Fortinet, Inc.: Fortinet Introduces New Specialized Cybersecurity Products and Professional Services for Operational Technology Environments

New and enhanced OT security offerings extend the capabilities of the Fortinet Security Fabric, reinforcing Fortinet's commitment to reducing cybersecurity risk for cyber-physical and industrial control systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 01, 2023



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

"Operational technology environments are more connected to the cloud and their supply chains than ever before, which has created a huge opportunity for cyber attackers. Traditional information security products are not well suited for cyber-physical security. The Fortinet Security Fabric for OT is specifically designed for operational technology, and we're pleased to introduce additional cyber-physical security capabilities to protect these environments."

Fortinet ®environments as an expansion of the Fortinet Security Fabric for OT. Fortinet enables organizations to build a platform of integrated solutions to effectively mitigate cyber risk across OT and IT environments.

The State of OT Security

As more industrial environments increase connectivity with external and internal applications, devices, and corporate IT networks, the attack surface grows exponentially, exposing critical OT assets to increasingly advanced and destructive threats. The 2022 Fortinet State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity Reportfound that 93% of organizations had one or more security intrusions in the past year, with 61% of intrusions affecting OT systems. Security breaches have the potential to disrupt critical infrastructure, resources, and services that support everything from local communities to entire nations. Organizations must prioritize securing their OT environments by integrating tools and practices to help alleviate security risks that may arise from lack of visibility and real-time response.

Securing OT Environments with the Fortinet Security Fabric for OT

Highlighting its commitment to OT security, Fortinet has released new and enhanced products and services to help organizations better protect their OT environments. Fortinet's OT solutions are natively integrated across the Fortinet Security Fabricto seamlessly enable IT/OT convergence and connectivity. This helps improve visibility and real-time response across the entire attack surface and empowers security operations center (SOC) teams to become more efficient and effective in their time to respond across factories, plants, remote locations, and vehicles.

New specialized products include:

FortiGate 70F Rugged Next-Generation Firewall (https://www.fortinet.com/products/rugged-firewall?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-rugged-firewall) (NGFW) is the latest addition to Fortinet's rugged portfolio designed for harsh environments and features a new compact design with converged networking and security capabilities on a single processor. The 70F has FortiGuard AI-powered enterprise-grade security services (https://www.fortinet.com/solutions/enterprise-midsize-business/security-as-a-service/fortiguard-subscriptions?utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=security-services) and delivers complete coverage for content, web and device security with dedicated OT and IoT services that are natively integrated with SD-WAN (https://www.fortinet.com/products/sd-wan.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=sd-wan-web), universal zero trust network access (ZTNA) (https://www.fortinet.com/solutions/enterprise-midsize-business/network-access/application-access?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=ztna), and LAN edge (https://www.fortinet.com/solutions/enterprise-midsize-business/lan-edge?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-lan-edge) controllers. 5G support is also available through an integration with FortiExtender (https://www.fortinet.com/products/wireless-wan-fortiextender?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-wireless-wan-fortiextender).

New enhancements providing SOC teams with faster time to response in OT and IT environments include:

FortiSIEM (https://www.fortinet.com/products/siem/fortisiem?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-fortisiem) unified security analytics dashboards now include event correlation and mapping of security events to the Purdue Model. It also includes built-in parsers for OT security solutions, a MITRE ATT&CK for ICS (industrial control system) dashboard for OT-specific threat analysis, and support for data-diode technologies.

New OT specialized assessments and readiness services to stay ahead of threats include:

Fortinet Cyber Threat Assessment Program (CTAP) for OT (https://www.fortinet.com/ctap?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-ctap) validates OT network security effectiveness, application flows, and includes expert guidance, enabling organizations to improve the security posture of their OT environments.

(https://www.fortinet.com/ctap?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-ctap) validates OT network security effectiveness, application flows, and includes expert guidance, enabling organizations to improve the security posture of their OT environments. OT Tabletop Exercises for OT Security Teams (https://www.fortinet.com/solutions/enterprise-midsize-business/security-as-a-service/incident-response-readiness?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr-incident-response-readiness) are led by FortiGuard Incident Response team facilitators with expertise in threat analysis, mitigation, and incident response. The exercises help OT security teams identify security gaps through a series of real-world OT attack scenarios to test an organization's incident response plan.

An Integrated Approach to OT Security

Today's announcement builds on Fortinet's long-time support for OT customers with solutions specifically designed for cyber-physical security as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric for OT. This includes more than 500 technology integrations with over 300 Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance partners,FortiGuard Labsthreat intelligence, and enhanced security operations management as organizations expand their IT/OT network operations center (NOC) and SOC capabilities.

Join Fortinet at the Operational Technology Security Summit

Explore the convergence of cybersecurity across IT and OT networks from the production facility to the board room at the Operational Technology Security Summit, a virtual event happening on March 1, 2023 from 8:30am - 11:30am PT. Register nowto learn how to reduce operational risk and increase network and cybersecurity resiliency.

Additional Resources

