
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Income Tax
|Cost of Goods
|Research &
|Acquired IPR&D
|Selling, General
|Impairment of
|Interest
|Other (Expense)
|Expense
|Sold
|Development (17)
|and milestones (17)
|& Administrative
|goodwill
|Expense, net
|Income, net
|(Benefit)
|GAAP as reported
(920,197
(437,962
(56,250
(1,541,052
(56,171
(83,707
(5,567
(5,454
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1)
(5,035
2,000
2,796
|Transaction-related costs(2)
11,086
|Loss on equity security investments(3)
6,188
|Restructuring and realignment costs(4)
577
16,400
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5)
5,552
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense(6)
362,900
3,562
|Inventory step-up expense(7)
91,709
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8)
7,912
|Share-based compensation(9)
8,912
27,830
145,358
|Depreciation(10)
225
1,166
22,540
|Impairment of goodwill(13)
56,171
|Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11)
(148,373
|Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12)
3,387
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
458,711
31,573
207,294
56,171
7,912
6,188
(144,986
|Non-GAAP
(461,486
(406,389
(56,250
(1,333,758
(75,795
621
(150,440
|Horizon Therapeutics plc
|Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted
|For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Income Tax
|Cost of Goods
|Research &
|Acquired IPR&D
|Selling, General
|Impairment of
|Gain on
|Interest
|Other (Expense)
|Expense
|Sold
|Development (17)
|and milestones (17)
|& Administrative
|Long-lived asset
|Sale of Asset
|Expense, net
|Income, net
|(Benefit)
|GAAP as reported
(794,512
(345,318
(86,672
(1,446,410
(12,371
2,000
(81,063
1,791
71,664
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1)
1,525
2,018
93,463
(1,077
|Gain on equity security investments(3)
(1,257
|Restructuring and realignment costs(4)
16,647
9,662
|Manufacturing facility start-up costs(5)
3,622
|Amortization and step-up:
|Intangible amortization expense(6)
334,848
1,429
|Inventory step-up expense(7)
27,572
|Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(8)
5,189
|Impairment of long lived asset(14)
12,371
|Gain on sale of asset(15)
(2,000
|Share-based compensation(9)
8,699
39,544
170,843
|Depreciation(10)
282
442
16,751
|Litigation settlement(16)
5,000
|Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(11)
(169,554
|Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(12)
(20,800
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
372,926
58,651
300,770
12,371
(2,000
5,189
(2,334
(190,354
|Non-GAAP
(421,586
(286,667
(86,672
(1,145,640
(75,874
(543
(118,690
|NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS NON-GAAP
|1.
Primarily represents transaction and integration costs, including, advisory, legal, consulting and certain employee-related costs, incurred in connection with our acquisitions and divestitures.
|2.
Primarily represents transaction-related costs, including, advisory, legal and consulting costs, incurred in connection with the transaction with Amgen, as well as the process leading to the transaction.
|3.
We held investments in equity securities with readily determinable fair values of $7.0 million and $13.2 million as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, which are included in other long-term assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized net unrealized losses of $6.2 million due to the change in fair value of these securities. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we recognized net unrealized gains of $1.3 million due to the change in fair value of these securities.
|4.
Primarily represents severance and consulting costs related to the wind down of our former inflammation business during 2022 and rent and maintenance charges as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2021, we ended TEPEZZA drug substance manufacturing development activities in the Seattle facility of a contract manufacturer and recorded a charge of $16.6 million to R&D expense related to manufacturing development activities in this facility.
|5.
During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded $5.6 million of manufacturing facility start-up costs related to our drug product biologics manufacturing facility in Waterford, Ireland. During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded $3.6 million of manufacturing facility start-up costs related to the purchase of our drug product biologics manufacturing facility in Waterford, Ireland from EirGen in July 2021.
|6.
Intangible amortization expenses are primarily associated with our developed technology related to TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, UPLIZNA, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL and RAYOS.
|7.
During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we recognized in cost of goods sold $91.7 million and $27.6 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense related to UPLIZNA inventory revalued in connection with the Viela acquisition. Because inventory step-up expense is related to an acquisition, will not continue indefinitely and has a significant effect on our gross profit, gross margin percentage and net income for all affected periods, we exclude inventory step-up expense from our non-GAAP financial measures.
|8.
Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with our debt.
|9.
Represents share-based compensation expense associated with our restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to our employees and non-employee directors, and our employee share purchase plan.
|10.
Represents depreciation expense related to our property, plant, equipment, software and leasehold improvements.
|11.
Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment.
|12.
During the year ended December 31, 2022, we recognized tax expense attributable to state tax legislation enacted during the period, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $3.4 million.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recognized a U.S. federal and state tax liability on U.S. taxable income generated from an intercompany transfer and license of intellectual property from a U.S. subsidiary to an Irish subsidiary which was partially offset by the recognition of a deferred tax asset in the Irish subsidiary, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $28.3 million. We also recognized a reduction in the state tax rate expected to apply to the reversal of temporary differences between the book values and tax bases of certain assets acquired through the Viela acquisition. The reduction in state tax rate resulted in a reduction in the deferred tax liability relating to these assets and a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $49.1 million.
|13.
Our interim goodwill impairment test in the second quarter of 2022 indicated an impairment which represented the difference between the estimated fair value of our former inflammation business segment and its carrying value. As a result, we recognized an impairment charge of $56.2 million in June 2022 representing the full amount of goodwill for the former business segment.
|14.
During the year ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a right-of-use asset impairment charge of $12.4 million as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office.
|15.
We recorded $5.0 million of expense during the year ended December 31, 2021 for litigation settlements.
|16.
Gain on sale of asset during the year ended December 31, 2021, represents a $2.0 million contingent consideration payment related to the sale of MIGERGOT in 2019.
|17.
Beginning with the third quarter of 2022, the Company is separately presenting upfront, milestone and similar payments pursuant to collaborations, licenses of third-party technologies, and asset acquisitions as "Acquired in-process research and development and milestones" ("IPR&D") expenses in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. Amounts recorded in this line item for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, would have historically been recorded to R&D expenses. The Company believes the new classification assists users of the financial statements in better understanding the payments incurred to IPR&D. Prior period condensed consolidated statement of operations have been reclassified to conform with the new classification. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to IPR&D and milestones expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005744/en/
Contacts:
Investors:
Tina Ventura
Senior Vice President,
Chief Investor Relations Officer
investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com
Erin Linnihan
Executive Director,
Investor Relations
investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com
U.S. Media:
Geoff Curtis
Executive Vice President,
Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer
media@horizontherapeutics.com
Ireland Media:
Ray Gordon
Gordon MRM
ray@gordonmrm.ie