Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers named one of the top three commercial real estate brands

Ranking reflects continued strength of global brand, platform and leadership

TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global brands in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the sixth consecutive year.

"Backed by our enterprising culture and growth mindset, we are proud to be recognized as leaders in the industry by both industry professionals and clients," said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. "We are committed to investing in relationships and will continue to seek out opportunities to build for our future as we accelerate success for our clients and investors."

The Lipsey Company is an international leader in training and consulting for the commercial real estate industry. Now in its 22nd year as the industry standard for commercial real estate brand recognition, the survey uses a combination of voting, focus groups, and interviews to establish its rankings. View the full 2023 survey results here.

About Colliers
About Colliers

Media Contact:
Andrea Cheung
Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications
Andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402


