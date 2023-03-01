International SOS Foundation Recognising Organisations for Their Exceptional Duty of Care Programmes

The International SOS Foundation has revealed their 2023 Duty of Care Awards shortlist today. From leading technology firms and financial institutions to NGOs and manufacturing conglomerates, we received entries from 34 different countries.

Honouring organisations around the world for their dedication to protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their global workforce, the Awards are now in its sixth edition. This year's event theme focusses on resilience and change in light of robust and challenging global circumstances Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future.

This year's Head of Judges, Peter O'Neil, CEO of ASIS International said, "On behalf of our esteemed panel of judges, I would like to congratulate each of the finalists included in this year's shortlist. The diversity and breadth of the entries received this year was outstanding. These organisations and individuals embodied an unparalleled level of commitment and excellence to protecting the health, safety, security and wellbeing of their people. As we face with challenging and complex times, I do sincerely hope that our finalists will inspire others to adopt these robust Duty of Care initiatives within the core of their workforces."

Kai Boschmann Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation said, "The world has become more fragile experiencing a state of poly-crisis through economic instability, geopolitical tensions, natural disasters exacerbated by climate change, new and re-occurring disease outbreaks and security threats. This year's Duty of Care Summit looks to re-imagine the future resilience measures and best practices to bring positive change for our future. We look forward to announcing the Duty of Care Awards winners in-person during our event on 25 May.

The International SOS Foundation is proud to present Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company, as Platinum sponsor for the 2023 Duty of Care Awards Summit.

Frank Scalia, Vice President - Head of National Sales, Accident Health Division at Chubb said, "We are living through a period of unprecedented socio-political and environmental change. The Duty of Care Awards Summit is an important event in recognising organisations' Duty of Care programmes and best practices on a global scale putting a necessary spotlight on companies that provide insurance protection and other risk mitigation programmes for the health, safety, and well-being of employees. We are delighted to be participating in the event for the fifth time and look forward to celebrating those outstanding organisations and individuals in Austin."

The winners, across our six categories, will be announced live as part of our Duty of Care Summit Awards taking place on 25 May 2023 at the Fairmont Austin. Now in its fifth year, the Summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks. To learn more about the event and attend using our early-bird rate visit, https://dutyofcare-summit-awards.aio-events.com/.

The Summit and Awards are proud to have the supporting sponsorship of all organisations below in order to make this event possible: Chubb (Platinum Sponsor), CWT, Marsh,Marsh&McLennan Agency (MMA), Workplace Options (WPO), and Koa Health.

2023 Duty of Care Awards Shortlist Communications COVID-19 Agility Response HCL Technologies Limited Mott MacDonald Philip Morris International (PMI) Salesforce Sinoma International Engineering Co.,Ltd Social Friday Tetra Tech TÜV SÜD Yanfeng Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Air New Zealand Calcutta Rescue (CR) Energy Development Corporation EY Global Delivery Services Philippines Freeport-McMoRan HCL Technologies Limited JTI SA Kinross Tasiast Kristin School Lendlease Oracle India Private Limited PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional Refinery Unit III Plaju (Pertamina RU III) Red Sea Global Reliance Industries Ltd. Technip Energies (M) Sdn Bhd Wipro Limited Worley WSP (Middle East) Duty of Care Ambassador ESG Aegion Corporation, Todd Brabson Dell Technologies, Stephanie Toutsi Lifecare International, Sheryl Dumasia PwC, Richard Stanley Society for Public Educational Cultural Training and Rural Action, Pradeep Pundhir Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Chris Hart Envision Energy Mahindra Mahindra Limited Rescue Foundation Sonepar Technip Energies (M) Sdn Bhd Tetra Tech WSP Yale University Inclusion and Diversity Innovation Microsoft France Mott MacDonald Societe Generale ssstart Wipro Limited WSP Bristol Myers Squibb China First Highway Engineering Co .Ltd Dell Technologies Groupe La Poste HSBC Khushi Baby PwC Reliance Industries Ltd. Salesforce The Ascott Limited Verisk, Global Protection Services Wolters Kluwer

