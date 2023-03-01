Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
PR Newswire
01.03.2023 | 13:48
LITEON Technology: LITEON Unveils 5G and Beyond Private Network RAN Solutions at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2023, LITEON Technology is showcasing the 5G private solutions for different use cases. It provides the operator and system integrator with the capabilities to deliver more accurate coverage and better overall connectivity by overcoming the challenges associated with scarce spectrum in the country's dense areas.

Increase the Coverage from Indoor to Outdoor to Support Composite Private Network Scenarios

For more composite and diverse 5G private network scenarios like train station, campus, and shopping mall, LITEON launched the latest product, Semi-Outdoor Solution, featuring high transmission power and support of two different RAN architecture of AIO and O-RU. Take under-seat WiFi for example, unlike other current stadium solutions, LITEON Semi-Outdoor RAN Solution offers faster and better connections, while significantly reducing the number of small cell locations. It's capable of replacing hundreds of Wi-Fi access points with just a dozen 5G semi-outdoor RAN covering an enormous area, and the connectivity and signal strength around the stadium are still able to meet customers' expectations.

LITEON's 5G Solutions Increase the Coverage from Indoor to Outdoor Supporting Composite Private Network Scenarios

Provide 5G Small Cell and O-RAN Products to Create Efficient Smart Factory Applications

As the industry 4.0 paradigm gathers momentum, reliable data networks are key differentiators in factory & manufacturing performances. Building on the basis of Private 5G Networks, LITEON's 5G small cell and O-RAN products with Sub-6 and mmWave spectrum will offer an unprecedented integrated end-to-end 5G testing network for testing specifically industrial applications in accordance with updated 5G standardization specifications.

LITEON Provides 5G Small Cell and O-RAN Products to Create Efficient Smart Factory Applications

LITEON Collaborates with Telecom Partners Showcasing the Beyond 5G mmWave Indoor Deployment Solution

Another LITEON innovative demonstration is the indoor deployment solution with mmWave RU and Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS), which can be attached to walls to make them "intelligent" by redirecting existing radio waves within a target zone without emitting any additional waves or consuming energy. This solution improves the coverage and performance of a mmWave network.

Moving to 5G even further increases the importance of high-quality mmWave engineering in implementing smart solutions and densification strategies to bolster high capacity and extended coverage. With our partnership with RIS solutions, LITEON is well-positioned to meet all expectations for each of our customers.

Incorporating LITEON's latest and most advanced equipment and functionalities, LITEON's 5G and beyond solutions will facilitate customers to deal with challenges of private network.

LITEON Collaborates with Telecom Partners Showcasing the Beyond 5G mmWave Indoor Deployment Solution

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013155/1_Composite_Private_Network.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013156/2_5G_Smart_Factory_Application.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2013157/3_mmWave_application.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-unveils-5g-and-beyond-private-network-ran-solutions-at-mwc-2023-301759458.html

