In their first major marine deployment, Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) fuel cells demonstrated a significant increase in electrical efficiency on a luxury cruise ship built by Chantiers de l'Atlantique (CdA). Bloom and CdA have also announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on developing future multi-MW installations on board marine vessels.

The 150kW solid oxide fuel cell platform provided auxiliary power to the ship, the MSC World Europa operated by MSC Cruises, while in port using liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest marine fuels available. The MSC World Europa was docked in Qatar in November and December for the 2022 World Cup.

The Bloom Energy Server demonstrated 60% electrical efficiency while the ship was in port, a significant improvement over existing high-efficiency power systems, as well as a reduction of carbon emissions by 30% with no methane slippage. Lower carbon emissions and higher efficiency will be critical to ship operators while their vessels are in port.

"Bloom Energy fuel cells have shown their effectiveness in decarbonizing land-based industries," said Suminder Singh, senior director, marine, for Bloom Energy. "With the deployment by Chantiers de l'Atlantique, we have now proven that they will be effective in decarbonizing shipping, both in port and on the high seas."

"We are firmly committed to leading the shipbuilding industry in its transition to a more environmentally friendly future," said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l'Atlantique. "The in-port performance of Bloom Energy's fuel cells shows that we have charted the right course to making this a reality. We look forward to having Bloom Energy on board for the future."

Using Bloom fuel cells for so-called hoteling power sharply reduces in-port pollution, an important step towards the goal of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce shipping's greenhouse gas emissions by half compared to 2008 levels. Bloom's future-proof platform is IMO 2040- and 2050-ready, with the ability to operate on LNG, blended hydrogen, ammonia, and hydrogen. The Energy Server platform has passed two critical safety reviews, the American Bureau of Shipping's New Technology Qualification Process and Bureau Veritas.

While the MSC installation was geared towards proving the efficacy of Bloom system's in-port operations, the fuel cells, which had undergone rigorous tilt-table testing, also achieved full power output during the vessel's maiden voyage between Saint-Nazaire and Qatar while in the Mediterranean Sea.

Bloom is working with our customers to design fuel cell-based power delivery architecture that will operate in engine parallel mode, while the ship is sailing, and transition hotel loads 100% to fuel cells when the ship is docked at the port.

For more information about Bloom Energy's clean energy leadership in the marine transport market, visit

https://www.bloomenergy.com/marine/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Bloom's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Bloom's expectations regarding collaboration with Chantiers de l'Atlantique (CdA), including plans to install solid oxide fuel cells on future CdA vessels, any expected benefits from the collaboration with CdA, such as carbon emissions reductions, increased energy efficiency, pollution reduction, greenhouse gas reduction or satisfying any clean energy or power savings requirements by IMO or other regulatory agencies, progress towards any net-zero emissions, decarbonization or energy independence goals, passing safety reviews, future platforms and regulations, future power delivery architecture and Bloom's long-term commitment to particular regions, policies or imperatives. More information on potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Bloom's business are set forth in Bloom's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2022, August 9, 2022 and November 3, 2022, respectively, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Bloom assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company's leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

About Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Thanks to the expertise of its teams and its network of subcontractors, associated with a first-rate industrial facilities, Chantiers de l'Atlantique is a key leader in the fields of design, integration, testing and turnkey delivery of cruise ships, naval vessels, electrical substations for offshore wind farms and services to the fleets. The company is at the heart of the challenges of tomorrow, designing and building today ships whose environmental performance exceeds the most drastic standards, as well as equipment for offshore wind power that make it a major player in the energy transition. For more information, visit www.chantiers-atlantique.com.

