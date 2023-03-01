Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dream-Team wieder vereint! Mega-Kursgewinn heute?!
PR Newswire
01.03.2023
Huawei Launches Smart Classroom 2.0 at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei launched a next-gen smart classroom solution at the Education Forum, part of MWC 2023. The solution uses Wi-Fi 7 and intelligent edge devices to enable smart teaching practices through cloud-edge synergy. At this forum, Huawei also proposed to implement inclusive education resources, improve research capabilities, and optimize management through all-scenario education solutions, and eventually accelerate the digital upgrade of the education industry.

Smart Classroom 2.0 Solution Launch

In his opening speech, Mark Yang, Education Industry Director of Huawei's Global Public Sector, said, "Next-gen ICTs are leading the digital transformation of education. Diversified learning channels, immersive experience, and universal learning are trending. Huawei teams up with solution partners to help customers construct a digital foundation, build smart campuses and classrooms, and digitalize teaching activities. Together, we are promoting intelligent environments for scenario-based, experiential, and interactive teaching to achieve better education and higher research capabilities."

Nadim Abdulrahim, an industry expert from Huawei's Global Public Sector, announced the launch of the Smart Classroom 2.0 solution and introduced Huawei's all-scenario education solutions. According to Mr. Abdulrahim, "Huawei's education solutions integrate ICTs into teaching scenarios. Huawei upgrades smart classrooms, enabling a converged campus network based on Huawei Wi-Fi 7, which connects to the green and energy-saving all-optical network to build a diversified smart teaching environment. This will help educators break the limitations of time and space and enable universal teaching and learning for equal and inclusive education."

The Smart Classroom 2.0 solution delivers the following advantages:

  • Access terminals are upgraded.
  • Wi-Fi 7 delivers an air interface rate of 18.67 Gbit/s, ensuring smooth online learning.
  • Intelligent edge devices connect video resources to the cloud platform to provide functions such as smart attendance, real-time speech-to-text conversion, and online video resource management.
  • The solution supports live streaming, automated recording, and class analysis, facilitating smart teaching with edge-cloud synergy.

Huawei ensures smooth smart classroom services using a converged campus network and NREN. These create a high-performance digital cloud foundation. By focusing on smart classrooms, smart campuses, and research innovation, Huawei designs all-scenario education solutions to drive high-quality education development.

Ana Margarita Reyes, CEO of Maiwei, the technology and innovation company of EXSUSA, Panama, said, "In Panama, conventional ICTs prevent smart teaching. Together with Huawei, we are building smart campuses using NCE-Campus, a video storage and analysis system, and IdeaHub. This is driving efficient, intelligent campus management and digital teaching, resulting in a better learning experience."

Huawei has helped promote smart education with more than 2800 clients from education ministries, academia, and research institutes across 120 countries and regions. In the future, Huawei will continue to deliver innovative scenario-based solutions for the education industry, accelerate digital transformation, and help the world cultivate innovative talent.

For media enquiries, please contact:
hwebgcomms@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012422/image_986294_75671207.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-smart-classroom-2-0-at-mwc-2023--301759505.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
