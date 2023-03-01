Red Light Holland safely exports another 3000 Grams (3KG) of Psilocybin Truffles, produced and sold in The Netherlands, into Canada under a fourth Health Canada approved psilocybin import permit to its laboratory partner, CCrest Laboratories Inc., a cGMP pharmaceutical laboratory in Montreal, Canada



CCrest Labs to utilize its newly amended Controlled Drugs & Substances Dealer's License by Health Canada adding 'Assembly and Packaging' to develop Red Light's psilocybe Truffles into homogenized microdosing capsules containing 0.5 mg of psychoactive material (psilocybin + psilocin).

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is extremely pleased to announce that 3 kilograms of the Company's natural psilocybin truffles have arrived safely in Canada, under a fourth Health Canada approved psilocybin import permit.

Red Light Holland has successfully shipped another 3000 grams of their truffles, from their facility in Horst, The Netherlands to CCrest Laboratories Inc., a Montreal-based cGMP pharmaceutical laboratory that holds a Controlled Drugs & Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada. CCrest Labs will use the license, which now includes 'Assembly and Packaging,' to develop Red Light's psilocybin truffles into homogenized microdosing capsules containing 0.5 mg of psychoactive material (psilocybin + psilocin). The capsules will be packaged in child-proof safety bottles containing 20 capsules per bottle and will undergo quality control testing, including dosage, certificate of analysis and stability testing.

"We are thrilled to announce that our Company's Netherlands' grown psilocybin truffles have successfully arrived at CCrest Laboratories for product development of microdosing capsules," said Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland CEO and Director. "To the best of our knowledge, it's infrequent that naturally occurring psilocybin mushrooms or truffles are approved by Health Canada to be shipped from Europe to Canada and we are proud to be working with CCrest with the goal of creating a standardized microdose pill. During a time where magic mushrooms' dispensaries are illegally popping up in Canada, Red Light Holland is also proud of our legal and cautious approach in our psychedelics' journey. The goal of Red Light Holland has always been to develop an advanced psilocybin product for microdosing, that will hopefully be accessible in emerging legal markets worldwide, including potentially Canada - if and when government regulations permit and/or approvals are granted."

Alex Grenier, CEO of Shaman Pharma and President of CCrest Laboratories, shared his excitement for the project, stating, "At CCrest Labs, we are very pleased to continue our work with Red Light Holland in the development of homogenized microdosing capsules. Our esteemed scientists will research and develop a high-quality microdosing capsule of psilocybe truffles in a way that preserves their natural integrity. We are proud to operate in compliance with Health Canada regulations and maintain the highest standards of quality and safety. Together with Red Light, we are committed to advancing this exciting field with caution and care, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a potentially positive impact through disruptive innovation with a scientific approach and methodology."

Red Light Holland plans to provide updates as it continues its research and development with CCrest Laboratories, as further tests and product development of microdosing capsules with the Company's naturally occurring psilocybin truffles are achieved.

About Shaman Pharma Corp.

Shaman Pharma is a federally registered Canadian corporation with the mission to power outstanding psychedelic life science innovation. Accelerating time-to-market through its portfolio of assets, Shaman launches and consolidates revenue-driven pharma-biotech life sciences ventures focused on supplying psychedelic drugs & novel active ingredients.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

