Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce its first roaming agreement with Electric Circuit. This partnership enables Hypercharge members to access Electric Circuit's 4,000+ public charging stations, and reciprocally allows Electric Circuit members to access Hypercharge's rapidly growing network of public charging stations.

Electric Circuit was founded in 2012 as a project of Hydro-Québec and has since grown to be one of the most extensive public charging networks for electric vehicles in Canada. With its commitment to' sustainability and innovation, Electric Circuit has developed a strong reputation for reliable and accessible chargers with a solid mix of both Level 2 and Level 3 DC Fast Charging available.

Today's announcement is facilitated by both Hypercharge's and Electric Circuit's participation in the ChargeHub Passport program, which allows charging networks to enter into revenue-sharing agreements with other operators on the platform. For EV drivers, both networks are available to activate and pay via the ChargeHub mobile app, enabling a frictionless charging experience.

"We're thrilled to be working with Electric Circuit as our first roaming partner, as they operate the largest EV charging network in Quebec, and one of the most mature EV charging networks globally," said Rob Boyko, Head of Product & Operations at Hypercharge. "By participating in ChargeHub Passport, we look forward to continuing to grow the number of stations available to Hypercharge users through additional roaming agreements. Our vision for a truly carbon-neutral future means compatible, holistic solutions that work in harmony among all EV charging networks."

"This new roaming agreement between the Electric Circuit and Hypercharge is great news for electric vehicle drivers across Canada," said France Lampron, Director - Energy and Mobility Solutions at Hydro-Québec. "Our goal has always been to make EV charging a seamless experience wherever people go, and this new agreement will bring us even closer to that goal."

The roaming agreement signed between Hypercharge and Electric Circuit offers financial benefits for both companies. By collaborating to expand their respective EV charging networks, both companies will attract more users to their respective platforms, increasing revenue streams.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

