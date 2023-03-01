Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils February 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its February 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"Programmatic accounts for just 2% of total podcast ad revenues. While this is still nascent, in the last six months, Advertisecast is experiencing growing adoption of our Libsyn Auto Ads solution as more brands and agencies seek to buy podcast advertising programmatically like they purchase other digital ads," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "What sets our open marketplace apart is our ability to bring together content, audience, technology, and transparency to deliver meaningful results for advertisers."

The AdvertiseCast February 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of over 2,900 shows, including more than 225 exclusive podcasts.

For February 2023, the average CPM rate was $22.04 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is down approximately 1% compared to last month (January 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.28) and has decreased year-over-year (February 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.25).

"Although the podcast ad market remains resilient, we are seeing a couple factors pushing rates down for us," said Hanley. "Given the market uncertainty, we are working aggressively with our agency and brand partners to offer them great value. In addition, our network has gone up market representing several larger podcasts, this carries natural rate compression, and those large audiences carry more weight in our calculations."

The three highest CPM categories in February based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $27

Education: $25

Kids & Family: $25

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Music, Leisure, and Fiction, which averaged around the low twenties in February.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

