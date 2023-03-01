The founder-led global company's new identity further strengthens its mission to be the CX solutions and team behind the world's leading brands with its 170,000-strong workforce

Sitel Group, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announces its official transition to Foundever. Since acquiring Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (SYKES) in 2021, the group has solidified its place as one of the top three CX providers in the world. The rebrand to Foundever reflects the company's commitment to innovation, dynamism and best-in-class CX delivery.

"The CX industry has changed drastically since we founded this company 30 years ago," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO Co-founder, Foundever. "What was once manual and local is now digital first and global. Yet, CX remains rooted in human-to-human interactions. For over three decades, we have sought to innovate and adapt with the times while maintaining a strong human-centric element to our solutions. I'm proud to say that we have successfully grown from a small startup to a global company that delivers over 9 million customer conversations and insights each day to help our clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Launching Foundever is a chance to bring us back to our entrepreneurial roots and simplify CX for the brands we support."

Combining global strength with an agile, award-winning entrepreneurial spirit enables Foundever to have the scalability and digital know-how to support the world's leading brands as they develop best-in-class CX strategies for their clients. With support available in over 60 languages and several locations in 45 countries, Foundever has a truly global reach and a revenue of $4 billion. Its staff, which is composed of 170,000 people worldwide, gives the company the ability to serve over 750 brands across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa and Europe.

"This new chapter of becoming Foundever gives us the opportunity to build on the company values that have been in place for decades," said Olivier Camino, Global COO Co-founder, Foundever. "Consumer demand is changing and brands must be able to deliver customer experiences faster and with more complexity. Since we founded this company, we've continued to evolve and transform to meet modern-day needs, finding a balance between human and technology. Because we know the employee experience is the customer experience, we're committed to maintaining an employee culture that is diverse and inclusive, creating an environment that helps our Foundever family not only to meet their goals, but exceed them."

The new brand celebrates the foundation of expertise on which the company was founded. While ever evolving, the organization maintains the same principles today it was founded upon, maintaining the same level of curiosity and passion. "Found" represents our constant curiosity to seek out innovation to create grounded solutions, and "ever" signals the agility and drive to continuously adapt to the market and clients' changing needs.

The newly branded company continues to offer the same high-quality CX solutions that Sitel Group and SYKES are known for, evolving to integrate new solutions and cutting-edge technology, analysis and bespoke CX solutions designed to meet the needs of today's brands. When solutions are designed for clients, the Foundever team commits to learning, designing and integrating solutions to ensure they meet the specific needs of the client, including getting to know individual cultures, values and operational models on a human level to address unique business challenges.

Deeply rooted in its core values of creativity, commitment and connection, Foundever offers a range of high-quality services including customer care, business optimization and sales and retention, as well as strategy and design, omnichannel CX, workflow orchestration, self-service and bots, analytics and AI, social media CX, Web3, and learning and development. The Foundever CX solutions accelerate CX and digital transformation by combining deep expertise and data analytics to drive operational transformation. The company also prioritizes services such as sales and retention, tech support, back-office support, collections, and trust and safety to ensure clients are fully supported.

