Mittwoch, 01.03.2023
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2023 | 15:26
Soter Technologies Earns North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan

Long Island firm recognized for innovation and leadership in addressing real world challenges through its health, wellness, and safety solutions

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technologies, announced it has been selected for Frost & Sullivan's North America Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for providing technologies that make a significant impact on safety and well-being in schools and other facilities around the globe. One of the largest and most respected technology-oriented market research firms in the world, Frost & Sullivan regularly evaluates the efficacy, reach, and achievements of numerous innovators to determine which companies deserve recognition in its highly respected awards program.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for creating solutions that are used to improve the safety, mental health, and well-being of young people throughout the world," said Derek Peterson, chief executive officer at Soter. "As a Long Island-based technology company, recognition by a global leader such as Frost & Sullivan is indeed humbling and inspires us to continue to create new solutions that will address real world challenges."

In its evaluation, Frost & Sullivan noted that Soter provides cutting-edge sensing solutions that deter and prevent vaping and bullying on school property. Soter's FlySense® is an industry-leading vape and bullying detector that enables school administrators to swiftly identify vaping activities and dangerous behaviors that could lead to bullying and violent behavior. Frost & Sullivan's report goes on to conclude that Soter incorporates customer-centric strategies, building substantial brand equity and elevating its leadership status in the market.

Maksym Beznosiuk, Best Practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, wrote in his summation "…Soter demonstrates a laser-like focus on helping companies detect and avert threats by taking a holistic approach to ensure safety and security via environmental sensing surveillance and anonymous reporting."

Earlier this year, Soter expanded its product offerings with the release of its Juno AI video analytics platform, a software solution which uses artificial intelligence to detect emotional states and help administrators intervene with individuals who are agitated or behaving out of their norm. The company also plans to unveil a new series of air quality sensing solutions that greatly expand the types of airborne contaminants that can be detected. Both innovative platforms can improve safety and wellness in schools and other facilities and venues.

To read Frost & Sullivan's evaluation, and learn more about Soter Technologies' full line of health, safety, and security solutions, please visit www.sotertechnologies.com.

About Soter Technologies

Soter Technologies is an innovative provider of cutting-edge solutions that enable customers to stay aware of environmental and behavioral threats to employees and other constituencies. Utilizing a combination of superior sensor technology and software solutions, Soter products can instantly identify environmental and social anomalies across a wide range of situations and are designed to protect classrooms, campuses, workplaces, and communities worldwide.

Soter Contact:

PR Contact
Glenn Goldberg
Parallel Communications Group
516-705-6116
Twitter: @Parallel_PR
ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Soter Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741416/Soter-Technologies-Earns-North-America-Entrepreneurial-Company-of-the-Year-Award-from-Frost-Sullivan

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
