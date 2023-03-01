Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

Mr. Syed's experience in Government positioned him well to serve as a policy advisor for Avalon and manage Avalon's government relations work. He earned a Masters degree in Comparative Politics and Economics from the London School of Economics in 2004 after graduating from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor's degree in 2000. His versatility and cross-sectoral executive experience continue to position him well to serve Avalon in multiple areas including; political risk, regulatory affairs, clean energy, corporate strategy, government relations strategy and investor relations. Mr. Syed's academic and professional background provide him with a unique perspective of a world increasingly subject to change particularly in the energy sector.

Donald Bubar, Avalon's current President and CEO, commented, "Mr. Syed has proven himself to be a very capable leader who is now highly experienced in the emerging new sector of critical minerals supply chains, especially lithium battery materials. His energy, insight and performance to date has been instrumental in our strategic and commercial relations with major international strategic partners. I now have full confidence in Mr. Syed as he provides the leadership to deliver world-class performance that maximizes shareholder returns."

Zeeshan Syed commented, "I am excited and energized about the opportunity to lead Avalon into the next chapter on establishing new critical minerals supply chains especially lithium battery materials. Avalon has a strong management team and a diversified asset base giving the Company exposure to a broad range of critical minerals. With strong new leadership, we will leverage our competitive advantages to position the Company as a market leader and help our great country become a dominant player within the rapidly growing critical minerals sector."

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, directly at 416-364-4938 ext. 222.

