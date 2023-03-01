Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates on March 8, 2023

Management to Host Conference Call
BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2023(Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release fiscal year 2022 financial results and business updates on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Company will host a webcast that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and updates.
The live conference call may be accessed hereand on the Company's websiteunder Events and Presentations.
The archived webcast will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc..
