TrueBrew is the first-of-its-kind, fully automatic, premium drip coffee machine, supported with a high impact campaign with global ambassador, Brad Pitt

De'Longhi, a global leader in the specialty coffee and espresso category known for superior Italian design and breakthrough technology, unveils their newest creation TrueBrew. While De'Longhi prides itself on its expertise and innovation with premium bean to cup espresso machines, the brand is now extending its offerings to include specialty drip coffee, now brewing at-home with TrueBrew a truly revolutionary machine that delivers quality and versatility with just a touch.

North American consumer insights led to the detailed development of TrueBrew, as a recent internal study conducted by De'Longhi found that coffee drinkers are seeking a higher quality each time they refill their cup. Specifically, the study found that within a focus group of coffee drinkers:

The majority of pod buyers agree and know the best cup of coffee starts with freshly ground beans.

Pod buyers are predominantly interested in specialty coffees.

Two-thirds own two or more coffee makers to achieve their desired coffee beverage, spending $200 or more on their most recent coffee machine purchase.

TrueBrew is the first drip coffee machine that doesn't force consumers to choose between quality and convenience by offering innovative technology that eliminates any guess work and measuring, allowing consumers to enjoy a superior, freshly ground coffee experience, any time. The unparalleled, built-in technology ensures precise grinding, measuring, and brewing (with the help of De'Longhi's patented Bean Extract Technology) for a variety of sizes at the press of a button. The Auto-Clean feature disposes of the used coffee grounds uniquely eliminating further waste and mess, without the use of paper filters or plastic pods.

"De'Longhi continues to revolutionize the coffee industry with advanced technology that is intuitive, easy to use and makes amazing coffee," said Mike Prager, North America CEO, De'Longhi Group. "Based on our local North American consumer research, we know there is an appetite for a higher quality experience within the drip coffee category. We are bringing breakthrough innovation with an artistic design, founded in our belief that the journey from bean to cup should be fresh and simple. We're elated to debut TrueBrew and elevate the at home bean to cup coffee experience."

TrueBrew features include:

The proprietary Bean Extract Technology automatically grinds, doses, and brews each cup to perfection.

The built-in conical burr grinder perfectly grinds fresh beans for a quality cup of coffee, eliminating the need for plastic pods and paper filter, ultimately mitigating waste.

Up to six different size beverages (3, 8, 12, 16, 24 and 40 oz) and five different brew styles (light, gold, bold, espresso-style, or over-ice), giving coffee drinkers the capability to customize their coffee to their exact specifications.

An over-ice option which adjusts the dose and brew resulting in a refreshingly bold and balanced iced coffee without compromising flavor.

Auto-clean function for coffee grounds to be packed into disposable pucks that can be discarded or repurposed for sustainable efforts such as composting.

To complement the launch of TrueBrew, global ambassador, Brad Pitt, and award-winning director, Damien Chazelle, return with a new installation of De'Longhi Group's global "Perfetto Moment" campaign. The cinematic campaign originally launched in 2021 and provided a glimpse into a "day-in-the-life of Brad Pitt."

"TrueBrew is arguably one of our most original innovations to date," said Maria Colon, Vice President of Marketing Consumer Experience for De'Longhi North America. "We recognized that a machine as revolutionary as this needed a unique marketing approach to match, which includes focusing on product-immersive content, hosting events where consumers can experience the machine through hands-on demonstrations to test its excellence and educating coffee users at any level, all with the goal to help excite consumers about this product launch."

The full funnel campaign is also supported with significant investment through high impact, culturally visible media moments including out of home, connected and linear TV, engaging influencer content and strong retail activations, with an emphasis in the United States and Canada. Efforts were supported by De'Longhi's agencies in North America including creative support from McKinney, PR activation by Current Global, media planning by Mediaplus and creative adaptation by The Woo.

TrueBrew is available in three models, the CAM51035M, the CAM51025MB and the CAM51015B, and all can dispense up to six different brew size beverages, hot or over-ice. The CAM51035M is a Williams-Sonoma launch exclusive, designed with a full stainless-steel aesthetic and comes with a 40 oz stainless-steel carafe that is perfect for serving multiple guests at once, and retails for $599. The additional two models will range from $399 to $499 and will be available at most major retailers in the US and Canada this spring.

To learn more about De'Longhi's latest campaign, TrueBrew and premium specialty coffee and espresso machines, visit DeLonghi.com.

De'Longhi Group

The De'Longhi Group is based in Treviso, Italy and is on the forefront of the small domestic appliance category with a range of premium products under three internationally renowned brands; De'Longhi, Kenwood, Braun and Capital Brands. The De'Longhi Group is committed to continuing their mission to create exceptional products that improve the lives' of the consumer through innovative technologies and unparalleled design.

The De'Longhi brand is based in Treviso Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, high Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customers' home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com.