The Awards were judged by our esteemed panel of judges which includes:

Judge name Biography Location Peter O'Neil CEO ASIS International Peter J. O'Neil, FASAE, CAE, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASIS International, the largest global membership organisation for security management professionals that crosses industry sectors, embracing every discipline along the security spectrum from operational to cybersecurity. United States Dr Rachel Lewis Professor Occupational Psychologist Birkbeck University of London Dr Rachel Lewis is a multi-award winning registered occupational psychologist and she leads the Professional Doctorate in Occupational Psychology at Birkbeck, University of London. United Kingdom Suzanne Neufang CEO Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Suzanne Neufang was named to lead the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) as Chief Executive Officer in February 2021. In her role, she oversees the association's strategy, staff, services, and mission to provide value in the form of community, learning and advocacy to industry members and partners worldwide. She has served at the helm as the $1.4 trillion global business travel industry navigates recovery from the pandemic, in addition to leading the association's ongoing evolution. United States Paul Wolcott President Great Place to Work Paul Wolcott serves as President of Great Place to Work, the global people analytics and consulting firm that helps organisations of all sizes produce better business results by focusing on improving the work experience of every employee. He oversees the US business and has led the firm's global expansion of its employee experience Certification business and people analytics capabilities as co-creator and chief product strategist of Emprising, Great Place To Work's employee experience SaaS offering. United States Dr Pasi Penttinen CEO Gulf Centre For Disease Prevention and Control (Gulf CDC) Dr Penttinen is the Chief Executive Officer for Gulf CDC, based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He is leading the establishment of this regional Center for Disease Prevention and Control in a scientific and managerial role. Saudi Arabia Deborah de Cerff Founder The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI) Deborah de Cerff is the Founder of The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI), the Australasian talent mobility industry's professional development body. Her commitment and passion for supporting and strengthening individual and business mobile workforce capability has helped to create a connected, engaged and informed community of more than 2000 global talent mobility practitioners. Australia Franck Baron Chairman President Pan-Asia Risk Insurance Management Association (PARIMA) International Federation of Risk and Insurance Management Associations (IFRIMA) Franck is the founding Chairman of PARIMA (Pan Asia Risk Insurance Management Association), the Asian regional risk managers association and the president of the International Federation of Risk and Insurance Management Associations (IFRIMA), the international umbrella organisation for risk management associations, representing 20 organisations and over 30 countries around the world. Singapore Gary A. LaBranche CEO RIMS, the Risk Management Society ®? Gary, FASAE, CAE, is the Chief Executive Officer of RIMS, the Risk Management Society®, a global professional association committed to advancing the professional practice of risk management. RIMS provides networking, professional development, certification, advocacy, and research opportunities to more than 200,000 risk practitioners in 60 countries. United States Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. President and CEO Society For Human Resource Management (SHRM) Mr. Taylor's career spans over 20 years as a lawyer, human resources executive and CEO in both the not-for-profit and for-profit space. As a global leader on the future of employment, culture and leadership, he is a sought-after voice on all matters affecting work, workers and the workplace. United States Steve Kenzie Executive Director UN Global Compact Network (UNGC) UK Steve has managed the Secretariat of the UN Global Compact Network UK since 2008, inspiring and enabling UK companies to be more sustainable. He has Chaired the UN Global Compact's Global Network Council and was a member of the UN Global Compact Board. United Kingdom

About the International SOS Foundation

Celebrating 10 years as ambassadors for Duty of Care, the International SOS Foundation drives and promotes best practice in protecting employee safety, security, health and wellbeing. Through a range of groundbreaking thought-leadership, CPD and IOSH accredited training and expert led events, the Foundation helps to share vital insight, understanding, and practical risk mitigation measures. All employees need to be protected, at home or away, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created an evolving and complex Duty of Care landscape for organisations to navigate.

The Foundation is a registered charity. Initially launched with a grant from International SOS in 2011, it is now an independent, non-profit organisation.

For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

