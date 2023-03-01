TigerGraph, Inc.: TigerGraph Reports Exceptional Customer Growth and Product Leadership as More Market-Leading Companies Tap the Power of Graph

TigerGraph's Cloud Offering Grows 100% Year Over Year; Global Customer Base Doubles in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2023, provider of a leading ML and AI graph analytics platform, today announced significant momentum in 2022, fueled by business growth, technical innovation, and more. TigerGraph's cloud business and global customer roster lead the growth, with the company marking significant cloud business growth and a two-fold increase in the number of global customers over the last year. TigerGraph has solidified its position as the definitive graph analytics platform for AI, and the company has continually delivered on its commitment to bring the value of graph to all businesses.



"TigerGraph helps today's businesses find competitive insights in their data - insights that significantly impact their bottom line," said Yu Xu, CEO and founder of TigerGraph. "Our customers - data driven organizations in nearly every industry - continue to reap the rewards of graph and AI as we continue to innovate. TigerGraph pioneered the scalable graph data platform for AI, and our market leadership speaks for itself with consistent industry recognition for product innovation."

New Product Offerings Drive Global Organizations into the Future

Today's businesses need highly accurate, real-time answers to complex, data-rich questions - questions that help detect fraud, recommend the next best action, or even identify supply chain vulnerabilities. Graph makes ML models more accurate, resulting in better insights and answers to business questions that are not possible with traditional relational database technology.

TigerGraph Cloud: the fully managed graph database as-a-service grew 100% year over year as TigerGraph's rapidly expanding customer base and developer community take advantage of new and enhanced features. The company today announced powerful new capabilities that enable streamlined adoption and ease of use features for TigerGraph Cloud users.

TigerGraph Insights: a visual graph analytics tool that enables both technical and non-technical users to create compelling, interactive visual representations of business intelligence applications on top of TigerGraph's massive parallel graph database platform.

Machine Learning Workbench: data scientists are unlocking even more robust insights with familiar tools, workflows and libraries in a single environment that easily plugs into existing data pipelines and ML infrastructure.

Global Coverage Expansion: New regional access on major cloud providers include AWS: São Paulo, Singapore and Sydney; GCP: Australia and Singapore; Azure: Australia.

TigerGraph has also committed to supporting openCypher , a popular query language for building graph database applications to give developers more choice in building or migrating graph applications to TigerGraph's scalable, secure, and fully managed graph database platform.

More Businesses Across the Globe Turn to TigerGraph

According to Gartner , by 2025, graph technologies will be used in 80% of data and analytics innovations, up from 10% in 2021. This projection aligns with the explosive growth of TigerGraph's global customer base, which has increased by more than 100% in the past twelve months as more organizations use graph to drive better business outcomes. Companies like Ford Motor Company , Gojek, Intuit , Jaguar Land Rover , JP Morgan Chase , Microsoft Xbox , Optum and UnitedHealth Group are finding new insights and patterns in their data, as Forrester reports TigerGraph delivers significant business benefits with a 600% ROI and $20.81M in value.

Industry Recognitions Reflect Growth and Industry Impact

As a result of its dedication to empower global businesses through graph, TigerGraph has received several industry accolades, including:

Recognition in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems for enabling users to accelerate the adoption of graph technology with easy-to-use features from TigerGraph Cloud.

Recognition in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases, solidifying its position as the platform of choice for enterprises looking to adopt graph technologies to answer critical business questions.

Best Data and AI Product or Technology: Analytics Database from Datanami's 2022 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, a recognition of companies and products making a difference in the big data community.

HPE ISV Momentum Partner of the Year 2022, a recognition of global partners with outstanding performance and commitment to customer excellence.

Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies, a prestigious list honoring businesses making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole.



About TigerGraph

TigerGraph, the only scalable platform for analytics and machine learning on connected data, unlocks unprecedented value within existing data-fast enough to deliver the real-time insights needed to solve crucial business challenges that propel businesses forward. By providing visibility into the multidimensional connections and relationships among data, TigerGraph closes the gap between data and decisions. Headquartered in California and with offices around the world, TigerGraph leads the industry in performance, scalability, security and ease of use. Learn more at tigergraph.com.

