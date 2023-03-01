Greenliant Showcases Vast Portfolio of Industrial SATA and NVMe SSDs at embedded world 2023

Highly Reliable M.2, U.2 and 2.5" SSDs, from 10GB to 8TB, on Display

SANTA CLARA, CA and NUREMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Greenliant will showcase its wide range of industrial solid state storage products, including EnduroSLC solid state drives (SSDs) featuring superior data retention and ultra high endurance with 300K P/E cycles, at embedded world 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany, March 14-16, in hall 4A, booth 606.

With increased emphasis on high reliability and product longevity, in combination with the growing need for larger capacities, Greenliant's high capacity industrial SSDs are designed to meet and exceed these requirements for aerospace, defense, communication, security and transportation markets.

Greenliant's high capacity industrial SSDs use advanced, in-house developed controllers and are ideal, cost effective solutions for mission critical, I/O intensive applications requiring higher endurance, better data retention and greater reliability. They are compliant with SATA or PCIe NVMe protocols, provide built-in power loss protection and on-chip adaptive RAID. Designed with ruggedized cases, these SSDs support extended temperature ranges (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and AES-256 hardware encryption for added data security. Offered with one-bit-per-cell EnduroSLC or three-bit-per-cell (TLC) NAND, Greenliant's high capacity SSDs are in full production with short lead time availability.

Visit Greenliant at booth 606 in hall 4A to meet with storage experts and discuss how Greenliant SSDs and memory cards play a key role in securely storing critical data and improving user experience in a wide range of embedded systems.

Greenliant's solid state storage product portfolio (https://www.greenliant.com/products) includes:

Industrial Enterprise SSDs: High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years

High capacity SATA 6Gb/s 2.5" and NVMe PCIe Gen3 U.2, 800GB to 7.68TB, endurance from two to unrestricted drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years NANDrive SSDs: Ball grid array (BGA) form factor, multiple interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA), 1GB to 128GB, endurance from 5K to ultra-high 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles

Ball grid array (BGA) form factor, multiple interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA), 1GB to 128GB, endurance from 5K to ultra-high 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles ArmourDrive SSDs: SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2230 / 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 10GB to 3.84TB, endurance from 3K to ultra-high 300K P/E cycles

SATA and NVMe, multiple form factors (mSATA, M.2 2230 / 2242 / 2280, 2.5"), 10GB to 3.84TB, endurance from 3K to ultra-high 300K P/E cycles ArmourDrive Memory Cards: SD / microSD, 8GB to 1TB, endurance up to 30K P/E cycles

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

# # #

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, NANDrive and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tara Yingst

Greenliant

408-200-8062

media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740858/Greenliant-Showcases-Vast-Portfolio-of-Industrial-SATA-and-NVMe-SSDs-at-embedded-world-2023