SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, today announced a new partnership with QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) that will pair QIAseq reagent technology with the SOPHiA DDM platform to enhance tumor analysis through next-generation sequencing (NGS).

The partnership will allow customers to order QIAseq panels that can be processed through SOPHiA DDM, a cloud-based platform that analyzes data from various sources to enable entirely new research perspectives. The partnership will initially support somatic variant detection (an alteration in DNA that occurs after birth) using QIAseq Targeted DNA Pro panels for homologous recombination repair (HRR), a special type of biomarker test to find tumors that have certain mutations that may make them sensitive to PARP inhibitors in oncology.

"SOPHiA's mission is to democratize data-driven medicine. To get there, we are partnering with reagent manufacturers so that our deep expertise in genomic analysis complements their solutions," said Kevin Puylaert, VP Business Development at SOPHiA GENETICS. "We have a strong and longstanding relationship with QIAGEN and have used their products as part of our 'bundle solution' for years. QIAGEN's amplicon-targeted NGS technology has an outstanding reputation to be among the best. We are taking full advantage of the performance of both solutions in this collaboration and are very optimistic about the positive impact on medicine and research."

"Our Platform Partnership Program will enable more customers to benefit from the high quality of the QIAGEN NGS preparation kits through the use of a wider range of analytics solutions to address their unique analysis and interpretation needs," said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of the Life Sciences Business Area at QIAGEN. "SOPHiA GENETICS is our first partner thanks to their deep and unique expertise and reputation. We look forward to offering our customers a combination of best-in-class solutions and expanding our collaboration."

The applications of SOPHiA DDM will support a wide range of applications using QIAGEN kits. The goal is to allow customers to use SOPHiA GENETICS's Set-Up Program, an efficient and reliable process designed to establish and demonstrate the analytical performance of any test prior to it being carried out. This will enable customers to better and more efficiently design new workflows using QIAseq technologies.

The partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS is planned to be expanded to other areas of analysis, including the use of QIAseq panels custom-made solutions. It is the inaugural partnership in QIAGEN's QIAseq Platform Partnership.

NGS has the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of cancers and rare diseases but creates extremely large, complex, and noisy datasets for analysis. Without the right analytical technology, pinpointing causative variants and obtaining actionable insights from NGS data requires specialist skills, multiple resources, and considerable time. The SOPHiA DDM Platform uses machine learning with patented methods to efficiently call, annotate, and pre-classify variants from raw NGS data. User-friendly features streamline prioritization, simplify interpretation, and expedite reporting.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing data-driven medicine as the standard for medical care and life-sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn,Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of December 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed approximately 6,200 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. QIAseq Targeted DNA Panels are intended for molecular biology applications. These products are not intended for the clinical diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of any disease. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

